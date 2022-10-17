Read full article on original website
Forecasters urge Hawaii to prepare for drenching rains, flooding as another wetter-than-normal winter looms
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As a cold front makes its way to the islands this week, the rainy conditions serve as a potential indicator of what’s to come over the next several months. The National Weather Service released its outlook Wednesday for the upcoming wet season and above average precipitation...
Hawaii is in for a wet winter, but drought conditions could still persist for areas
Hawaii is in for a wet winter, but drought conditions could still persist for areas
Forecast: Stable, dry weather today before frontal system to bring showers statewide
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light winds and mostly dry weather will continue Tuesday, with afternoon sea breezes bringing some clouds and a few showers to interior and upslope areas. A cold front is expected to move over the western islands Wednesday, bringing a period of strong northeast winds and an increase...
One more day of stable dry weather before a front brings showers statewide starting tomorrow
We are tracking a weak front Wednesday into Thursday. We will be tracking a weak front in the seven day forecasts and bigger surf. Sunshine and light winds today; wet weather and waves coming Wednesday. Updated: Oct. 17, 2022 at 8:55 AM HST. Fair weather conditions with trade winds weakening...
Recent rain events serve as potential indicator of what’s ahead for Hawaii’s winter
Recent rain events serve as potential indicator of what's ahead for Hawaii's winter
Frontal System weakens to a trough; pushes back towards Oahu and Kauai
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A stalled front near Molokai will weaken and become a surface trough later this morning. Moderate northeast winds persist west of the front, while light and variable winds are over the eastern islands. Once it develops, the surface trough will move back toward the western end of the island chain from later today through Friday. This will likely keep a wet weather pattern across portions of the state, especially on Oahu and Kauai, during the next couple of days. Once this surface feature moves west of the islands, expect a more typical trade wind weather pattern to return to the state from this weekend into the middle of next week.
Forecast: Heavy rain possible today for Oahu and Kauai
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A cold front is moving through Kauai on Wednesday morning, Oahu this afternoon, then stall out over Maui tonight. A period of strong north winds and an increase in showers is expected following the frontal passage. This front is expected to weaken into a trough over Maui...
October is National Seafood Month
Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins
Forget Shark Week. It’s ‘Sharktober’ and researchers are tracking the predators in Hawaii waters
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As winter approaches, expect high surf across Hawaiian waters ― and don’t be surprised to see an increase in shark sightings. Kauai-based marine biologist Terry Lilley has spent decades researching Hawaii’s ocean life and typically refers to this time of year as “Shark-tober.”
HECO lifts call for power conservation on Hawaii Island, but energy problems linger
Kaua'i-based biologist Terry Lilley estimates there are anywhere from 5 to 8 great whites in Hawaiian waters this time of year.
Frustrations mount as Navy says water main break repairs will likely to stretch into next week
Breadfruit is being called the "crop of the future" that will energize communities and economies.
'Shark-tober': A time where shark experts say the great whites come out to prey
HECO lifts call for power conservation on Hawaii Island, but energy problems linger. While rolling blackouts were avoided, there are more calls for more diverse energy sources.
Business Report: Hawaii foreign travel bookings
The Ewa Plain had the most closings in September. Refineries are reopening on the West Coast. Prices there still far exceed Hawaii but they are falling. The Labor Department says retail food prices rose 12% last month. Not over 12 months, just last month. Business Report: Currency rates. Updated: Oct....
Maui school takes strong stance against bullying
Maui school takes strong stance against bullying
Governor, officials underscore importance of water infrastructure amid Navy water woes
Judge orders preschool to shut down amid contentious dispute with state. The decision comes amid a dire shortage of child care options on Hawaii Island.
A mom in mourning sounds the alarm about fentanyl
A mom in mourning sounds the alarm about fentanyl
Ige ‘racing to the finish’ with to-do list for final weeks in office
Delay in Maui's overnight homeless parking project stirs outrage in advocates
Delay in Maui's overnight homeless parking project stirs outrage in advocates
Alleged fentanyl supplier charged following multi-agency drug bust in Pearl City.
Woman, man she tried to rescue die following apparent double drowning off Maui
KEANAE (HawaiiNewsNow) - A woman is dead and so is the man she tried to rescue after an apparent double drowning off Maui on Thursday, officials said. Both victims were from California. The Maui Fire Department said the 40-year-old man fell in the water around 12:30 p.m. near Keanae landing....
