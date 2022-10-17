Read full article on original website
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana reported a budget surplus of $6.1 billion in July, but 9 school corporations are seeking referenda. Why?
Residents of nine different Indiana counties will find an extra question on their ballots Nov. 8, as their school corporations seek additional funding through referenda. Among these nine school corporations, the Monroe County Community School Corporation voted June 28 to place a referendum on the 2022 ballot. A referendum allows the public to vote directly on an issue rather than relying on elected officials.
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana Secretary of State candidate, 3 other midterm candidates deny election results
Republican Indiana Secretary of State candidate Diego Morales was one of four Indiana candidates named in a recent Washington Post article listing politicians who have questioned or denied the results of the 2020 presidential election. Other Indiana candidates include Jim Banks, a Republican running for representative of Indiana’s third U.S....
Abortion, inflation, crime big issues in Indiana's 1st Congressional District race
National money is being poured into the race, and both candidates are hitting the airwaves as they are across the country.
Indiana has nine congressional races in Indiana: what you need to know
Indiana sends nine representatives to the U.S. House of Representatives in Washington, D.C. – and all are up for election on November 8, along with the rest of the 435-member chamber. Just one race is expected to be competitive: Indiana’s First Congressional District, which a Republican could represent for the first time in 94 years. […] The post Indiana has nine congressional races in Indiana: what you need to know appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
WOWO News
Indiana Election Board moves poll worker data after breach, arrest
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Network Indiana): No voter information was compromised, said the Allen County Election Board, after learning that the CEO of the company they contract to keep up with poll worker and polling location information has been arrested and charged with allowing some information to be stored on servers in China.
muncievoice.com
Climate Change: Indiana’s Todd Rokita Sues Top Banks
Muncie, Indiana – Indiana’s Attorney General, Todd Rokita, adds his name to the list of captured grandstanders for top polluters – contributors to climate change catastrophe. Regarding overreacting for Charles Koch, who funds the far-right’s political movement in this country, you can always count on Todd Rokita to be front and center. Todd uses state resources to coordinate a lawsuit against top U.S. banks like Bank of America, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan Chase, Morgan Stanley, and Wells Fargo.
WLFI.com
No pardons for marijuana crimes in Indiana
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Earlier this month President Biden announced he was pardoning over 6,000 people convicted of federal possession of marijuana charges. The President also urged governors to follow suit and do the same on the state level. Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb says he is not willing...
buildingindiana.com
Large-Scale Sustainable Shrimp Farm On the Way
Atarraya Inc., creator of Shrimpbox, the first sustainable ‘plug-and-play’ shrimp farm technology, announced plans to establish its first U.S. sustainable shrimp production operation in central Indiana, creating up to 65 new jobs by the end of 2025. “We’re inspired by the cutting-edge technology Atarraya has created to advance...
Most Indiana water utilities refuse to say who uses the most water
Many parts of the Midwest are experiencing drought conditions, and the lack of rain is having an impact on everything from crops to trees as well as lake and reservoir levels.
WANE-TV
Indiana Court of Appeals revives class action suit against Ball State
INDIANAPOLIS — With COVID rapidly spreading and vaccines just in the development phase in the spring of 2020, Ball State University made the same decision a lot of schools made. They moved to remote classes. Student Keller Mellowitz had an objection. He’d paid student activity fees. He’d paid tuition...
wfyi.org
Job openings drop, layoffs rise in August as Indiana businesses brace for rising interest rates
Unable to load the audio player. Federal efforts to bring down inflation may be starting to cool Indiana’s labor market, bringing more layoffs and fewer job openings. New preliminary federal estimates for August suggest 84,000 Hoosiers quit their jobs in August. Quits are a key indicator, experts say, of the market giving people room to trade up in terms of salary or benefits by changing jobs.
cbs4indy.com
Indiana has 145 districts with slow internet: Here are the 10 slowest
(Stacker) Access to high-speed internet in schools has come a long way in the last decade. In 2013, 70% of U.S. schools lacked an internet connection of 100 Kbps per student, the minimum speed the Federal Communication Commission set to meet basic classroom needs. By 2018, fewer than 2% of schools failed to meet that threshold.
fox32chicago.com
State taxes to raise Indiana gas prices starting next month
INDIANAPOLIS - If you fill up in Indiana, prepare to pay more. Higher state taxes will drive up Indiana gas prices next month. The state Department of Revenue says the applied seven percent sales tax on gasoline purchases will be 23.1 cents per gallon starting November 1. This is up...
WISH-TV
New data shows Indiana hospitals struggling financially
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– New data shows Indiana hospitals are facing significant financial challenges. According to a new survey by the Indiana Hospital Association, Hoosier hospitals have racked up nearly $3 billion in losses since last year, and 1/5 of Indiana hospitals have lost 20% or more of their days of cash on hand.
wfyi.org
Why are Indiana’s ambulance costs so high?
Workforce challenges and unsustainable reimbursement models have driven up the costs of emergency medical services, like ambulances, in Indiana. Some Hoosiers reported high costs for these services and wanted to know more. Indiana EMS Medical Director Eric Yazel said these costs rely on many factors, particularly the state’s reimbursement system....
marinelink.com
Mercury Marine Opens New Global Distribution Center in Indiana
Mercury Marine opened its new, purpose-built distribution center to support its parts and accessories business. The new 512,000 square foot facility is located near Indianapolis, Ind., a major thoroughfare connecting Mercury’s global customers that will improve delivery and service and will add much needed capacity for scale, stability, and reduced logistics costs, the company said.
inputfortwayne.com
‘I didn’t know Indiana could look like this’: 4 ACRES Land Trust nature reserves to hike and explore
Ravines, bluffs, waterfalls, wetlands, and wildlife. These are just a few of the natural wonders you’ll find at Northeast Indiana’s many nature reserves. ACRES Land Trust is a nonprofit, preserving and protecting some of the area’s most picturesque landscapes. These reserves are open to visitors from dawn to dusk free of charge from summer to winter.
Indiana DNR spotlights ‘scary’ fish for Monster Fish Week
INDIANA (WEHT) — You can find 211 unique species of fish swimming in Indiana waters, but some might give you more of a scare than others. This week, Indiana Department of Natural Resources is highlighting seven “very cool” and “slightly scary” fish not often seen by anglers for Monster Fish Week. They begin this seven […]
