Watch the Fetterman-Oz Pennsylvania Senate Debate October 25 at 8 p.m.

By George Stockburger
 3 days ago

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz will meet for their only scheduled debate in the Pennsylvania U.S. Senate Race on October 25.

The exclusive one hour debate will be held at the abc27 studio in Harrisburg and can be watched in each of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties.

The U.S. Senate Debate will be carried on the following stations and websites starting at 8 p.m.:

Station Network Market Station Website Social
WHTM-TV ABC Harrisburg, Lancaster, Lebanon, York, PA Abc27.com @abc27news
WJET-TV ABC Erie, PA YourErie.com @jetfoxyourerie
WFXP-TV FOX Erie, PA YourErie.com @jetfoxyourerie
WYTV-DT MNT Youngstown, OH Wytv.com,Wkbn.com @33wytv
WBRE-TV NBC Scranton, Wilkes-Barre, Hazleton, PA Pahomepage.com @eyewitnessnewstv
WYOU-TV CBS Scranton, Wilkes-Barre, Hazleton, PA Pahomepage.com @eyewitnessnewstv
WTAJ-TV CBS Johnstown, Altoona, State College, PA wtaj.com @wtajtv
WPHL-TV MyNetworkTV Philadelphia, PA Phl17.com @phl17
WPXI-TV NBC Pittsburgh, PA Wpxi.com @wpxi

The U.S. Senate Debate will also be streamed on the following websites:

Station Network Market (Counties) Station Website Social
WETM-TV NBC Elmira, NY (Tioga) Mytwintiers.com @wetm18news
WPIX-TV CW New York, NY (Pike) Pix11.com @pix11news
WIVB-TV CBS Buffalo, NY (McKean, Potter) Wivb.com @News4buffalo
WDVM-TV IND Washington, D.C. (Fulton) dcnewsnow.com @DCNewsNow

Additionally, all radio stations throughout the commonwealth will be provided free access to the debate. The debate will be moderated by WHTM abc27 News anchor Dennis Owens and WPXI anchor Lisa Sylvester with questions covering the issues most important to Pennsylvania voters.

Follow the debate on social media with #PASenateDebate.

Only Nexstar and Nexstar contracted partners may stream the debate to their websites or on their social media channels. The use of video from the debate is prohibited until the debate has concluded.

How to return a mail-in, absentee ballot in Pennsylvania

A WHTM/Emerson College poll of 1,000 Pennsylvania voters found the race between Oz and Fetterman to be a virtual tie.  Fetterman led Oz 44.6% to 42.6% with a +/-3% margin of error. Third-party candidates received 5% and 7.9% were undecided.

Nine percent of Republicans (twice as much compared to Democrats) said there were undecided. Independents leaned towards Oz at 45.5% and 11.8% were undecided.

The economy is the most important issue for 39% of Pennsylvania voters, followed by threats to democracy (14%), and abortion access (13%), according to the poll

Election Day for the Pennsylvania U.S. Senate race is November 8, 2022.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

