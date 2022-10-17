Read full article on original website
MLB
Here are the 2022 Gold Glove finalists
The 2022 Rawlings Gold Glove Award finalists were announced Thursday, with winners to be unveiled during a one-hour, special edition broadcast of “Baseball Tonight” on Nov. 1 at 5 p.m. ET, airing on ESPN prior to Game 4 of the 2022 World Series. There are three finalists per...
MLB
These Minor Leaguers took a leap this season
KANSAS CITY -- So much of the focus this season was on the Royals’ young core of players graduating from the Minor Leagues to the big leagues and establishing themselves in Kansas City. But good things continued to happen at all four of the Royals’ Minor League affiliates. More...
MLB
More than a feel-good story, Guardians hope '22 can be 'starting place'
NEW YORK -- Guardians manager Terry Francona hates when people say his team has been playing with house money. It’s a phrase most use to subtly say that this club can’t lose at this point in the year, considering it has already outperformed what anyone thought it was capable of this season. While it’s meant as a compliment in most cases, it’s almost been taken as an insult to the team. Every game, the Guardians expected to be on the winning end, and when they weren’t, the losses stung -- just like they would for a club that was expected to be great.
MLB
5 Rox prospects on the rise
This story was excerpted from Thomas Harding’s Rockies Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The Rockies were able to give several organization products Major League action this season, but the excitement about the farm system centers on young prospects such as Zac Veen, who can barely go a day without creating a highlight in the Arizona Fall League. Veen is No. 23 in the MLB Pipeline Top 100, a list that also includes shortstop Ezequiel Tovar (No. 27 -- with big league experience at the end of the season, to boot), shortstop Adael Amador (No. 61), and catcher Drew Romo (No. 63).
MLB
Phillies-Padres NLCS Game 1 FAQ, lineups (LIVE, FS1)
After scoring upset victories over divisional foes in the National League Division Series, the Phillies and the Padres are surprisingly set to meet in the NL Championship Series that begins on Tuesday at Petco Park. The 87-win Phillies took down the 101-win Braves in four games, while the 89-win Padres...
MLB
Finally healthy, O's Kjerstad rewriting script in AFL
This is not how Heston Kjerstad drew it up when he dreamed about his professional career, but watching the Orioles’ No. 9 prospect in action with the Scottsdale Scorpions this fall, it’s easy to see he’s very much enjoying re-writing the script. By now, most know the...
MLB
Watch Yankees prospect successfully use ABS challenge
Here's what a ball-strike challenge system in Major League Baseball could look like. In the above video, Yankees prospect Jasson Domínguez takes a borderline pitch at the knees in the Arizona Fall League on Oct. 7. It's called a strike by the home-plate umpire. Domínguez challenges the call, and...
MLB
Phillies prospects push Saguaros to win in AFL
While the Phillies continue their magical run from the National League’s sixth seed to the League Championship Series, a strong contingent of Philadelphia prospects are building a case to contribute in the near future. Four of the club’s farmhands had their hands in the Surprise Saguaros’ 7-0 win in...
MLB
Cards' Walker, Winn showcasing elite talents in AFL
Look back on last year’s Cardinals contingent in the Arizona Fall League, and there should be plenty of familiar names: Lars Nootbaar, Brendan Donovan, Juan Yepez, Nolan Gorman, Zack Thompson, Jordan Hicks, Andre Pallante and Jake Walsh. All eight appeared for the NL Central champions to some degree in 2022, ranging from Donovan's 4.1 bWAR to three relief appearances for Walsh -- a rare success rate even by the AFL’s high standards.
MLB
5 Angels prospects to keep an eye on
ANAHEIM -- The Angels’ farm system saw some improvements in 2022, especially after acquiring catcher Logan O’Hoppe from the Phillies in a Trade Deadline deal and drafting shortstop Zach Neto with the No. 13 overall pick in the ’22 MLB Draft. O’Hoppe, 22, is the club’s No....
MLB
Prospects shine at 1st int'l Showcase since 2020
More than 200 top international prospects from across the globe gathered for four days this week in the Dominican Republic at Major League Baseball’s Showcase to learn how to take their game to the next level. The event, which started Sunday and concluded Wednesday, featured a combination of prospects...
