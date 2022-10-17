Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has explained why Islam Makhachev is destined to have gold wrapped around his waist at UFC 280. This weekend, Dagestan’s 155-pound best will have the chance to complete a path that has long been laid out for him. While Khabib was on the throne, the rising Makhachev was often touted as his true successor. Now, having amassed 10 consecutive wins, the elite Sambo wrestler has earned his opportunity to follow in the footsteps of his mentor, “The Eagle.”

