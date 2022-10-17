ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

mynewsla.com

Investigation into Deadly Eastvale Shooting Underway

Riverside County sheriff’s detectives Wednesday were continuing to investigate the shooting death of a 51-year-old Eastvale man. Kelvin Jackett was killed shortly after midnight Monday at a house in the 12000 block of Craigburn Circle, near Golden Club Drive, according to the sheriff’s department. Sgt. Ed Baeza said...
EASTVALE, CA
KTLA

Gang member launches stolen car into Riverside building: Police

A car thief led police on a wild chase in Riverside that ended with a smash on Wednesday morning. Pete Elliot Vega, 37, a known gang member from San Bernardino, was arrested for auto theft, felony evading police, suspicion of DUI and driving without a license, according to Riverside Police. Patrolling officers said they spotted […]
RIVERSIDE, CA
KTLA

1 killed, 1 injured in Riverside County shooting

A man is dead and another is in the hospital following a shooting in Eastvale. It happened around 12:15 a.m. Monday at a home on the 12000 block of Craigburn Circle, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies from the Jurupa Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to the area and located the two men suffering […]
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
sgvcitywatch.com

​No Contest Plea for Suspect Caught Assaulting Girl in Stater Bros. Bathroom

NORWALK - The suspect caught by employees as he assaulted a girl in a supermarket restroom pleaded no contest October 17. Steven Magdaleno, 39, entered his plea, which is the same as a guilty plea, to one count of assault with further intent to commit a serious sex crime, according to Los Angeles County booking records.
NORWALK, CA
Fontana Herald News

Fontana officers seize guns, drugs, and fentanyl

Patrol officers in Fontana were busy seizing guns, drugs, and fentanyl recently, according to the Fontana Police Department. The Rapid Response Team conducted a probation search and located two handguns, a rifle, and ammunition, the P.D. said in a Facebook post on Oct. 19. In all, three subjects were arrested...
FONTANA, CA
CBS LA

OC Sheriff seeking information on homicide at Laguna Niguel hotel

Orange County authorities are seeking information in a homicide that occurred at a Laguna Niguel hotel over the weekend. OC Sheriff's Department deputies were dispatched to a hotel in the 2800 block of Camino Capistrano at around noon on Saturday after receiving reports that a woman was found unresponsive inside one of the rooms. When they arrived they found 36-year-old Griselda Petra Pineda-Reta dead at the scene. Investigators said a housekeeper found Pineda-Reta unresponsive in the hotel room.Deputies believe that she is a homicide victim. Her vehicle, a 1999 Honda Civic with license plate number 8BLU923, is also missing, prompting them to believe it may have been stolen. A family friend that stopped by to drop off flowers and a candle at the hotel said Pineda-Reta was a mother from South Orange County who recently lost her oldest son. She leaves behind three other children. Anyone who has information helpful to investigators was asked to call deputies at (714) 288-6740.
LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA
Porterville Recorder

Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Derby' game

SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Daily Derby" game were:. 1st:10 Solid Gold-2nd:4 Big Ben-3rd:12 Lucky Charms, Race Time: 1:45.17. (1st: 10 Solid Gold, 2nd: 4 Big Ben, 3rd: 12 Lucky Charms; Race Time: one: 45.17) Estimated jackpot: $307,000. ¶ To win...
SACRAMENTO, CA

