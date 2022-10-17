Well, the Cardinals didn’t advance very far in the postseason, but there is one bright side: we have more opportunities to vote on the VEB Hall of Fame. Assuming your team isn’t actually playing, the postseason is the perfect time for this. Short of signing a soon-to-be-free agent (or I guess front office members), there’s really nothing that can happen between now and the beginning of free agency. Which is good for me, because I like to run a few ballots in a row, and then announce the results after it. Cardinals’ news isn’t going to get in the way.

