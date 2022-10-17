Read full article on original website
Vermont announces bonus round of state tax credits
(The Center Square) – A bonus round of funding has been added to a Vermont program designed to breathe life into downtowns. The Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development says $800,000 in state income tax credits are being made available beginning next year for projects designed to enhance the state’s history while improving building safety at aging historic commercial and community structures.
Appalachian Commission sends $7M for workforce projects in Pennsylvania
(The Center Square) – The Appalachian Regional Commission has announced almost $50 million in grants across the 13-state region, and Pennsylvania will receive $7 million to encourage economic growth. Nine projects in Pennsylvania will receive about $50,000 to $1.5 million for workforce training, manufacturing, child care and feasibility studies...
What manufacturing workers make in Pennsylvania
Get It Made compiled statistics on manufacturing pay in Pennsylvania using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on get-it-made.co.uk, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Governor Wolf invests $236M for Pennsylvania water infrastructure projects
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf announced on Wednesday, Oct. 19 that there will be an investment of $236 million for over 20 water infrastructure projects through the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENVEST). “I’m encouraged to see continued, increased investments in our clean water infrastructure across the commonwealth,...
Virginia superintendent wants to further delay history, science revisions
(The Center Square) – Revisions to Virginia’s history and science standards in the public school system could be delayed further following a request from Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow. Ballow sent a memo to members of the Board of Education recommending the board hold off on a...
New Hampshire businesses get break on unemployment taxes
(The Center Square) – Payroll costs of New Hampshire businesses will be cut dramatically with the state moving to reduce unemployment insurance taxes. The New Hampshire Employment Security announced that it will be lowering required payments into the state's unemployment insurance system by 30% with the balance of the trust fund that pays out jobless benefits rising above prepandemic levels.
Virginia records another surplus, inflation could cost the state
(The Center Square) – Virginia recorded another revenue surplus through September, but the state may need that money to account for the high inflation rate and the potential for an economic recession. Through the first quarter of the fiscal year, Virginia’s revenues exceeded expectations by more than a half...
Let’s get serious about ending prudent pay in Pennsylvania | Opinion
Lawmakers should pass the bill before the end of the year. The post Let’s get serious about ending prudent pay in Pennsylvania | Opinion appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Preseason pheasant stockings postponed in 12 Pennsylvania counties
With the statewide pheasant season opening on Saturday, 12 counties pheasant stockings have been postponed by one week because of weather damage to a game farm. Travis Lau, communications director for the Pennsylvania Game Commission, said high winds and snow downed nets on the pheasant fields at the Southwest Game Farm in Armstrong County. Crews are restoring the nets and using food to attract the birds back into the large enclosures. “Those birds, by and large, are hanging around the farm,” he said Thursday morning in a telephone interview.
Illinois now the second largest sports betting market in the country
(The Center Square) – Illinois is now the second largest sports betting market in the country. According to figures from the Illinois Gaming Board, the state took in nearly $565 million in gross gaming revenue in August, about $8 million more than New Jersey. New York led the country with revenue of more than $877 million.
Minnesota ranks roughly average for hiring challenges
(The Center Square) – Minnesota’s employers are roughly average compared to other states in their hiring challenges, according to a new report released by the personal finance website WalletHub. Yet, the North Star state ranked at least seven positions above each of its neighbors. Minnesota ranked 26th. South...
More than 1.8M Pennsylvania residents qualify for food assistance. Here’s who’s eligible
Here’s what to know about getting help through SNAP in Pennsylvania, including eligibility information, how to apply and how many residents currently receive benefits.
Three Tennessee companies receive a total of $492M in federal EV supply chain grants
(The Center Square) — Three Tennessee facilities will receive a combined $492 million in federal grants related to the production of electric vehicle batteries. Microvast in Clarksville will receive $200 million, Novonix in Chattanooga will receive $150 million and Piedmont Lithium in McMinn County will receive $141.7 million in the first wave of funding from $7 billion earmarked in the federal in infrastructure law intended to promote and strengthen the domestic electric vehicle supply chain.
Biden agenda sends $530M of $2.8B to pair of Massachusetts EV companies
(The Center Square) – A pair of Massachusetts companies will benefit from the push to convert to electric vehicles. Ascend Elements and 6K Inc. were recipients Wednesday of more than $530 million in federal funding through a program designed to support battery manufacturing, recycling, and material processing for the electric vehicle market. Funding, $2.8 billion total, will go to 20 companies in 12 states.
Governor Wolf Announces $2.6MM Investment in Cranberry Mall Water Treatment Plant
HARRISBURG, Pa. – Governor Tom Wolf announced on Wednesday that Venango County will receive a $2,636,675 loan to construct a new 350 gallons-per-minute water filtration unit at the existing Cranberry Mall water treatment plant. This loan is part of a $236 million investment for drinking water, wastewater, stormwater, and non-point source projects across the state through the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST).
Pennsylvania may limit impact fees for counties that ban natural gas development
(The Center Square) – For advocates of natural gas, recent action in the legislature may give signs of hope. A Senate Environmental Resources and Energy Committee advanced two bills that would restrict natural gas revenue from counties that move to ban natural gas development and would create a task force to study the export of liquefied natural gas.
Pennsylvania’s hospitals are in crisis. How will Shapiro, Mastriano address this growing issue?
Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?. Hahnemann University Hospital’s closure back in 2019 left shockwaves in Philadelphia and was a sign of worsening things to come. Chester County kicked off 2021 with five hospitals. In less than a year, the rural county was...
Iowa’s job openings rates lower than more than half of other states’
(The Center Square) – Compared with the rest of the nation, Iowa’s job openings rates are below average, according to a new report released by the personal finance website WalletHub. The report rated states based on the rate of job openings both in the latest month and the...
Michigan employers do better than most states when hiring employees
(The Center Square) – Michigan employers are faring much better than those in other states nationwide when it comes to hiring employees, according to a new report released by the personal finance website WalletHub. The report rated states based on the rate of job openings in the latest month...
Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board Approves $1.78 Million in Grants for Producing PA Beers & Wines
The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) approved grants totaling $1,788,924 for 21 projects to increase the production of Pennsylvania-made malt and brewed beverages. Additionally, the funding is meant to enhance the Pennsylvania beer industry through promotion, marketing, and research-based projects and projects. As well as the Pennsylvania wine industry. The...
