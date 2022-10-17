Route could be expanded from the beach to I-10 over new bridge and existing roads. Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – State Route 161, currently the only north-south connection in town from Canal Road to State Route 182 or beach road in Orange Beach, is about to be expanded in scope possibly all the way to Interstate 10. The road is currently just 1.7 miles.

GULF SHORES, AL ・ 20 HOURS AGO