Read full article on original website
Related
astaga.com
Charles Schwab Reveals Dangerous News For Bitcoin Price
The crypto market is struggling as a consequence of numerous macroeconomic components. The worth of Bitcoin continues to stay sluggish. BTC fell by over 2% within the final 24 hours and is buying and selling at $19,177. The correction after the crypto rally has erased all of the BTC features. It’s barely holding on to a 0.27% enhance for the final 7 days. In keeping with Charles Schwab, the concern for Bitcoin buyers could be starting as a result of recession.
astaga.com
Uplifting Sign For Bitcoin? 48k BTC Leaves Coinbase Wallets
Bitcoin on-chain information reveals a complete of 48k BTC have been withdrawn from crypto trade Coinbase’s wallets through the previous day, an indication that might be bullish for the worth of the crypto. Bitcoin Spent Output Age Bands Recommend Withdrawals Had been Of three-5yr Outdated Provide. As identified by...
astaga.com
Bitcoin Whale Addresses At A 3-Year Supply Low, Here’s the Details…
After exhibiting some volatility final week, the world’s largest cryptocurrency Bitcoin has maintained a gradual place at round $19,200 ranges. The latest BTC value motion has confused traders as to during which path it is going to swing subsequent. On-chain information additionally reveals an fascinating trade of palms between...
astaga.com
Why Is Crypto Crashing Today
Bitcoin Worth Immediately Oct 19 Newest Updates: Bitcoin value falls right now because the market correction erases many of the beneficial properties from yesterday’s rally. BTC fell near 1.12% within the final 24 hours and is at the moment buying and selling at $19,314. Bitcoin continues to be +1.32% within the final 7 days, barely holding on to the beneficial properties from yesterday’s rally. Your entire crypto market is crashing right now.
astaga.com
Have bears hit bottom for Polkadot (DOT/USD)?
Polkadot (DOT/USD) is down 1.44% prior to now week. Nevertheless, early indicators are that the bear momentum is slowing down. The cryptocurrency trades at simply $6.10, a degree it has held for the previous one month. There have been market crashes after news confirmed US inflation worsened final week, pushing the token to $5.65. DOT has since recovered, albeit slowly. Are we staring on the backside?
New batch of direct payments worth up to $1,050 go out automatically to millions of Americans next week
NEXT week, millions of Americans are set to score another round of direct payments worth up to $1,050. Residents in California started receiving payments in early October as rebates were issued on the 7th. Californians can count on another round next week as the current set of gas relief payments...
astaga.com
Here are the top five low-cap coins to buy this week
The cryptocurrency market has been underperforming over the previous 24 hours, and this may be an excellent probability for buyers to build up extra cash. The cryptocurrency market has been underperforming at the moment after a wonderful begin to the week. This offers buyers a chance to buy extra of their favorite cash and tokens.
astaga.com
How Bitcoin On-Chain Metrics Hint At A Long-Term Bottom
Predicting the bitcoin backside is one thing that’s performed with a lot fervor by buyers within the house because it typically means extra revenue if they’ll precisely catch the underside. It typically proves to be a tough activity however utilizing blockchain metrics can present some steering. Presently, these blockchain metrics have fallen to new lows, which may level towards a doable backside for bitcoin.
astaga.com
Ripple (XRP) Clings To Support As Bearish Divergence Plays Out; Will $0.44 Hold?
XRP’s value struggles to carry above key assist as the value wants to carry above $0.44 to keep up its bullish run. XRP continues to wrestle as bearish divergence seems on the each day timeframe suggesting a change in development might be imminent. The worth of XRP continues to...
astaga.com
Is AAVE token a good crypto to buy today?
