mmanews.com
Khabib Names Only Two LWs Next In Line For A Title Shot
Despite UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski appearing to be in pole position, Khabib Nurmagomedov believes there are two lightweight contenders worthy of the next shot at gold in the division. This weekend at UFC 280, Khabib will be present in the corner of his man Islam Makhachev, as the Russian...
mmanews.com
Watch: MMA Fighter Lands The Most Nonchalant KO You’ll Ever See
MMA fighter Grzegorz Steć didn’t even bat an eyelid when he knocked out Piotr Galin at Fight Empire MMA 2. Welterweights Steć and Galin met on the main card of the event on Friday in Pruskow, Poland. Steć, an undefeated kickboxer, was making his MMA debut.
mmanews.com
Watch: MMA Fighter Defends Title With Stunning 12-Second KO
MMA fighter Alessandro Costa landed a wicked counterstrike KO on Carlos Gomez to defend his flyweight title at Lux Fight League 27. Costa and Gomez met in the main event of the card on Friday in Puebla, Mexico. Costa, a Contender Series veteran, was making his third title defense. And...
mmanews.com
Dariush Reacts To Volkanovski UFC 280 Backup Selection
UFC lightweight contender Beneil Dariush was frustrated when he heard Alexander Volkanovski got the UFC 280 backup role over him. Dariush will face Mateusz Gamrot on the UFC 280 main card this Saturday in Abu Dhabi. He returns following a significant injury that forced him to withdraw from a fight against Islam Makhachev earlier this year.
mmanews.com
Procházka Explains Why He Rejected Title Defense In Brazil
UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jiří Procházka has explained why he rejected an offer to defend his title against Glover Teixeira in Brazil. Closing out 2022 at the promotion’s final pay-per-view, Procházka will put his 205-pound gold on the line against the very same man whom he took it from at UFC 275 this past June.
mmanews.com
ONE Champ John Lineker Stripped Of Title Due To Weight Miss
Former UFC fighter John Lineker has been stripped of his ONE Championship bantamweight title after failing to make weight ahead of Friday’s fight. Lineker, who earned the title in a win over Bibiano Fernandes in March, missed the 145lb limit on Thursday. He has been stripped of the belt and will be ineligible to be named champion against Fabricio Andrade on Friday.
mmanews.com
Tyson Fury’s Next Opponent & Fight Date Confirmed
WBC Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury will return to the ring before the end of the year to face a familiar British rival. After successfully defending his WBC and The Ring titles this past April against Dillian Whyte, Fury claimed to have retired from the sport of boxing. The buildup to the Wembley Stadium-held match had followed a similar pattern to the Englishman’s past outings, with “The Gypsy King” suggesting he’d be stepping between the ropes for the last time.
mmanews.com
Slap Fighting Granted NSAC Approval Thanks To Dana White
Dana White is now in the slap-fighting business with Power Slap League. UFC President Dana White has decades of experience in fight promotion. He has been at the head of the UFC since the early 2000s and is responsible for making the promotion what it is today. Since the inception...
mmanews.com
Sterling On Tate Tweets: ‘Don’t Jump The Gun & Start Throwing Labels’
UFC Bantamweight Champion Aljamain Sterling has once again made time to address controversies arising from his relationship with Andrew Tate, this time over “victim blaming” accusations. Sterling takes on TJ Dillashaw at UFC 280 as he attempts to retain his title against the former champion. He recently found...
mmanews.com
Jéssica Andrade’s UFC Return Date, Opponent Revealed
Former UFC strawweight champion Jéssica Andrade is continuing her pursuit of another UFC belt at flyweight for her Octagon return. Andrade will fight on the upcoming UFC 283 pay-per-view card taking place in Rio de Janeiro, BR on January 21st. She’ll face former flyweight title challenger Lauren Murphy in a three-round contest.
