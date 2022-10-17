ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Isabella County, MI

Deer vs. Car Accident Turns Fatal in Isabella County

By 9and10news Site Staff
 3 days ago
On Monday morning, Isabella County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a car vs. deer accident that led to more crashes, killing one man.

Joshua Davis, a 33-year-old man from the Shepherd area passed away after being hit by another vehicle on Northbound US-127.

Deputies were in route to the scene when they were informed that two other vehicles had crashed.

During the investigation, it was determined that Davis had struck a deer and left the vehicle, leaving the car parked on the travel portion of the highway. A 77-year-old woman from Lansing was unable to see the parked car until too late. The woman swerved to miss the car, and hit Davis as he was standing near the vehicle. The crash then pushed the first vehicle into the fast lane of the highway, where a 33-year-old man from Saint Louis hit the empty car.

It was determined in the investigation that the car that had hit the deer lost the use of its headlights and taillights from the crash, and were not working at the time of the second crash.

While responders were investigating the original crash, traffic was re-routed at the south Mt. Pleasant exit. During the alternate traffic route, a vehicle hit a parked Sherriff’s patrol car that was directing traffic. A third crash occurred about half a mile south of the offramp and second crash, when someone failed to slow down because of the traffic back up and caused a three-car accident. No one was injured in these crashes.

