ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Iconic, Nostalgic Brand Heading to the Las Vegas Strip

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitor's Authority (LVCVA) recently launched a campaign asking visitors to the city to leave their kids at home. It's a nod to the famed "what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas campaigns," that's not meant to be taken fully seriously but Sin City -- they tell you right in the nickname -- really isn't a place for kids.
LAS VEGAS, NV
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Former Las Vegas administrator Robert Telles indicted for murder in journalist Jeff German's killing

Former Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles, who has been charged with murder in the stabbing death of Las Vegas investigative journalist Jeff German, has been indicted for murder by a grand jury. According to the indictment, which was filed on Thursday, Telles did "willfully, unlawfully, with malice aforethought, kill...
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy