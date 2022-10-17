ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Love Crumbl Cookies? New NoCo Area Store Is Finally Open

The Crumbl Cookies craze continues across Colorado as their newest location in the Northern Colorado area has finally opened its doors for business. OK, I'll be honest, when these specialty cookie stores started popping up around Colorado, I didn't quite know what to make of them. I mean, I love cookies, even though I'm not supposed to. I'm a real-life cookie monster.
6 Fun Facts About Colorado’s Horsetooth Reservoir

Most of us have spent at least a little bit of time at Horsetooth Reservoir in Fort Collins. If you haven't had the opportunity to do so yet, I am telling you right now, you are missing out. Even if it is just a nice afternoon drive, you need to visit Horsetooth.
9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: Oct. 21-23

COLORADO, USA — Colorado is ready for Halloween!. This weekend offers dozens of Halloween and fall harvest events for kids and adults. Soak in autumn this weekend at one of dozens of corn mazes and haunted houses, or at an autumn festivals in Westminster, Colorado Springs and Denver. The Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets and Colorado Avalanche are all in action in the Mile High City.
This Colorado bike trail has a new appropriate name, but it’s still a classic ride

My new favorite bike tour is the Mestaa’Ėhehe Pass ride, about 30 miles west of Denver in Clear Creek County, but the only thing new about it is its official name. For decades, this much-loved Colorado classic from Bergen Park to Echo Lake was known as the Squaw Pass ride. But in September, the U.S. Department of the Interior officially renamed both the pass and the neighboring mountain because the word “squaw” is considered to be a slur against Native American women. The newly-monikered Mestaa’Ėhehe (pronounced mess-taw-HAY) Pass and Mestaa’Ėhehe Mountain honor a Cheyenne woman who served as a translator between plains tribes and white traders in southern Colorado early in the 19th century.
Green Russell is the latest long-time business to leave Larimer Square

On Thursday, restaurateurs Jacqueline and Frank Bonanno announced Green Russell, their speakeasy-like bar beneath Larimer Square, will close after 12 years in business. New Year’s Eve will be their last night in operation, and the couple told us they have no plans to resurrect it. “The new owners of...
Governor Polis kicks off $700 million in I-70 improvement projects on Floyd Hill

Motorists frustrated with I-70's famed bottleneck-causing Floyd Hill corridor are about to get relief by way of a $700-million Colorado Department of Transportation improvement project. Gov. Jared Polis, accompanied by U.S. Senators Michael Bennet, John Hickenlooper, U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse and other state and local officials, met at the Floyd Hill Open Space Trails parking lot Wednesday to kick it off with a press conference. The state received a $100-million...
3 New Bakeries in Denver and Boulder Worth Visiting Now

September was a very good month for Front Range carbs lovers. In the eight flour-filled days between September 16 and 24, Denver and Boulder got a trio of new bakeries, including a sophisticated French patisserie, a Scandinavian hygge wonderland, and a RiNo pastry and coffee shop. Here, three new bakeries to satiate your sweet tooth, whether it’s craving canelé, buttery shortbreads, or a tangy raspberry white chocolate scone.
Boulder’s Iconic Wilson-Haertling House Listed For Sale

A unique piece of property was recently listed for sale in Boulder, Colorado, giving someone new the chance to own the one-of-a-kind Wilson-Haertling Home. Take a Peek at Boulder's Famous Wilson-Haertling House. Westcliffe Dome Home For Sale. Take a virtual step inside and check out this unique Colorado home for...
