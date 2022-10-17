Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
‘Person of Interest’ in deaths of 4 Oklahoma Friends Arrested in FloridaShameel ShamsDaytona Beach Shores, FL
$150,000 Worth of Cocaine Washed Up on Florida Beach Was Found by a “Good Samaritan” Who Handed It In to Border PatrolToby HazlewoodDaytona Beach, FL
72-Yr Old Florida Man Dies While Draining His Pool During Hurricane IanPool MagazineDeltona, FL
72 Year Old Man Dies Going Out into Hurricane Ian To Drain His PoolTyler Mc.Deltona, FL
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersOrmond Beach, FL
Related
hometownnewsvolusia.com
Double the Queen, double the fun in Daytona, DeLand
Queen fans can pick between which fake Queen they like best with two tribute bands playing Saturday, Oct. 22. Absolute Queen will play at 5 and 8 p.m. at the Athens Theatre in DeLand and Killer Queen will play at 8 p.m. at Peabody Auditorium. Absolute Queen claims you can...
tmpresale.com
Ones – The Beatles #1 Hits at The Peabody Daytona Beach in Daytona Beach Mar 1st, 2023 – presale password
The Ones – The Beatles #1 Hits presale passcode that we’ve had lots of requests for is available now!!! During this pre-sale you’ll have a fantastic opportunity to acquire presale tickets in advance of anyone else 😀. Now is the best time to order your tickets before...
askflagler.com
Musician Tristen Nash Dies at 26, Two Days Before Palm Coast Performance
According to sources close to the family, Tristen Nash, a musician slated to perform at Saturday’s Flo.wav Fest in Palm Coast, has died at age 26. In addition to his music career, Nash is known for being the son of iconic WWE wrestler Kevin Nash. No cause of death has been listed as of Thursday evening.
analogplanet.com
Sneak Preview: AnalogPlanet’s Forthcoming Favorite Record Stores Series Will Commence With Our Site Visit to Atlantic Sounds in Daytona Beach, Florida
Yesterday, I visited one of my favorite record stores in the country — namely, Atlantic Sounds in Daytona Beach, Florida — and I sat down with owner Mike Toole for a two-hour conversation about his lifelong passion for listening to and selling music on vinyl, the long and storied history of the shop itself, and why Atlantic Sounds has endured and continues to see growth to this very day, ever since it first opened in the exact same location 40 years ago on October 15, 1982.
hometownnewsvolusia.com
Storm slams plans for reunion of final Grandview class in Daytona
The most prominent visitor on the weekend of the 60th class reunion of Seabreeze High School was Hurricane Ian. The class of 1962 was the last class to graduate from the old Seabreeze High before it moved to a new campus. Reunion planners were 1962 classmates Gary Oates and Gene...
flaglerlive.com
Palm Coast’s First Fall Arts Festival in Central Park Saturday, With Spotlight on Local Artists
This time of year “when yellow leaves, or none, or few, do hang,” you may not get to take in West Virginia’s flaming foliage, see it “fluttering from the autumn tree,” hear the rustling of leaves underfoot or “the pattering of nuts on the hazel branches as they fall,” but yo get experience the next-best thing.
Trucktoberfest: Increased fines, towing costs will accompany unsanctioned Daytona Beach event
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Deputies are preparing for hundreds of huge trucks to roll into Daytona Beach this weekend for Trucktoberfest. It’s a pop-up, unsanctioned event, and the type the sheriff’s office said they’ve had problems with in the past. Signs have been put up alerting...
ormondbeachobserver.com
Calendar: Get ready to trunk-or-treat
When: 4-11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 22; and 12-9 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 23. Where: St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 4600 Belle Terre Blvd., Palm Coast. Details: Join the St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish for its community fall festival featuring live entertainment, food,...
click orlando
Halloween-themed food truck event coming to Volusia County
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. – Daytona Beach Shores plans to welcome a Halloween-themed food truck event next weekend. The event will take place on Oct. 29 from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Shores Pavilion and McElroy Park and will feature live entertainment, games and a variety of food trucks.
askflagler.com
Freedom Fest Postponed from November 12th to March 25th
PALM COAST – The much-anticipated ‘Freedom Fest’ at the Flagler Executive Airport has been postponed from November 12th of this year to March 25th, 2023 according to a news release from the county government. The reasons cited are ongoing developments at the airport that would conflict, and the recovery efforts from Hurricane Ian.
thecurrent-online.com
How Much Is Val Demings Worth? How Rich Is This Person In 2022!
Val Demings Net Worth, Birthday, Age, Height, Weight, Wiki, Facts! We will find out how old Val Demings is in this article. Who is Val Demings dating now and how much money does Val Demings have?. Who is Val Demings?. Val Demings, also known as Val Demings, is a prominent...
disneydining.com
Popular Eatery Leaves Disney Springs
If you’re looking for the perfect dining, shopping, and entertainment destination at Walt Disney World Resort, Disney Springs is the place to be. While there are many dining options, one popular eatery has officially left the property. The growing West Side of Disney Springs is full of exciting experiences,...
WATCH: ‘To the Rescue: the State of Animal Welfare in Central Florida’
ORLANDO, Fla. — Economic struggles mean some families have been forced to face the gut-wrenching choice of making ends meet or giving up their pets. >>> STREAM THE SPECIAL LIVE AT 12:30 P.M. SUNDAY <<<. 9 Family Connection digs into the help that is available now and explains how...
disneyfanatic.com
Tragic Report: Man Dies After Riding Disney World’s PeopleMover
An 83-year-old man–whose name has been omitted from this report since its original publication out of respect for his family–was enjoying a day at the Walt Disney World Resort with his wife when he passed away of natural causes. According to the Orange County Sherrif’s Report, the octogenarian...
News4Jax.com
Food to be distributed at 2 events in Northeast Florida
Farm Share will be distributing food at two events this week in Northeast Florida. Here are the locations and times for the two food distribution events held by Florida’s largest food bank:. Event – Farm Share distribution with Interlachen Fire Station 17. Date – Friday from 8 a.m....
click orlando
Free trees are back for Orlando residents
ORLANDO, Fla. – In an effort to create a more sustainable community, the City of Orlando is giving free trees to residents. This initiative is part of “Energy-Saving Trees,” a program supported by The City of Orlando Arbor Day Foundation, the Orlando Utilities Commission and the Florida Forest Service.
WATCH: Oviedo officer makes Taco Bell delivery after Uber Eats driver gets stopped
OVIEDO, Fla. — A City of Oviedo police officer took it upon himself to make sure a traffic stop didn’t come between a hungry citizen and their food order Tuesday night. According to an incident report, Officer Matthew Brongel was assisting a Seminole County Sheriff’s Office deputy with a traffic stop on Broadway Street around 7:30 p.m.
palmcoastobserver.com
Palm Coast Fire Department to host 21st-annual Hall of Terror
For the 21st consecutive year, the Palm Coast Fire Department will bring frightful fun to local residents and visitors this Halloween when they host Hall of Terror 21 on Sunday, Oct. 30 from 7p.m.-9p.m. and Monday, Oct. 31. from 7p.m.-10p.m. This year's theme for the Hall of Terror will be...
WATCH: Trooper uses pit maneuver to stop suspect during chase on Beachline in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A wanted suspect led Brevard County deputies on a pursuit to Orange County on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said. The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office said a person who had an active warrant in another state did not stop when a deputy tried to pull over the driver.
