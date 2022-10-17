Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlinginc.com
Sasha Banks Attends Former WWE Star's Wedding
Former "Raw" and "SmackDown" Women's Champion Sasha Banks attended the wedding of former WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley (Dean Muhtadi) on October 17. A video of Banks at the wedding was shared on Instagram. Samuray Del Sol (formerly known as Kalisto on WWE) also attended the ceremony. He was released from WWE back in April 2021.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage WWE Update On Ron Simmons
Former WCW World Heavyweight Champion and WWE Hall of Famer Ron Simmons has been in the wrestling business for many years, and he's not stepping away any time soon. PWInsider is reporting that Simmons was recently at WWE Headquarters last week in Stamford, Connecticut, where he was "filming material for future WWE Network content," and presumably content for other streaming platforms, such as Peacock in the United States.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Crown Jewel Card Adds Major Match For Brock Lesnar
For years, wrestling fans have been clamoring for a Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley match, and while the dream bout finally took place at the WWE Royal Rumble back in January this year, fans will be treated to Lashley vs. Lesnar II at the upcoming WWE Crown Jewel premium live event on November 5.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Former WWE Tag Team to Debut on Tonight’s AEW “Dark: Elevation” Show, Jacques Rougeau Students In Action, More
Seven matches have been announced for tonight’s AEW “Dark: Elevation” episode. Tonight’s show will feature the AEW debuts of former WWE Superstars The Bollywood Boyz, also known as The Singh Brothers. They were released from WWE on June 25, 2021, and will face The Gunn Club tonight. Elevation tonight will also see several students of the legendary Jacques Rougeau in action.
wrestlinginc.com
MJF Reveals First Desired Match If He Joins WWE
MJF, who could be WWE-bound in less than 15 months, already has a first opponent in mind if he makes the jump from AEW in January 2024. During a Q&A session with his Twitter followers Monday night, MJF was asked to name the first wrestler he would like to face if he was to join WWE.
ringsidenews.com
Vince McMahon Heavily Resisted Rey Mysterio’s WWE Main Event Push
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has not returned to pro wrestling since his release and is unlikely to ever will. He is certainly one of the best pro wrestlers to have ever graced the squared circle. The Olympic Hero has competed against the best of the best that the...
PWMania
Update on CM Punk and The Elite’s AEW Status
The restriction on mentioning or making references to CM Punk and The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks), who are absent from the promotion while out on suspension, appears to have been lifted by AEW. Before Death Triangle’s title defense against Best Friends on Tuesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite,...
ComicBook
Former WWE Superstar Teased in Bray Wyatt's SmackDown Vignette
Bray Wyatt is back, and he might be bringing some familiar faces with him. Following his grand return at WWE Extreme Rules, Wyatt appeared on WWE SmackDown to cut an impassioned promo. Wyatt started the segment by addressing that he was sharing a side of himself that he had never shown before, and went on to open up about some of the hardships he faced in his personal life. The promo started somber but quickly turned hopeful once Wyatt thanked the fans for lifting him back up and helping him rediscover his self-confidence. Wyatt's optimism would be short-lived, however, as he would be cut off by a masked man on the tron. While the man's face was not shown and his voice was distorted, it's worth noting that the mask was the same one that Wyatt wore at Extreme Rules.
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Official Hopes Vince McMahon Returns And Is Given Proper Sendoff
Mike Chioda is calling on WWE to give its former head honcho a proper send-off that commemorates the full depth and scope of his leadership of the company over the years. Speaking on his "Monday Mailbag with Mike Chioda" podcast, the former WWE referee acknowledged that the sordid circumstances surrounding Vince McMahon's departure from the company forced the abrupt end to his leadership, adding, "It's just sad." But Chioda hoped there could be a proper salute to his old boss in the foreseeable future.
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW Dynamite Results For October 18, 2022
Welcome to EWrestlingNews’ AEW Dynamite results for October 18, 2022!. AEW World Trios Championship Match: Death Triangle (c) vs. Best Friends. Fenix hits a double cutter for the win. Winner AND NEW AEW World Trios Champions: Death Triangle. PAC and Fenix exchange words with one another after the match...
ewrestlingnews.com
Bret Hart Wants Goldberg Removed From WWE Hall Of Fame
Bret ‘Hitman’ Hart has once again taken aim at Bill Goldberg, claiming the latter does not belong in the WWE Hall of Fame. At WCW Starrcade 1999, a stiff-kick from Goldberg would give Hart a concussion that would ultimately end the Hitman’s in-ring career. Since then, Hart...
ewrestlingnews.com
Ultimo Dragon Interested In Ending His Feud With Jericho In AEW
Yoshihiro Asai might not be a name wrestling fans recognize, but his in-ring persona Ultimo Dragon certainly is. At 55 years of age, he continues to delight audiences with his in-ring prowess. Dragon will be returning to compete in the U.S. at the Revolucion de la Lucha Libre event on October 22 in San Jose, California. He is scheduled to team with Misterioso to take on Border Patrol at the upcoming event.
wrestletalk.com
NJPW Star Discusses Possible WWE Return
A NJPW star has discussed a possible WWE return. On the October 10 edition of Raw, Bullet Club members and NJPW stars Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows shocked the wrestling world by returning to WWE to reunite The O.C. with AJ Styles. It surprised many fans because not only were...
stillrealtous.com
Major Name Set To Miss WWE Raw Tonight
WWE has been going through some big changes ever since Triple H was put in charge of creative, but it doesn’t look like The Game will be in attendance for this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw. PWInsider is reporting that the WWE Chief Content Officer and Head...
ewrestlingnews.com
FBI vs. Samoan SWAT Team Booked For MLW Fightland, Watch AEW Dark: Elevation
Major League Wrestling sent out a press release today to announce a match that will see FBI facing off against Samoan SWAT Team at MLW Fightland. You can check out the official announcement below:. Samoan SWAT Team vs. FBI set for MLW FIGHTLAND Oct 30 in Philly. Get tickets starting...
ewrestlingnews.com
Title Match Added To The NJPW Battle Autumn Event
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced an IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Title match for its Battle Autumn event, which takes place on November 5. We’ll see United Empire (Francisco Akira & TJP) facing off against Titan & BUSHI. You can check out the updated lineup for NJPW Battle Autumn...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE NXT Ratings For 10/18/22
This week’s episode of WWE NXT drew 676,000 viewers on the USA Network, which is down from a week ago that did 737,000 viewers. The show did a 0.18 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, which is up from last week’s 0.15 rating. It ranked #12 in the top 150 shows on cable for the night.
ewrestlingnews.com
The Latest On Chris Jericho’s New Contract With AEW
As we reported last week here on eWn, AEW wrestler Chris Jericho has signed a contract extension with All Elite Wrestling that will keep him in the company through December 2025. In an update on the Wizard’s new contract, Dave Meltzer is reporting that despite the announcement being framed as...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Possibly Files Sarah Logan Or Taya Valkyrie Trademark
When it comes to professional wrestling and new trademarks, you can always count on people to engage in some wild internet speculation regarding what the trademark means and/or who it is for. That certainly appears to be the case regarding WWE's latest filing for a name that could easily be intended for multiple talents, including two former WWE wrestlers and one currently on the roster.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE NXT LEVEL UP Results SPOILERS for October 21, 2022
This week’s episode of WWE NXT LEVEL UP was taped in advance at the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida prior to NXT. The following SPOILERS are the results from tonight’s tapings set to air on Friday night:. Myles Borne defeated Ikemen Jiro. Duke Hudson defeated Bryson Montana.
Comments / 0