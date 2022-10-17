Read full article on original website
Progressive Rail Roading
Metrolink Arrow to begin service next week
The Southern California Regional Rail Authority (Metrolink) and San Bernardino County Transportation Authority will open the new Arrow rail service on Oct. 24. More than a decade in the making, Arrow extends Metrolink's San Bernardino Line by 9 miles, featuring four new stations between San Bernardino and Redlands. The new route will also connect riders to the Inland Empire-Orange County lines, Metrolink officials said in a press release.
Before You Vote: Consider These Recommendations for Nov. 8, 2022 General Election
Hardy Brown | Publisher Emeritus, Black Voice News. My endorsement list has been expanded to accommodate the many readers that have moved throughout the counties of San Bernardino and Riverside and rely on my political recommendations. This election is different to me than those of the past due to my...
Fontana Herald News
Two suspects commit armed robbery and assault employee at jewelry store in Rancho Cucamonga
Two suspects committed an armed robbery at a jewelry store in Rancho Cucamonga and assaulted an employee, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. The incident occurred on Oct. 15 at about 2:40 p.m. at Gemma’s Jewelers in the 10500 block of Foothill Boulevard. During the robbery,...
Police PIT Maneuver of Suspect Vehicle Ends Pursuit, Involves Other Vehicles in Collision
Ontario, San Bernardino County, CA: A pursuit ended with a traffic collision involving two vehicles after a suspect vehicle was PIT maneuvered by Fontana police on the 10 Freeway just before midnight, Wednesday, Oct.19, 2022. The Fontana Police Department was in pursuit of a van that fled from officers on...
Police seize 20,000 fentanyl pills in San Bernardino County as Health Department issues warning
San Bernardino police officers seized 20,000 suspected fentanyl pills during a traffic stop. Members of the police department’s narcotics unit stopped a car for undisclosed vehicle code violations some time last week. Three people were inside of the vehicle and were taken into custody without incident. After officers searched the car, they found 20,000 fentanyl […]
Border Patrol: More than $500K worth of Fentanyl seized near Barstow
Border Patrol agents assigned to the Murrieta Station say they came across a silver car around 12:30 a.m. parked at a gas station near Interstate 15 and Barstow Road off-ramp.
Fontana Herald News
S.B. County issues health advisory regarding dangers of fentanyl due to increase in overdose deaths
San Bernardino County Public Health Officer Michael Sequeira has issued a health advisory to bring attention to the dangers of fentanyl due to a marked increase of overdose deaths in the county. Health advisories are issued to raise public awareness when a significant threat to public health is identified, along...
Fontana Herald News
Inmate at West Valley Detention Center is charged with allegedly killing another inmate
A 67-year-old inmate at West Valley Detention Center was charged with allegedly killing another inmate while in custody, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. On Oct. 2, deputies at the jail facility were alerted to a problem inside a cell in their housing unit. Deputies responded and...
Inmate at San Bernardino County jail charged with murder, accused of killing cellmate
A man housed at a jail in San Bernardino County now faces new charges for murder after his cellmate died earlier this month. Michael Follet, a 67-year-old Yucaipa man, was arrested in September and charged with unlawful use of tear gas, resisting arrest and other weapons charges. On Oct. 2, Follet's cellmate, 47-year-old Steven Puskar
KTLA.com
Vigil held for teen found dead near San Bernardino County skatepark
A candlelight vigil was held Wednesday night to honor a teenager found dead near a skatepark in Apple Valley. The body of 16-year-old Robert Schmidt Jr. was found on Tuesday near the 13500 block of Navajo Road, according to the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department. When authorities arrived, Schmidt was...
z1077fm.com
Joshua Tree Residents Arrested for Suspicion of Possessing a “Ghost Gun”, Weapon, and Controlled Substances
Early Tuesday morning, an investigation into two people loading a truck and trailer and an unoccupied residence in Joshua Tree led to two arrests for suspicion of possessing a “ghost gun,” weapons and drugs. At about 3:30 a.m., Sheriff’s Deputies on patrol stopped to investigate two people loading...
vvng.com
Overturned semi causes traffic on the southbound I-15 freeway in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — No injuries were reported after a tractor-trailer overturned Tuesday morning on the southbound I-15 freeway in Victorville. It happened at about 8:00 am, on October 18, 2022, between Bear Valley Road and Main Street. For reasons still unknown, a 2021 Peterbilt 579 registered to West...
NBC Los Angeles
‘Why?' Mother's Grief is Palpable After 16-Year-Old Found Dead in Dirt Lot in Apple Valley
A murder mystery was underway in the High Desert after the body of a 16-year-old boy was found in a dirt lot. Authorities in Apple Valley are searching for a killer, while the boy's grieving mother is demanding justice. "My only boy -- 16 years old. The oldest and he's...
16-Year-Old Asked Mom to Drop Him at Skate Park. She Never Saw Him Alive Again: 'He Was So Loving'
Robert "Bobby" Schmidt's body was found in a dirt field. No arrests have been made A Southern California mom wants justice for her 16-year-old son, whose body was discovered in a dirt field early Tuesday, according to a report from NBCLA. "Why would you leave my son in the dirt," Elizabeth Schmidt told the TV station. "My only boy — 16 years old. The oldest and he's gone." On Monday evening, Robert Schmidt Jr. asked his mother to drop him off at the Apple Valley Skate Park where he could hang...
