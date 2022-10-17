Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Disturbing Home Surveillance Video Shows a California Family being Robbed While they were Enjoying a Family Dinner OutShameel ShamsYorba Linda, CA
Study Reveals California Tops Most Expensive Cities for Burger Meals in AmericaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
Governor Gavin Newsom's Wife to Testify at Sexual Assault L.A. TrialAmancay TapiaLos Angeles, CA
Three women accusing That 70's Show actor Danny Masterson of rape blame the Church of Scientology for their silenceCheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
Ghost Sightings Reported by Staff at This Old Hollywood Hangout – Including the Story of a Terrifying 1930s GangsterLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Related
mynewsla.com
Investigation into Deadly Eastvale Shooting Underway
Riverside County sheriff’s detectives Wednesday were continuing to investigate the shooting death of a 51-year-old Eastvale man. Kelvin Jackett was killed shortly after midnight Monday at a house in the 12000 block of Craigburn Circle, near Golden Club Drive, according to the sheriff’s department. Sgt. Ed Baeza said...
Gang member launches stolen car into Riverside building: Police
A car thief led police on a wild chase in Riverside that ended with a smash on Wednesday morning. Pete Elliot Vega, 37, a known gang member from San Bernardino, was arrested for auto theft, felony evading police, suspicion of DUI and driving without a license, according to Riverside Police. Patrolling officers said they spotted […]
1 killed, 1 injured in Riverside County shooting
A man is dead and another is in the hospital following a shooting in Eastvale. It happened around 12:15 a.m. Monday at a home on the 12000 block of Craigburn Circle, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies from the Jurupa Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to the area and located the two men suffering […]
sgvcitywatch.com
No Contest Plea for Suspect Caught Assaulting Girl in Stater Bros. Bathroom
NORWALK - The suspect caught by employees as he assaulted a girl in a supermarket restroom pleaded no contest October 17. Steven Magdaleno, 39, entered his plea, which is the same as a guilty plea, to one count of assault with further intent to commit a serious sex crime, according to Los Angeles County booking records.
Fontana Herald News
Fontana officers seize guns, drugs, and fentanyl
Patrol officers in Fontana were busy seizing guns, drugs, and fentanyl recently, according to the Fontana Police Department. The Rapid Response Team conducted a probation search and located two handguns, a rifle, and ammunition, the P.D. said in a Facebook post on Oct. 19. In all, three subjects were arrested...
Sentencing Due for Man Who Ran SoCal-to-Canada Drug Ring
A 43-year-old man faces sentencing Thursday for running a drug-trafficking organization that intended to export hundreds of pounds of cocaine and heroin from Southern California into Canada, and imported MDMA into the United States using big rigs and fully encrypted telephones to work the scheme.
OC Sheriff seeking information on homicide at Laguna Niguel hotel
Orange County authorities are seeking information in a homicide that occurred at a Laguna Niguel hotel over the weekend. OC Sheriff's Department deputies were dispatched to a hotel in the 2800 block of Camino Capistrano at around noon on Saturday after receiving reports that a woman was found unresponsive inside one of the rooms. When they arrived they found 36-year-old Griselda Petra Pineda-Reta dead at the scene. Investigators said a housekeeper found Pineda-Reta unresponsive in the hotel room.Deputies believe that she is a homicide victim. Her vehicle, a 1999 Honda Civic with license plate number 8BLU923, is also missing, prompting them to believe it may have been stolen. A family friend that stopped by to drop off flowers and a candle at the hotel said Pineda-Reta was a mother from South Orange County who recently lost her oldest son. She leaves behind three other children. Anyone who has information helpful to investigators was asked to call deputies at (714) 288-6740.
Día de los Muertos events in Southern California
Here's a list of Día de los Muertos events in Southern California.
Orange County teen makes history as first girl to score two touchdowns in a high school football game
A Laguna Beach teenager has made history by becoming the first female in California to score two touchdowns in a high school football game. Bella Rasmussen, an 18-year-old running back and senior at Laguna Beach High School, scored two touchdowns on Friday in the second quarter against Godinez Fundamental High School. Besides Rasmussen, seven girls […]
uscannenbergmedia.com
PHOTOS: Ocean air and gasoline brings motocross to Southern California
The smells of gasoline fumes, wet dirt and the salty ocean air converged on Oct. 15, 2022 as Red Bull Straight Rhythm and the Moto Beach Classic organized eight hours of Southern California motorcycle racing. The Moto Beach Classic ran from noon to 2 p.m. and the Straight Rhythm single...
Porterville Recorder
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Derby' game
SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Daily Derby" game were:. 1st:10 Solid Gold-2nd:4 Big Ben-3rd:12 Lucky Charms, Race Time: 1:45.17. (1st: 10 Solid Gold, 2nd: 4 Big Ben, 3rd: 12 Lucky Charms; Race Time: one: 45.17) Estimated jackpot: $307,000. ¶ To win...
Comments / 0