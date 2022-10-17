ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
oregonobserver.com

Girls cross country: Oregon runs to second in Badger West Conference meet

For Oregon senior Dasha Vorontosv, just getting a chance to run in the Badger West Conference meet on Saturday, Oct. 15, was a blessing after overcoming a stress fracture that wiped out half her season. Vorontsov made up for lost time by finishing second place in the 5,000-meter run at...
OREGON, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Groundbreaking held for Keifer’s in Madison

MADISON, Ms. (WJTV) – A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Wednesday for the new Keifer’s location in Madison. The Greek-style restaurant will be adjacent to St. Dominic’s Medical Facility and across the parkway from Broadmoor Baptist Church. Greyhound searching for new Jackson location. The owners had been...
MADISON, WI
mystar106.com

2,000-Pound Pumpkin May Set New Record In Wisconsin

Although the classic TV special “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” won’t air this Halloween for a second year in a row, Wisconsin residents have been given an opportunity to see a truly great pumpkin up close. A pumpkin grown in Waupun by gardener Tom Montsma...
WISCONSIN STATE
wgnradio.com

Huge indoor farm opens in Kenosha, Wisconsin

Co-founded by Kimball Musk, Square Roots brings AI technology to the growing business of growing food indoors. It’s unlikely the huge corn, soybean and wheat farms across the Midwest producing billions of bushels each year will ever be replaced by indoor farming, but when it comes to leafy veggies, fruits, and roots, farms like Kenosha’s new Square Roots are disrupting the industry. Tobias Peggs, CEO and co-founder with Kimball Musk, tells WGN’s Steve Alexander the two-month old facility employing 25 people partners with Gordon Food Service and uses AI technology to deliver high-quality, pesticide-free, fresh produce to Chicago and Milwaukee area retail and restaurant customers year-round, often within hours of being harvested. The farm, housed in a giant industrial warehouse-type structure, uses proprietary, cloud-connected software to monitor and control multiple climates, enabling its farmers to grow a wide range of crops to meet local market needs. The Kenosha farm is the largest of Square Roots’ commercial-scale indoor farms in Michigan, New York, and Ohio. Retailers, including Meijer stores in the region, can be found via the Square Roots locator.
KENOSHA, WI
thetouristchecklist.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Port Washington (WI)

In search of the best and fun things to do in Port Washington, WI?. Michigan Lake is reputed all through the east-central parts of the United States as one of the most romantic locations to visit due to its beautiful sunset views and other lovely sight attractions. Port Washington is...
PORT WASHINGTON, WI
WISN

Tosa brewery runs out of beer after opening weekend crowds

WAUWATOSA, Wis. — A new brewery in Wauwatosa is back open after a busy opening weekend led to a shortage of beer. "It was everything we dreamed this place could be and thought it could be in a couple years," said Nick Leak, Lion's Tail Brewing Co. vice president of operations and marketing. "It was like that on weekend one. It was outstanding, a great problem to have," he added.
WAUWATOSA, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Michels proposes breaking up DNR, prioritizes businesses and hunters

Republican candidate for governor Tim Michels set his sights on the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Tuesday, suggesting the agency should be broken up to better serve what he sees as the agency’s customers: businesses and hunters. “It’s not my opinion that the DNR is broken,” Michels said in...
WISCONSIN STATE
oregonobserver.com

Oregon Observer, OCA Media hosting candidate forum for Assembly District 43

On Friday, Oct. 21, at 6:30 p.m., the Oregon Observer and OCA Media will host a forum for Assembly District 43 candidates Jenna Jacobson and Marisa Voelkel. The candidate forum will be broadcast live on OCA Media’s cable channels TDS 1019 and Spectrum 983. It can also be streamed on OCA Media’s YouTube channel.
OREGON, WI
WHIO Dayton

Wisconsin parade suspect gives tearful opening statement

MADISON, Wis. — (AP) — A man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens of others when he allegedly drove his SUV through a Wisconsin Christmas parade last year gave a tearful opening statement Thursday as he defended himself at trial but didn't outline any defense theories that might save him from prison.
WAUKESHA, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy