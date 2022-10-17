Read full article on original website
Related
kafe.com
Dogs rescued from squalor in Skagit County ready for adoption
BURLINGTON, Wash. – Over 130 dogs that were rescued from deplorable conditions at a property in Sedro-Woolley in September are now ready for adoption. The Humane Society of Skagit Valley had to close its doors to care for the dogs because they were in such bad shape. They were...
kafe.com
Local tribes getting federal money to fight crime, addiction
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. – Tribal safety programs in Whatcom County are getting a boost from the federal government. Both the Lummi Nation and Nooksack Tribe are among the recipients of the grant money, according to US Attorney for Western Washington Nick Brown. Over $500,000 will head to the Lummi...
kafe.com
UPDATE: Air quality remains “Very Unhealthy” around Whatcom County
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. – Air quality remains unhealthy in most of Whatcom County today, Thursday, October 20th. The Northwest Clean Air Agency says air quality is currently “Very Unhealthy” in parts of Bellingham and the Maple Falls area because of wildfire smoke. People are advised to avoid...
kafe.com
Maple Falls man facing drive-by shooting charges
KENDALL, Wash. – A young Maple Falls man faces drive-by shooting and other charges following two incidents earlier this week. The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office says a driver reported that a man he didn’t know fired a shot at him after they got into an altercation on South Pass Road on Monday, October 17th.
kafe.com
Paragliding accident kills BC man in North Cascades
NORTH CASCADES, Wash. – A paragliding accident claimed the life of a British Columbia man near Mount Baker over the weekend. Whatcom County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the Church Mountain area on Sunday afternoon, October 16th, following the accident. A U.S. Border Patrol helicopter recovered the body...
kafe.com
San Juan Island foxes threatened by “foxerazzi” tourism
SAN JUAN ISLAND, Wash. – Foxes on San Juan Island are being threatened by photo-tourists some are calling “foxerazzi.”. Some tour groups are offering all-inclusive travel packages to the island for several thousand dollars. KIRO News reports groups of photographers have been gathering outside fox dens during kitting...
kafe.com
State Patrol seeking information on fatal hit and run in Bellingham
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The State Patrol is asking for anyone with information about a fatal hit and run on I-5 in Bellingham to come forward. An unknown vehicle collided with a motorcycle on northbound I-5 near Lakeway Drive on October 6th at about 9 p.m. The vehicle left the...
kafe.com
BPD seizes thousands of fentanyl pills in arrest
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Thousands of fentanyl pills were seized during a late-night arrest earlier this week. Bellingham Police say that just before midnight Wednesday, October 19th, an officer spotted a suspect that was wanted on felony warrants in a truck near Telegraph and Meridian Streets. The suspect attempted to...
kafe.com
Police arrest wanted man after chase in Ferndale
FERNDALE, Wash. – Law enforcement descended on a Ferndale neighborhood on Tuesday, October 18th, after a wanted man was reported in the area. The city says Jade Garza was wanted on a warrant from the Department of Corrections and was known to carry a gun. Ferndale Police learned he...
kafe.com
Bellingham Technical College announces new President
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A new leader will take the helm of Bellingham Technical College in the new year. BTC’s Board of Trustees announced that Dr. James Lemerond will serve as President, beginning on January 1st. Dr. Lemerond previously served as the Vice President of Lakeshore Technical College in...
Comments / 0