MLB
These Nationals prospects broke out in 2022
_This story was excerpted from Jessica Camerato's Nationals Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. As the Nationals build for their future, there are prospects to watch across all Minor League levels. We’ve talked about the Nats’ top prospects, including the group that ranks in MLB Pipeline’s top 100 -- outfielders Robert Hassell III (No. 22), Elijah Green (No. 28), James Wood (No. 34) and right-hander Cade Cavalli (No. 55). This week, let’s take a look at others who emerged this season and are poised for a notable 2023.
MLB
Rookie SS Peraza puts on defensive show in Game 2
HOUSTON -- Oswald Peraza made himself bigger than the moment. The Yankees' shortstop showed flashes of what’s ahead with several impressive defensive plays in New York’s 3-2 loss in Game 2 of the ALCS on Thursday. • ALCS Game 3, presented by loanDepot: Saturday, 5 p.m. ET/4 CT...
MLB
Two solo shots cost otherwise dominant Darvish
SAN DIEGO -- Yu Darvish was bloodied Tuesday night, in the literal sense. Then in the figurative sense, too. Pitching with a blood stain on his pants leg above his right knee, Darvish held the Phillies to three hits over seven innings in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series. But two of those hits cleared the Petco Park walls, the difference in the Padres’ 2-0 loss.
MLB
Why Soto might be on verge of postseason breakout
SAN DIEGO -- The Padres have advanced deeper into the postseason than all but two teams in franchise history. They have done so with nary a home run from Juan Soto. That’s quite a contrast from Soto’s first foray into the spotlight of October baseball. As the 2019 postseason straddled his 21st birthday, Soto drilled five homers and slugged .554 in leading the underdog Nationals to a World Series championship.
MLB
Padres stymied by Phillies pitching, drop NLCS opener
SAN DIEGO -- Back to reality. The Padres eliminated the Dodgers at Petco Park over the weekend, sending San Diego into something of a city-wide party. That was, after all, the hurdle they'd been waiting to clear for the last decade. But their reward for beating L.A. was a date...
MLB
Suárez aiming to steady ship in Game 3
PHILADELPHIA -- Ranger Suárez was one of the best starting pitchers in Major League Baseball for most of the season's second half. After a two-week stint on the injured list due to back spasms at the start of July, Suárez returned to the rotation on July 16 and put up a 2.33 ERA over his next 13 starts through the end of September. That was the 10th-best ERA in the Majors during that span -- and the second best among anyone still pitching in the postseason, behind only San Diego's Blake Snell (2.25 ERA).
MLB
A's Butler continues torrid stretch in Fall League
GLENDALE, Ariz. – From the first pitch that he saw Tuesday night, Mesa outfielder Lawrence Butler was locked in. The No. 14 A’s prospect walloped a triple to the right-center-field gap in the top of the first, showcasing all at once his exciting blend of extra-base hit pop and speed on the basepaths. In all, he collected three RBIs and reached base three times in a 6-3 Solar Sox win over the Desert Dogs at Camelback Ranch.
MLB
McLain leads talented group of Reds in AFL
If there’s a mantra that describes Matt McLain, he described it simply during Arizona Fall League Media Day:. McLain, the Reds’ No. 5 prospect and No. 73 overall, is no stranger to competition, having grown up in a baseball family. His brother, Sean, was a fifth-round selection by the Dodgers in the 2022 Draft, and his other brother, Nick, transferred from Matt’s alma mater of UCLA to Sean’s of Arizona State to continue his career on the diamond.
MLB
Yoenis Céspedes is looking like his old self in the winter league
After showing flashes of brilliance during his eight-year MLB career -- remember "The Throw," the Derby dominance, the 2015 Mets' second-half run, the just-dripping-with-coolest-player-alive vibes -- Yoenis Céspedes had a bit of an awkward end to his stateside playing days. He did come back after that 2019 incident on his ranch to play eight games in 2020, but then, after nobody signed him in 2021, it seemed the aging, oft-injured outfielder might be out of baseball forever.
