Daytona Beach, FL

hometownnewsvolusia.com

Double the Queen, double the fun in Daytona, DeLand

Queen fans can pick between which fake Queen they like best with two tribute bands playing Saturday, Oct. 22. Absolute Queen will play at 5 and 8 p.m. at the Athens Theatre in DeLand and Killer Queen will play at 8 p.m. at Peabody Auditorium. Absolute Queen claims you can...
DELAND, FL
analogplanet.com

Sneak Preview: AnalogPlanet’s Forthcoming Favorite Record Stores Series Will Commence With Our Site Visit to Atlantic Sounds in Daytona Beach, Florida

Yesterday, I visited one of my favorite record stores in the country — namely, Atlantic Sounds in Daytona Beach, Florida — and I sat down with owner Mike Toole for a two-hour conversation about his lifelong passion for listening to and selling music on vinyl, the long and storied history of the shop itself, and why Atlantic Sounds has endured and continues to see growth to this very day, ever since it first opened in the exact same location 40 years ago on October 15, 1982.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
hometownnewsvolusia.com

Storm slams plans for reunion of final Grandview class in Daytona

The most prominent visitor on the weekend of the 60th class reunion of Seabreeze High School was Hurricane Ian. The class of 1962 was the last class to graduate from the old Seabreeze High before it moved to a new campus. Reunion planners were 1962 classmates Gary Oates and Gene...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Calendar: Get ready to trunk-or-treat

When: 4-11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 22; and 12-9 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 23. Where: St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 4600 Belle Terre Blvd., Palm Coast. Details: Join the St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish for its community fall festival featuring live entertainment, food,...
ORMOND BEACH, FL
click orlando

Halloween-themed food truck event coming to Volusia County

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. – Daytona Beach Shores plans to welcome a Halloween-themed food truck event next weekend. The event will take place on Oct. 29 from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Shores Pavilion and McElroy Park and will feature live entertainment, games and a variety of food trucks.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
askflagler.com

Freedom Fest Postponed from November 12th to March 25th

PALM COAST – The much-anticipated ‘Freedom Fest’ at the Flagler Executive Airport has been postponed from November 12th of this year to March 25th, 2023 according to a news release from the county government. The reasons cited are ongoing developments at the airport that would conflict, and the recovery efforts from Hurricane Ian.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
thecurrent-online.com

How Much Is Val Demings Worth? How Rich Is This Person In 2022!

Val Demings Net Worth, Birthday, Age, Height, Weight, Wiki, Facts! We will find out how old Val Demings is in this article. Who is Val Demings dating now and how much money does Val Demings have?. Who is Val Demings?. Val Demings, also known as Val Demings, is a prominent...
ORLANDO, FL
disneydining.com

Popular Eatery Leaves Disney Springs

If you’re looking for the perfect dining, shopping, and entertainment destination at Walt Disney World Resort, Disney Springs is the place to be. While there are many dining options, one popular eatery has officially left the property. The growing West Side of Disney Springs is full of exciting experiences,...
ORLANDO, FL
disneyfanatic.com

Tragic Report: Man Dies After Riding Disney World’s PeopleMover

An 83-year-old man–whose name has been omitted from this report since its original publication out of respect for his family–was enjoying a day at the Walt Disney World Resort with his wife when he passed away of natural causes. According to the Orange County Sherrif’s Report, the octogenarian...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Food to be distributed at 2 events in Northeast Florida

Farm Share will be distributing food at two events this week in Northeast Florida. Here are the locations and times for the two food distribution events held by Florida’s largest food bank:. Event – Farm Share distribution with Interlachen Fire Station 17. Date – Friday from 8 a.m....
JACKSONVILLE, FL
click orlando

Free trees are back for Orlando residents

ORLANDO, Fla. – In an effort to create a more sustainable community, the City of Orlando is giving free trees to residents. This initiative is part of “Energy-Saving Trees,” a program supported by The City of Orlando Arbor Day Foundation, the Orlando Utilities Commission and the Florida Forest Service.
ORLANDO, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Palm Coast Fire Department to host 21st-annual Hall of Terror

For the 21st consecutive year, the Palm Coast Fire Department will bring frightful fun to local residents and visitors this Halloween when they host Hall of Terror 21 on Sunday, Oct. 30 from 7p.m.-9p.m. and Monday, Oct. 31. from 7p.m.-10p.m. This year's theme for the Hall of Terror will be...
PALM COAST, FL

