kafe.com
State Patrol seeking information on fatal hit and run in Bellingham
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The State Patrol is asking for anyone with information about a fatal hit and run on I-5 in Bellingham to come forward. An unknown vehicle collided with a motorcycle on northbound I-5 near Lakeway Drive on October 6th at about 9 p.m. The vehicle left the...
kafe.com
Maple Falls man facing drive-by shooting charges
KENDALL, Wash. – A young Maple Falls man faces drive-by shooting and other charges following two incidents earlier this week. The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office says a driver reported that a man he didn’t know fired a shot at him after they got into an altercation on South Pass Road on Monday, October 17th.
kafe.com
Police arrest wanted man after chase in Ferndale
FERNDALE, Wash. – Law enforcement descended on a Ferndale neighborhood on Tuesday, October 18th, after a wanted man was reported in the area. The city says Jade Garza was wanted on a warrant from the Department of Corrections and was known to carry a gun. Ferndale Police learned he...
whatcom-news.com
Law enforcement activity temporarily closes Marine Drive
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and Bellingham Police Department personnel are involved in a incident that, according to emergency radio transmissions from the scene, required closing a section of Marine Drive between Alderwood Avenue and McAlpine Road. As of 6:30pm, the road closure remained in place.
kafe.com
BPD seizes thousands of fentanyl pills in arrest
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Thousands of fentanyl pills were seized during a late-night arrest earlier this week. Bellingham Police say that just before midnight Wednesday, October 19th, an officer spotted a suspect that was wanted on felony warrants in a truck near Telegraph and Meridian Streets. The suspect attempted to...
My Clallam County
Man held after alleged pistol whipping and standoff with polic
PORT ANGELES — A Sequim man is being held on a quarter million dollars bail, following his arrest after a standoff with law enforcement in east Clallam County. 32-year-old Anthony Lawrence Lee made a first court appearance yesterday afternoon. He’s been booked for second-degree attempted murder, second-degree assault and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.
whatcom-news.com
Ferndale Police arrest escapee after standoff Tuesday
FERNDALE, Wash. — Ferndale Police issued a statement on Tuesday, October 18th, that they had been involved in visible incident that required a substantial law enforcement presence and shutting down nearby roads. According to the Ferndale Police statement, at approximately 1:30pm, Ferndale Police were advised that a man wanted...
kpug1170.com
Island County Sheriff’s sergeant arrested on two rape charges
ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. – The Skagit County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and Island County Sheriff’s sergeant on two separate rape charges. Island County Sheriff Rick Felici says Sgt. John Nieder is the officer who was arrested. He says Nieder has been placed on administrative leave pending an...
q13fox.com
1 killed, 1 injured in Bellingham shooting
BELLINGHAM, Wash. - One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting in Bellingham early Sunday morning. Police were called to the 2300 block of Valencia Street on Oct. 16 for reports of an assault involving a firearm. When officers arrived, they found one person with a gunshot wound and began rendering first aid.
kpug1170.com
Man shot in Bellingham on Sunday dies from injuries
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – One of the men shot early Sunday, October 16th, in Bellingham has died from his injuries. Bellingham Police Lt. Claudia Murphy reports 31-year-old Isaiah J. Mayshack of Bellingham was pronounced dead not long after arriving at PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center. He was taken to the...
whatcom-news.com
2 men shot, Bellingham Police seek information
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Early on Sunday, October 16th, Bellingham Police Department (BPD) officers were dispatched to the 2300 block of Valencia Street by a man who had called What-Comm 911 to report he had been shot and needed help according to a statement issued by BPD. BPD said the...
q13fox.com
Deputies looking for missing 20-year-old out of Snohomish County
Sienna Butcher was reported missing on Oct. 10 and last known to be in Mountlake Terrace. Her family says its unlike her to be radio-silent, especially on social media, for this long.
whatcom-news.com
Whatcom Sheriff’s Office seeks witnesses to Slater Road incident
FERNDALE, Wash. — The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) issued a press release today, Friday, October 14th, that they are seeking witnesses to an incident on Slater Road involving shots fired. According to the release, What-Comm 911 call receivers dispatched deputies after receiving several calls about a possible...
kafe.com
Paragliding accident kills BC man in North Cascades
NORTH CASCADES, Wash. – A paragliding accident claimed the life of a British Columbia man near Mount Baker over the weekend. Whatcom County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the Church Mountain area on Sunday afternoon, October 16th, following the accident. A U.S. Border Patrol helicopter recovered the body...
thenorthernlight.com
Border Patrol arrests 2 individuals who ran across border and their ride
U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested three individuals October 12 around 3:30 p.m. just west of the railroad crossing at Marine Drive in Blaine. Two of the individuals allegedly illegally crossed the U.S./Canada border, while the other attempted to pick them up. U.S. Customs and Border Protection Blaine sector spokesperson Jason...
kafe.com
Dogs rescued from squalor in Skagit County ready for adoption
BURLINGTON, Wash. – Over 130 dogs that were rescued from deplorable conditions at a property in Sedro-Woolley in September are now ready for adoption. The Humane Society of Skagit Valley had to close its doors to care for the dogs because they were in such bad shape. They were...
kpug1170.com
Burlington business owner dies in motorcycle crash
ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. – A Burlington business owner was killed when his motorcycle left the roadway while he was riding in Island County Friday night. The State Patrol reports 60-year-old Edward Taylor was northbound on State Route 525 at about 11 p.m. when he crashed into a ditch. He...
Bellingham man suspected of I-5 vehicular homicide, DUI allegedly said he smoked marijuana
Based on field sobriety tests conducted at the scene, the Washington State Patrol believes he was slightly impaired.
Bolt Creek Fire crews reach critical turning point
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — After roughly a month of fighting the Bolt Creek Fire, crews could soon be departing the Cascades. Incident Commander Leonard Johnson says they’ve reached a critical point in the firefight, just in the nick of time. Once conditions are under control on the west...
Bellingham police arrest man on suspicion of incest involving child
Suspect out on bail after Whatcom County court hearing.
