BRIEF: Northwest fires rage on, Bellingham air quality worsens
Air quality in Bellingham has reached an “unhealthy” level due to ongoing wildfires in the northwest region. The Air Quality Index (AQI), which measures hazardous particulates in the air, reached 153 on Tuesday afternoon in Bellingham. Any AQI over 150 is designated to be unhealthy for everyone, especially people with lung, heart and respiratory diseases, people younger than 18 and over the age of 65 and outdoor workers. Elsewhere in Whatcom County, the numbers are even more unsafe — in Maple Falls, the AQI has reached a “very unhealthy” level of 203.
Over 100 dogs rescued in Skagit County now ready for adoption
BURLINGTON, Wash. — Over 130 dogs that were rescued by the Humane Society of Skagit Valley (HSSV) in September are now ready for adoption. The dogs were rescued from a property where they were living in "terrible conditions" on Sept. 2, forcing HSSV to close its doors in order to care for the animals. A total of 126 were initially rescued, and HSSV said some of the dogs were pregnant, thereby increasing the total number of animals in their care.
Wildfire smoke prompts air quality burn ban in Whatcom, Skagit, Island counties
Outdoor, indoor burning prohibited until further notice. The Northwest Clean Air Agency is calling a Stage 2 air quality burn ban for Whatcom, Island and Skagit counties because harmful levels of wildfire smoke continue to impact local air quality.
Wildfire smoke blankets Whatcom, air quality plummets. How long will it last?
Stay inside if you can, and keep the doors and windows closed. If you still have masks left over from COVID, wear them.
These four Whatcom County forest parcels considered for new state carbon project
DNR has narrowed down the search to 11,726 potential acres across Washington, 664 acres in Whatcom.
Cause of fire that consumed cluster of RVs in Whatcom County investigated
The financial loss estimate was difficult because of the age of the RVs or trailers and the damage caused by the blaze.
Unidentified light formation moves over Washington drive-in
Drive-in theater in Oak Harbor, WA.Google. A Washington witness at Oak Harbor reported watching a silent formation of lights that may have been a cigar-shaped object at about 10:50 p.m. on August 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Bellingham company wins contract to build university marine research vessel
The boat features a specific design meant to break up wave action and improve comfort for those aboard the vessel.
Whatcom wins in oysters and beer, two Bellingham restaurants reopen
Two gold medals were awarded to Bellingham breweries during a national festival.
Navy crew rescues hiker near Mount Baker
NORTH CASCADES, Wash. – A Navy Search and Rescue helicopter crew rescued a distressed hiker near Mount Baker on Saturday, October 15th. Naval Air Station Whidbey Island reports their crew responded at about 3 p.m. to a report of a 55-year-old woman suffering from a heat-related issue. Crews from...
Naval Station Everett Updates Jim Creek Fire Response
An update in this morning from Naval Station Everett on the response to a good-sized brush fire in the area of the Jim Creek Recreation Area. Here’s the latest. Today approximately 31 Navy firefighters and local community responders continue to fight the fire at the Navy’s Jim Creek Recreation Area near Arlington, Wash.
Local firefighters raising money to give kids winter coats
FERNDALE, Wash. – The weather is starting to cool down, and that means it’s time for Operation Warm. Bellingham/Whatcom County Firefighters Local 106 is raising money to buy winter coats for the students at Custer Elementary School. They have placed boots at five Whatcom County watering holes to...
Man who died in Sunday shooting identified as Bellingham resident
Investigation continues; police ask anyone with information about the incident to use the tip line at www.cob.org/tips or call 360-776-8611.
Burlington business owner dies in motorcycle crash
ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. – A Burlington business owner was killed when his motorcycle left the roadway while he was riding in Island County Friday night. The State Patrol reports 60-year-old Edward Taylor was northbound on State Route 525 at about 11 p.m. when he crashed into a ditch. He...
1 killed, 1 injured in Bellingham shooting
BELLINGHAM, Wash. - One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting in Bellingham early Sunday morning. Police were called to the 2300 block of Valencia Street on Oct. 16 for reports of an assault involving a firearm. When officers arrived, they found one person with a gunshot wound and began rendering first aid.
Storm heading toward Whatcom could break dry spell with a vengeance
Meanwhile, an air quality alert for smoky skies was expended.
Border Patrol arrests 2 individuals who ran across border and their ride
U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested three individuals October 12 around 3:30 p.m. just west of the railroad crossing at Marine Drive in Blaine. Two of the individuals allegedly illegally crossed the U.S./Canada border, while the other attempted to pick them up. U.S. Customs and Border Protection Blaine sector spokesperson Jason...
This Bellingham restaurant is serving up vegan comfort food
You’ll find breakfast foods such as the BacUn Egg N’ Cheese Sandwich, Biscuits and Sausage Gravy and Pancake Breakfast.
Police arrest wanted man after chase in Ferndale
FERNDALE, Wash. – Law enforcement descended on a Ferndale neighborhood on Tuesday, October 18th, after a wanted man was reported in the area. The city says Jade Garza was wanted on a warrant from the Department of Corrections and was known to carry a gun. Ferndale Police learned he...
A Bellingham hot sauce is named grand world champion, here’s where you can try it
The local hot sauce company is the first Pacific Northwest company to earn the title, and makes eight hot sauces.
