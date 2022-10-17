Noël Coward’s comedy “Blithe Spirit” revolves around socialite and novelist Charles Condomine who hopes to find material for his next book by holding a séance. However, he quickly learns that the marriage vow “Til death do us part” does not mean exactly what he thinks when the eccentric medium, Madame Arcati, conjures up the ghost of his temperamental first wife, Elvira. Despite him being happily married to his second wife, Ruth, Elvira refuses to let Charles go. Can Madame Arcati solve the problem that has now been created or will she continue to only make it worse?

