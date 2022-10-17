ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ferndale, WA

Comments / 0

Related
Western Front

BRIEF: Northwest fires rage on, Bellingham air quality worsens

Air quality in Bellingham has reached an “unhealthy” level due to ongoing wildfires in the northwest region. The Air Quality Index (AQI), which measures hazardous particulates in the air, reached 153 on Tuesday afternoon in Bellingham. Any AQI over 150 is designated to be unhealthy for everyone, especially people with lung, heart and respiratory diseases, people younger than 18 and over the age of 65 and outdoor workers. Elsewhere in Whatcom County, the numbers are even more unsafe — in Maple Falls, the AQI has reached a “very unhealthy” level of 203.
BELLINGHAM, WA
KING 5

Over 100 dogs rescued in Skagit County now ready for adoption

BURLINGTON, Wash. — Over 130 dogs that were rescued by the Humane Society of Skagit Valley (HSSV) in September are now ready for adoption. The dogs were rescued from a property where they were living in "terrible conditions" on Sept. 2, forcing HSSV to close its doors in order to care for the animals. A total of 126 were initially rescued, and HSSV said some of the dogs were pregnant, thereby increasing the total number of animals in their care.
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
kafe.com

Navy crew rescues hiker near Mount Baker

NORTH CASCADES, Wash. – A Navy Search and Rescue helicopter crew rescued a distressed hiker near Mount Baker on Saturday, October 15th. Naval Air Station Whidbey Island reports their crew responded at about 3 p.m. to a report of a 55-year-old woman suffering from a heat-related issue. Crews from...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
myeverettnews.com

Naval Station Everett Updates Jim Creek Fire Response

An update in this morning from Naval Station Everett on the response to a good-sized brush fire in the area of the Jim Creek Recreation Area. Here’s the latest. Today approximately 31 Navy firefighters and local community responders continue to fight the fire at the Navy’s Jim Creek Recreation Area near Arlington, Wash.
EVERETT, WA
kafe.com

Local firefighters raising money to give kids winter coats

FERNDALE, Wash. – The weather is starting to cool down, and that means it’s time for Operation Warm. Bellingham/Whatcom County Firefighters Local 106 is raising money to buy winter coats for the students at Custer Elementary School. They have placed boots at five Whatcom County watering holes to...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
kpug1170.com

Burlington business owner dies in motorcycle crash

ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. – A Burlington business owner was killed when his motorcycle left the roadway while he was riding in Island County Friday night. The State Patrol reports 60-year-old Edward Taylor was northbound on State Route 525 at about 11 p.m. when he crashed into a ditch. He...
BURLINGTON, WA
q13fox.com

1 killed, 1 injured in Bellingham shooting

BELLINGHAM, Wash. - One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting in Bellingham early Sunday morning. Police were called to the 2300 block of Valencia Street on Oct. 16 for reports of an assault involving a firearm. When officers arrived, they found one person with a gunshot wound and began rendering first aid.
BELLINGHAM, WA
thenorthernlight.com

Border Patrol arrests 2 individuals who ran across border and their ride

U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested three individuals October 12 around 3:30 p.m. just west of the railroad crossing at Marine Drive in Blaine. Two of the individuals allegedly illegally crossed the U.S./Canada border, while the other attempted to pick them up. U.S. Customs and Border Protection Blaine sector spokesperson Jason...
BLAINE, WA
kpug1170.com

Police arrest wanted man after chase in Ferndale

FERNDALE, Wash. – Law enforcement descended on a Ferndale neighborhood on Tuesday, October 18th, after a wanted man was reported in the area. The city says Jade Garza was wanted on a warrant from the Department of Corrections and was known to carry a gun. Ferndale Police learned he...
FERNDALE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy