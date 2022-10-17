ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, MA

YourArlington

When pink is not pretty: 2 AHS juniors help battle invasives

Two Arlington High School juniors, in partnership with the Arlington Conservation Commission, are taking part in the Pink Plants campaign, whose goal is to raise awareness about invasive species by spraying them with an eco-friendly pink paint. Two sites in Arlington were sprayed, one near Buzzell Field park, and the...
YourArlington

Michael Mason to become third assistant superintendent at APS

Town Hall’s loss is Arlington Public Schools’ gain. Michael Mason Jr. will stay at the APS central office -- with, as of January, an enhanced title and an increased salary -- rather than becoming deputy town manager next month at Arlington Town Hall. APS, also known as the...
YourArlington

Select Board Monday: Vote on overnight-parking pilot

The Arlington Select Board is scheduled to meet at 7:15 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24, in the Select Board chambers for Select Board members and their staff. Members of the public may access the meeting remotely by Zoom and via ACMi. Watch 'Pony Boys' on Monday, Oct. 3 (changed from Sept....