mmanews.com
Oliveira Predicts Round He Finishes Islam Makhachev
Charles Oliveira is calling his shot for the UFC 280 main event. The UFC fan community has been waiting months for the lightweight title fight between former champion Charles Oliveira and rising star Islam Makhachev. Now the fight is just days away and the tension is beginning to grow. Both men are in Abu Dhabi and have already had a close run-in with each other. Now, Oliveira is calling his shot against the Russian wrestler.
mmanews.com
Khabib Gives Three Reasons Why Makhachev Will Be Champion
Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has explained why Islam Makhachev is destined to have gold wrapped around his waist at UFC 280. This weekend, Dagestan’s 155-pound best will have the chance to complete a path that has long been laid out for him. While Khabib was on the throne, the rising Makhachev was often touted as his true successor. Now, having amassed 10 consecutive wins, the elite Sambo wrestler has earned his opportunity to follow in the footsteps of his mentor, “The Eagle.”
mmanews.com
Khabib Names Future Champions From His Team After Makhachev
Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov believes that his team’s success will continue well beyond a crowning for Islam Makhachev at UFC 280. This weekend, Khabib will look to guide his protégé to title glory in the main event of the Abu Dhabi-held pay-pay-view. “The Eagle” has long touted Makhachev as the true successor to his reign, which came to an end following a third title defense in 2020.
mmanews.com
Volkanovski Predicts UFC 280 Main Event & Next Opponent
Alexander Volkanovski has predicted the UFC 280 main event winner and his next opponent. Vloging from Abu Dhabi, Alexander Volkanovski the UFC 280 main event. After a shut-out performance against Max Holloway at UFC 276 in June, Dana White promised that Volkanovski could do whatever he wanted. Serving as the backup fighter for the main event, Volkanovski will weigh in as an alternate. White also confirmed that the P4P #1 would await the victor of Oliveira and Makhachev.
mmanews.com
Oliveira Reveals Grand Plans For Alexander Volkanovski
Top UFC lightweight Charles Oliveira is not only open to the idea of defending the title against Alexander Volkanovski, he also wants the featherweight king to return the favor. Before looking ahead to his 2023 ambitions, Oliveira has an almighty task ahead of him this weekend at UFC 280. The...
mmanews.com
Cejudo On UFC Betting Ban: ”I Don’t Get It”
Henry Cejudo has, as usual, offered his opinion, this time on the UFC‘s roster-wide ban on betting fights. The former two-weight world champion has offered his obligatory commentary on the unfolding. Dismay and confusion are the two terms that come to mind when watching Cejudo react. Many UFC fighters bet on the events, with James Krause being one of the most prominent. The ban also extends to coaches, meaning even retirement won’t save Krause’s pursuit of a big win.
mmanews.com
Watch: MMA Fighter KO’s Opponent With Blistering Combo
MMA fighter Renato Valente executed a lethal one-two combo to KO Jared Revel at LFA 144. Middleweights Valente and Revel met on the main card of the event on Friday in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Both fighters were looking to get back in the win column after losing their previous bout.
mmanews.com
Watch: Boxing/MMA Crossover Fight Ends In Double Knockdown
Ever wondered what happens when fighters throw down with MMA gloves in a boxing match? Violence, that’s what. That was certainly on display in Europe recently, when Dortmund, Germany-based promotion No Mercy Fights continued its trend of boxing/MMA crossover bouts. They see athletes don mixed martial arts mitts and compete under pugilism rules.
mmanews.com
Volkanovski Names Bigger Training Focus Out Of Oliveira/Islam
UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski has named which of this weekend’s headliners he’s put more focus on in training. While Islam Makhachev and Charles Oliveira have arrived in Abu Dhabi with a championship clash set for Saturday’s UFC 280 main event, Volkanovski is in the UAE with a slim chance of competing come fight night.
mmanews.com
Makhachev Has No Plans Of “Lapping” LW Division As Champ
UFC lightweight contender Islam Makhachev doesn’t plan on facing top lightweight contenders multiple times if he becomes champion. Makhachev will fight for the vacant lightweight title at UFC 280 on Oct. 22. He earned the title shot following 10 straight victories, including recent finishes over Dan Hooker and Bobby Green.
