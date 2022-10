Marquette made a strong appearance at the Billings, Exum & Frye National Moot Court Competition at Elon University School of Law in Greensboro, North Carolina, and one team advanced to the quarterfinals. Participating in this year’s competition were 3Ls Lindita Hajdari and Taylor Olson, and Cole Bourjeois, Jenny Lehner, and Samantha Jozwiak. Congratulations to both teams on their success at the competition.

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO