ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entrepreneur

How to Examine Your Financials as You Round Out the Year

By Entrepreneur Events
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JA1O7_0icXh5Sn00

Today's CFOs and financial managers have had their goals and responsibilities shift dramatically since the beginning of last year. With the state of business and the economy constantly changing, especially as recovery and growth continue, it's difficult to know where to focus attention and prioritize resources.

We know the importance of transparency and accuracy in reporting, but the role of the CFO goes beyond the reports—it involves evaluating each metric, understanding if it's the right thing to be tracking in your business, uncovering areas where the company is coming up short, and finding strategies to plan for the future. At the end of the year, most organizations have to ascertain metrics that matter to them on the standard financial reports, but depending on the industry you're in, there are other metrics that matter that you'll be responsible for understanding. Are you hitting all the key metrics that matter?

Join us on November 17th for a free webinar, How to Examine Your Financials as You Round Out the Year , brought to you by Oracle NetSuite and Entrepreneur . Jill Schiefelbein, Entrepreneur VIP Contributor and Author, will lead an insightful conversation with Scott Beaver, Senior Product Marketing Manager ERP at Oracle NetSuite. They'll pull back the curtain on the numbers that you might be missing out on in your business, and how to course correct to plan for wrapping up the year strong and strategizing into the future.

Register Now

Together we'll cover:

  • The key performance metrics to track for standard financial reports, but–more importantly–how to identify the metrics that you should be tracking for your specific industry.
  • How successful CFOs are measuring short term success while also staying focused on business longevity.
  • The best practices for juggling finance and strategy so that you can more successfully lead your team to be drivers of the business

The How to Examine Your Financials as You Round Out the Year webinar will take place live on Thursday November 17 at 12 p.m. ET | 9 a.m. PT.

Register Now

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Recap: South Plains Financial Q3 Earnings

South Plains Financial SPFI reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 21, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. South Plains Financial beat estimated earnings by 22.86%, reporting an EPS of $0.86 versus an estimate of $0.7. Revenue was down $930 thousand from...
Entrepreneur

Get in on These 3 Stocks Before They Explode

With the stock market’s recent slump against the backdrop of aggressive rate hikes, there are some lucrative opportunities for investors to grab. We believe fundamentally strong stocks Valero Energy (VLO),...
Entrepreneur

3 Solid Retail Stocks to Buy in Q4 and 1 to Sell

The retail industry continues to do well despite surging commodity prices, supply chain disruptions, and labor shortages, thanks to the expansion of e-commerce. Therefore, fundamentally strong retail stocks, such as...
Benzinga

Recap: Autoliv Q3 Earnings

Autoliv ALV reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 21, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Autoliv missed estimated earnings by 3.15%, reporting an EPS of $1.23 versus an estimate of $1.27. Revenue was up $455.00 million from the same period last...
Entrepreneur

1 Top Pick for 2023 Stock Market

40 year investment veteran Steve Reitmeister shares his #1 investment for 2023 that should easily top the S&P 500 (SPY). However, timing WHEN you get into this trade is the...
Entrepreneur

Merck Nears Breakout Point After October Surprise Good News

Dow component Merck (NYSE: MRK) is within 2% of a new all-time high, after rallying 7.30% in the past month. Shares closed Tuesday at $94.61, up $0.49, or 0.52% in volume that was 13% heavier than normal. Dow components are weighted according to price, which differs from the S&P 500’s...
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

69K+
Followers
21K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy