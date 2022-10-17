ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

WEAR

Major telecommunication outage reported across Northwest Florida

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County Public Information as well as the Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office are alerting residents across both counties of a major telecommunication outage Thursday night. Escambia County Public Information told WEAR News that residents may have trouble reaching 911 during this time. But they have...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
OBA

Bridge project to be part of expanded State Route 161, Craft says

Route could be expanded from the beach to I-10 over new bridge and existing roads. Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – State Route 161, currently the only north-south connection in town from Canal Road to State Route 182 or beach road in Orange Beach, is about to be expanded in scope possibly all the way to Interstate 10. The road is currently just 1.7 miles.
GULF SHORES, AL
WEAR

City: Smoldering cigarette caused playground fire at Pensacola park

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The city says a fire Tuesday morning at a Pensacola park was caused by a smoldering cigarette left on the ground. The fire happened at Armstrong Park off Lakeview Avenue around 8:50 a.m. Upon arrival, firefighters found playground equipment burning. The city says firefighters were able to...
PENSACOLA, FL
utv44.com

New toll-free bridge coming to Gulf Shores by 2026

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — People driving to and from the beach will have a free alternative route in about three years. The Alabama Department of Transportation has ok’d a new bridge over the Intercoastal Waterway in Baldwin County. Gulf Shores Mayor, Robert Craft says he’s all for the addition of the new bridge.
GULF SHORES, AL
WKRG News 5

A guide to the 2022 Blue Angels Homecoming Air Show

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The 2022 Blue Angels Homecoming Air Show is coming to Naval Air Station Pensacola in November. Here is a guide on everything you need to know about this year’s 100 Years of Carrier Aviation show. Event days: Friday, Nov. 11 Saturday, Nov. 12 Event Times 8 a.m. – Gates open to […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Pensacola Interstate Fair begins Oct. 20

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Pensacola Interstate Fair kicks off Thursday afternoon. Admission for opening day is only $1 for everyone ages four and up. Children under the age of three get in for free. Hours for the fair on opening day are from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Rides on...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

How to participate in early voting in Northwest Florida

(WEAR) -- Early voting for the 2022 General Election begins Monday for Northwest Florida. Escambia, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa counties will open up early voting on Oct. 24. Sites will open up at 8 a.m. on Monday in Escambia and Santa Rosa Counties. Okaloosa County voting sites will open at 7 a.m. Monday.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Communities Caring at Christmas in Northwest Florida

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- WEAR News is getting ready to host it's Communities Caring at Christmas program in Northwest Florida yet again. The program is the station’s effort to share the true meaning of the holiday with those who are less fortunate. Communities Caring provides new toys, clothing and daily...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Deputies investigating skeletal remains discovered in Miramar Beach

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- Walton County deputies are investigating skeletal remains discovered in a wooded area of Miramar Beach Thursday. The Walton County Sheriff's Office says a resident discovered the remains on Leeward Drive. The sheriff's office says skeletal fragments were located around the area, which they believe to be...
MIRAMAR BEACH, FL
WEAR

Pensacola Interstate Fair kicks off Thursday

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Pensacola Interstate Fair starts at 4 p.m. on Thursday, October 20th and runs until Sunday, October 30th. Event organizer, Dondi Frenkel, says they’ll be welcoming between 20 and 30 new vendors this year. “There’s always new ones that bring something new and exciting,” said Frenkel....
PENSACOLA, FL
wuwf.org

A look at the historic home and shell museum of Dr. Beal

Just north of Highway 98 in Wynnehaven Beach is a relic of historical significance most people overlook. The Beal residence, built in 1910, was once the summer home, office, and shell museum of a well-known Fort Walton Beach man. The building now stands vacant. Dr. James Hartley Beal, born in...
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Multiple injured in Santa Rosa Beach crash

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Multiple people are injured after a head on collision in Santa Rosa Beach on Hwy. 98 near E. Hewett Road, according to Florida Highway Patrol. FHP officials said possibly four patients are being treated with a reported entrapment. Officials said one driver is a...
SANTA ROSA BEACH, FL

