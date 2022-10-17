Read full article on original website
WEAR
Major telecommunication outage reported across Northwest Florida
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County Public Information as well as the Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office are alerting residents across both counties of a major telecommunication outage Thursday night. Escambia County Public Information told WEAR News that residents may have trouble reaching 911 during this time. But they have...
Bridge project to be part of expanded State Route 161, Craft says
Route could be expanded from the beach to I-10 over new bridge and existing roads. Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – State Route 161, currently the only north-south connection in town from Canal Road to State Route 182 or beach road in Orange Beach, is about to be expanded in scope possibly all the way to Interstate 10. The road is currently just 1.7 miles.
Lawsuit: Alabama transportation director ‘abused his position’ and had ‘personal vendetta’ against toll bridge operator
The director of the state’s transportation department has been on a mission to destroy the operators of a private toll bridge in Baldwin County for years, according to a new civil lawsuit filed Thursday in Montgomery Circuit Court. The 25-page complaint filed by attorneys representing the Baldwin County Bridge...
WEAR
Okaloosa County alters plans for more public waterfront access near Crystal Beach
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Okaloosa County is altering its plan for more public waterfront access in the Crystal Beach area. Commissioner Carolyn Ketchel says the money is coming from the tourist development council. Ketchel says they had previously bought some land but there was a glitch in the process. It's...
WEAR
City: Smoldering cigarette caused playground fire at Pensacola park
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The city says a fire Tuesday morning at a Pensacola park was caused by a smoldering cigarette left on the ground. The fire happened at Armstrong Park off Lakeview Avenue around 8:50 a.m. Upon arrival, firefighters found playground equipment burning. The city says firefighters were able to...
utv44.com
New toll-free bridge coming to Gulf Shores by 2026
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — People driving to and from the beach will have a free alternative route in about three years. The Alabama Department of Transportation has ok’d a new bridge over the Intercoastal Waterway in Baldwin County. Gulf Shores Mayor, Robert Craft says he’s all for the addition of the new bridge.
getthecoast.com
Highway 98 to be closed to through traffic to reinstall Hurlburt Field pedestrian bridge – Oct 29-30
U.S. Highway 98 will be closed to through traffic on Oct. 29-30 to reinstall the Hurlburt Field pedestrian bridge. At 5 p.m. on Oct. 29, Highway 98 will be reduced to two lanes. At 10 p.m. highway 98 will be closed. At 8 a.m., Oct. 30, Highway 98 will be...
A guide to the 2022 Blue Angels Homecoming Air Show
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The 2022 Blue Angels Homecoming Air Show is coming to Naval Air Station Pensacola in November. Here is a guide on everything you need to know about this year’s 100 Years of Carrier Aviation show. Event days: Friday, Nov. 11 Saturday, Nov. 12 Event Times 8 a.m. – Gates open to […]
WEAR
Pensacola Interstate Fair begins Oct. 20
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Pensacola Interstate Fair kicks off Thursday afternoon. Admission for opening day is only $1 for everyone ages four and up. Children under the age of three get in for free. Hours for the fair on opening day are from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Rides on...
WEAR
How to participate in early voting in Northwest Florida
(WEAR) -- Early voting for the 2022 General Election begins Monday for Northwest Florida. Escambia, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa counties will open up early voting on Oct. 24. Sites will open up at 8 a.m. on Monday in Escambia and Santa Rosa Counties. Okaloosa County voting sites will open at 7 a.m. Monday.
WEAR
Matt Gaetz, Rebekah Jones discuss Northwest Florida issues during political forum
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A political forum was broadcast Thursday night from the WSRE Studios in Pensacola. State Senate and House races as well as candidates from the District 1 congressional race took part, giving their pitch to voters with three weeks to go before Election Day. Congressman Matt Gaetz and...
WEAR
Pensacola's Taqueria El Asador ranks 14 on Yelp's 'Top 100 Taco Spots in America'
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A popular food truck in Pensacola is receiving national recognition. Taqueria El Asador ranked number 14 on Yelp's "Top 100 Taco Spots in America." The food truck is happy about the ranking and thankful to their customers who come from all over to enjoy their food. Taqueria...
WEAR
Communities Caring at Christmas in Northwest Florida
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- WEAR News is getting ready to host it's Communities Caring at Christmas program in Northwest Florida yet again. The program is the station’s effort to share the true meaning of the holiday with those who are less fortunate. Communities Caring provides new toys, clothing and daily...
WEAR
5,000 pounds of food to be distributed in Fort Walton Beach
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- The Emerald Coast Exchange Club and Feeding the Gulf Coast are teaming up to host a food distribution this Saturday in Fort Walton Beach. The organizations say that there is around 5,000 pounds of food that will be given away. The distribution is being held...
WEAR
Deputies investigating skeletal remains discovered in Miramar Beach
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- Walton County deputies are investigating skeletal remains discovered in a wooded area of Miramar Beach Thursday. The Walton County Sheriff's Office says a resident discovered the remains on Leeward Drive. The sheriff's office says skeletal fragments were located around the area, which they believe to be...
WEAR
Pensacola Interstate Fair kicks off Thursday
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Pensacola Interstate Fair starts at 4 p.m. on Thursday, October 20th and runs until Sunday, October 30th. Event organizer, Dondi Frenkel, says they’ll be welcoming between 20 and 30 new vendors this year. “There’s always new ones that bring something new and exciting,” said Frenkel....
WEAR
Report: Pace Athletic Association manager used business account for personal purchases
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The business manager for the Pace Athletic Association spent over $20,000 from the business account on personal purchases, according to an arrest report. Elizabeth Anne Rohling, 43, of Milton, is charged with grand theft $20,000 or more. According to the arrest report, on Aug. 1,...
wuwf.org
A look at the historic home and shell museum of Dr. Beal
Just north of Highway 98 in Wynnehaven Beach is a relic of historical significance most people overlook. The Beal residence, built in 1910, was once the summer home, office, and shell museum of a well-known Fort Walton Beach man. The building now stands vacant. Dr. James Hartley Beal, born in...
Empty Florida mall wing transformed into haunted house attraction
MARY ESTHER, Fla. (WKRG) — The far West corner of Santa Rosa Mall in Okaloosa County is now a Halloween hot spot. The Wentz brothers’ Festival of Fears is in full swing for the rest of October. The four Wentz brothers created the first haunted house inside the mall in 2021. “Last year was our […]
WJHG-TV
Multiple injured in Santa Rosa Beach crash
SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Multiple people are injured after a head on collision in Santa Rosa Beach on Hwy. 98 near E. Hewett Road, according to Florida Highway Patrol. FHP officials said possibly four patients are being treated with a reported entrapment. Officials said one driver is a...
