Indiana sends nine representatives to the U.S. House of Representatives in Washington, D.C. – and all are up for election on November 8, along with the rest of the 435-member chamber. Just one race is expected to be competitive: Indiana’s First Congressional District, which a Republican could represent for the first time in 94 years. […] The post Indiana has nine congressional races in Indiana: what you need to know appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.

INDIANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO