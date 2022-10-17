Man defrauds motorist with hand-made sign in Southwest Florida

Photo: Getty Images

Collier County, FL - A man's been arrested after he was caught holding a sign asking for donations for a sick child that may not exist.

Collier County deputies arrested 33-year-old Nichita Nicu Cicea after responding to a call regarding a possible fraudulent collection for donations.

When deputies arrived, they found Cicea walking between traffic, trying to get the attention of drivers, causing a distraction and posing a safety hazard.

Cicea was observed holding a plastic tub with dollar bills and a sign that read "Donation to say no to Leukemia...God Bless...Save Marcus."

Authorities say the sign had no stamp or indication that it was on behalf of a legitimate charitable organization.

Deputies say Cicea was wearing a red t-shirt with an image of an ill child, with text that read "Marcus needs to raise money for surgery.”

The back of the shirt listed a website that deputies tried to access, however the URL revealed the page didn't exist.

When asked about the cause and Marcus, Cicea did not respond to deputies.

Cicea is accused of knowingly and willingly leading multiple people to donate money under pretenses and misrepresentations communicated.

Deputies charged him with a scheme to defraud for obtaining property under $20,000.

He was taken to the Naples Jail Center.