Aave value has been in a powerful bullish development up to now few weeks as demand for blue-chip DeFi tokens has risen. It surged to a excessive of $83, which was about 25% above the bottom degree this month. Because of this, its complete market cap has grown to greater than $1.15 billion, making it one of many greatest DeFi tokens on this planet. So, must you buy Aave?
astaga.com
Why The Bitcoin Price Might Stay At $19,000 Until November
The Bitcoin value is rangebound and nonetheless unable to discover a clear course within the second half of October. The cryptocurrency hinted at extra income over the previous week, however the rally was short-lived as BTC was rejected from a vital space, unable to re-test the $20,000 area. On the...
astaga.com
Bitcoin Dominance To Regain Control Over Crypto?
On this episode of NewsBTC’s day by day technical evaluation movies, we’re analyzing Bitcoin dominance (BTC.D) and the way the highest cryptocurrency may carry out within the close to time period towards altcoins. Check out the video under:. VIDEO: Bitcoin Dominance Versus Altcoins (BTC.D): October 20, 2022. Along...
astaga.com
ETHPoW (ETHW) Price Plunges While Bitcoin Growth Remains Steady Below $20,000
Over the previous few days, Bitcoin and crypto market has been having fun with traces of bullish appearances. Most crypto belongings have been within the inexperienced, with some reclaims of their values. However the northward climb has simply died out as of yesterday. EthereumPoW (ETHW) worth crumbled by a whopping...
astaga.com
Cardano, Polygon And Solana Plummet
Crypto Value At the moment Oct 21 Newest Updates: The crypto market worth is crashing onerous at this time. Detrimental market sentiments erased any beneficial properties from yesterday’s mini-relief rally. Bitcoin costs fell by 0.5% within the final 24r hours and by over 3% within the final 7 days. It’s at the moment buying and selling at Rs. 15,75,317. BTC is underneath immense stress of falling beneath the $19K mark.
astaga.com
$111M Stablecoins Flow Into Exchanges, Buying Pressure For Bitcoin?
On-chain knowledge reveals massive quantities of stablecoins have entered exchanges not too long ago, one thing that would present shopping for stress for Bitcoin. Round $111 Million Stablecoins Flowed Into Exchanges In Final Couple Of Days. As identified by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the newest stablecoin influx is...
astaga.com
Altcoins like Litecoin and Chainlink Show Strong Whale Activity
The world’s largest cryptocurrency Bitcoin (BTC) has seen some promoting stress just lately transferring nearer to $19,000. Alternatively, just a few altcoins have been exhibiting good momentum with robust whale accumulation and deal with exercise. Oracle service supplier Chainlink has been on the radar of massive traders who’ve been...
astaga.com
How Bitcoin On-Chain Signals Present A Solid Case For A Market Bottom
Bitcoin price stays caught under its former all-time excessive set 5 years in the past. The surprising decline has been one of many worst crypto winters on file, and the market is bracing for continued meltdown. Nevertheless, a sequence of on-chain indicators in BTC might present clues to how shut...
astaga.com
Kusama (KSM) Eyes To Replicate Aave’s Strength, Can Price Flip $45 Resistance?
KSM’s value struggles to carry above key help as value trades in a downtrend channel as value eyes a potential breakout. KSM continues to wrestle as costs get rejected in a downtrend value channel after shedding help to bears. The worth of KSM trades beneath $45 for the primary...
astaga.com
FTX Sends 50,000 Ethereum To Voyagar, FTX Token Witnesses Pump And Dump
In a latest report, FTX despatched 50,000 Ethereum value about $65 million to Voyager Digital’s most important pockets. The CEO of Nansen, a blockchain analytics agency, Alex Svanevik, confirmed the transaction in a tweet. As a result of crypto winter, some crypto corporations struggled with insolvency. This bearish market...
astaga.com
Chainlink (LINK/USD) shows signs of bearish pressure
A lack of solely 2.58% up to now week ought to throw warning to Chainlink (LINK/USD) consumers. That’s as a result of the slide has seen the cryptocurrency lose a short-term ascending trendline and triangle. The ascending trendline was already giving consumers hope that LINK may lastly break to the upside at $8. Are we set for an extra stoop?
Comments / 0