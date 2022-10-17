ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midd’s Nation Long Streak Comes to an End

By Ken Drake
 3 days ago

After winning more than 40 consecutive games, and 51 straight home games, the Middlebury field hockey team took a tough loss at Kohn field to Trinity.

