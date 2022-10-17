Read full article on original website
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State completes comeback, beats Wisconsin 4-3The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State opens Big Ten play against WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 win over WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stover emerges as scoring threat in No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 rout of WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: McCalister records interception, helps No. 3 Ohio State ‘a huge deal’ in downing Wisconsin 52-21The LanternColumbus, OH
oregonobserver.com
Girls cross country: Oregon runs to second in Badger West Conference meet
For Oregon senior Dasha Vorontosv, just getting a chance to run in the Badger West Conference meet on Saturday, Oct. 15, was a blessing after overcoming a stress fracture that wiped out half her season. Vorontsov made up for lost time by finishing second place in the 5,000-meter run at...
oregonobserver.com
Boys soccer: Eight players score as Oregon beats Wilmot Union in regional semifinal
Eight different players scored a goal as the Oregon boys soccer team defeated Wilmot Union 9-0 in a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal on Tuesday, Oct. 18, at Huntoon Field in Oregon. Oregon (18-2-2) – ranked No. 1 in Division 2 – scored eight first-half goals. Noah Malcook...
oregonobserver.com
Girls tennis: Oregon’s Ella Peotter’s season ends in first round at state
Oregon junior Ella Peotter’s quest to reach the second round of the WIAA Division 1 state tennis tournament for a second straight year came up short on Thursday, Oct. 13, at Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison. Kenosha Indian Trail senior Lainy Ristau, the 14th seed at No. 1 singles,...
oregonobserver.com
Boys cross country: Oregon’s Wil Cram kicks to 10th at Badger West meet
Oregon senior Wil Cram didn’t want to make any bold moves by sprinting ahead in the Badger West Conference meet on Saturday, Oct. 15, in Monroe for fear that after overcoming an illness it would sap his energy. Cram waited until the final 1,600-meters and then made his final...
saturdaytradition.com
Greg Gard tabs breakout player, standout transfer for Wisconsin hoops entering 2022-23 season
Greg Gard has made several assessments of his Wisconsin team ahead of the upcoming season. Wisconsin is coming off a 25-8 record in the 2021-2022 season and the Badgers reached the 2nd round of the NCAA Tournament. Wisconsin enters this season with an experienced roster and high expectations for another strong season.
offtackleempire.com
In Memoriam: Paul Chryst, Wisconsin Badgers Football Coach 2015-2022
I’ve tightened up my turnaround time since the last one of these I did. We are gathered here today to celebrate, commemorate, and commit to the earth the Paul Chryst era of Wisconsin Badgers football. For the first time, I have created a memorial tribute to the tenure of...
Milwaukee pro-soccer team announcement expected Wednesday
An announcement revealing the identity of a new pro-soccer team in Milwaukee is expected Wednesday afternoon.
UWPD investigating after photos, video of UW volleyball team members shared without consent
The University of Wisconsin athletic department says it has contacted UW-Madison police to investigate who may have leaked private photos and video of members of the women's volleyball team without their consent.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Groundbreaking held for Keifer’s in Madison
MADISON, Ms. (WJTV) – A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Wednesday for the new Keifer’s location in Madison. The Greek-style restaurant will be adjacent to St. Dominic’s Medical Facility and across the parkway from Broadmoor Baptist Church. Greyhound searching for new Jackson location. The owners had been...
mystar106.com
2,000-Pound Pumpkin May Set New Record In Wisconsin
Although the classic TV special “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” won’t air this Halloween for a second year in a row, Wisconsin residents have been given an opportunity to see a truly great pumpkin up close. A pumpkin grown in Waupun by gardener Tom Montsma...
Arguably, the 4 Worst Serial Killers in History All Came from Wisconsin
It's an alarming fact, when it comes to serial killers, Wisconsin was home to some of the worst. Wisconsin may not hold the record for the state with the most serial killers, (that unfortunate title historically goes to Alaska), but when it comes to gore, insanity, and pure evil, Wisconsin sure has dealt with a lot of it.
wgnradio.com
Huge indoor farm opens in Kenosha, Wisconsin
Co-founded by Kimball Musk, Square Roots brings AI technology to the growing business of growing food indoors. It’s unlikely the huge corn, soybean and wheat farms across the Midwest producing billions of bushels each year will ever be replaced by indoor farming, but when it comes to leafy veggies, fruits, and roots, farms like Kenosha’s new Square Roots are disrupting the industry. Tobias Peggs, CEO and co-founder with Kimball Musk, tells WGN’s Steve Alexander the two-month old facility employing 25 people partners with Gordon Food Service and uses AI technology to deliver high-quality, pesticide-free, fresh produce to Chicago and Milwaukee area retail and restaurant customers year-round, often within hours of being harvested. The farm, housed in a giant industrial warehouse-type structure, uses proprietary, cloud-connected software to monitor and control multiple climates, enabling its farmers to grow a wide range of crops to meet local market needs. The Kenosha farm is the largest of Square Roots’ commercial-scale indoor farms in Michigan, New York, and Ohio. Retailers, including Meijer stores in the region, can be found via the Square Roots locator.
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Port Washington (WI)
In search of the best and fun things to do in Port Washington, WI?. Michigan Lake is reputed all through the east-central parts of the United States as one of the most romantic locations to visit due to its beautiful sunset views and other lovely sight attractions. Port Washington is...
False active shooter threats reported at schools across SE Wisconsin, Milwaukee
School districts across Southeast Wisconsin and Milwaukee are receiving what appear to be false threats of school shootings.
WISN
Tosa brewery runs out of beer after opening weekend crowds
WAUWATOSA, Wis. — A new brewery in Wauwatosa is back open after a busy opening weekend led to a shortage of beer. "It was everything we dreamed this place could be and thought it could be in a couple years," said Nick Leak, Lion's Tail Brewing Co. vice president of operations and marketing. "It was like that on weekend one. It was outstanding, a great problem to have," he added.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Michels proposes breaking up DNR, prioritizes businesses and hunters
Republican candidate for governor Tim Michels set his sights on the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Tuesday, suggesting the agency should be broken up to better serve what he sees as the agency’s customers: businesses and hunters. “It’s not my opinion that the DNR is broken,” Michels said in...
CBS 58
Police searching for 'armed and dangerous' man involved in robberies at Culver's across SE Wisconsin
MEQUON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A man in Southeast Wisconsin is hitting the Culver's drive-thru -- but not for a butter burger or some cheese curds. Police say he is suspected of robbing three separate Culver's locations across a three-week period. The man, who is described in a news release...
oregonobserver.com
Oregon Observer, OCA Media hosting candidate forum for Assembly District 43
On Friday, Oct. 21, at 6:30 p.m., the Oregon Observer and OCA Media will host a forum for Assembly District 43 candidates Jenna Jacobson and Marisa Voelkel. The candidate forum will be broadcast live on OCA Media’s cable channels TDS 1019 and Spectrum 983. It can also be streamed on OCA Media’s YouTube channel.
Wisconsin parade suspect gives tearful opening statement
MADISON, Wis. — (AP) — A man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens of others when he allegedly drove his SUV through a Wisconsin Christmas parade last year gave a tearful opening statement Thursday as he defended himself at trial but didn't outline any defense theories that might save him from prison.
