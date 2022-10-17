ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Frontal System weakens to a trough; pushes back towards Oahu and Kauai

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A stalled front near Molokai will weaken and become a surface trough later this morning. Moderate northeast winds persist west of the front, while light and variable winds are over the eastern islands. Once it develops, the surface trough will move back toward the western end of the island chain from later today through Friday. This will likely keep a wet weather pattern across portions of the state, especially on Oahu and Kauai, during the next couple of days. Once this surface feature moves west of the islands, expect a more typical trade wind weather pattern to return to the state from this weekend into the middle of next week.
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
Forecast: Heavy rain possible today for Oahu and Kauai

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A cold front is moving through Kauai on Wednesday morning, Oahu this afternoon, then stall out over Maui tonight. A period of strong north winds and an increase in showers is expected following the frontal passage. This front is expected to weaken into a trough over Maui...
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
October is National Seafood Month

HAWAII STATE
Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins

HAWAII STATE
HECO lifts call for power conservation on Hawaii Island, but energy problems linger

The decision comes amid a dire shortage of child care options on Hawaii Island. Cammie Velci says her 19-year-old son was tricked into taking the drug and died. Kaua'i-based biologist Terry Lilley estimates there are anywhere from 5 to 8 great whites in Hawaiian waters this time of year.
'Shark-tober': A time where shark experts say the great whites come out to prey

HECO lifts call for power conservation on Hawaii Island, but energy problems linger. While rolling blackouts were avoided, there are more calls for more diverse energy sources. Judge orders preschool to shut down amid contentious dispute with state. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The decision comes amid a dire shortage...
Business Report: Hawaii foreign travel bookings

The Ewa Plain had the most closings in September. Refineries are reopening on the West Coast. Prices there still far exceed Hawaii but they are falling. The Labor Department says retail food prices rose 12% last month. Not over 12 months, just last month. Business Report: Currency rates. Updated: Oct....
HAWAII STATE
Maui school takes strong stance against bullying

Attorney Kris LaGuire said the family “has a right to know what happened to their boy.”. Forecasters urge Hawaii to prepare for drenching rains, flooding as another wetter-than-normal winte. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. As a cold front makes its way to the islands this week, the rainy conditions...
HAWAII STATE
A mom in mourning sounds the alarm about fentanyl

While rolling blackouts were avoided, there are more calls for more diverse energy sources. Judge orders preschool to shut down amid contentious dispute with state. The decision comes amid a dire shortage of child care options on Hawaii Island. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Kaua'i-based biologist Terry Lilley estimates there...
Ige ‘racing to the finish’ with to-do list for final weeks in office

Calls for food sustainability grow, supporters say they want more done to cultivate the industry. Breadfruit is being called the "crop of the future" that will energize communities and economies. Alleged fentanyl supplier charged following multi-agency drug bust in Pearl City. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Authorities said 38-year-old Bronson...
HAWAII STATE
Delay in Maui's overnight homeless parking project stirs outrage in advocates

Calls for food sustainability grow, supporters say they want more done to cultivate the industry. Breadfruit is being called the "crop of the future" that will energize communities and economies. Alleged fentanyl supplier charged following multi-agency drug bust in Pearl City. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Authorities said 38-year-old Bronson...
HAWAII STATE

