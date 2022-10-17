Read full article on original website
Brookings Institution
The urgency of transforming refugee education: 4 opportunities to enable inclusion
At a roundtable on the sidelines of the Transforming Education Summit and the September 2022 United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), refugee representatives, donors, UN agencies, and international organizations affirmed that refugee education must be at the heart of the transforming education and humanitarian agendas. The Center for Universal Education organized...
Brookings Institution
Deepening education impact: Emerging lessons from 14 teams scaling innovations in low- and middle-income countries
Education is crucial for the cultivation of successful individuals, healthy communities, robust societies, strong economies, and healing the planet. Yet, while most available education measures show impressive improvements in access in low- and middle-income countries over recent decades, there remains a heartbreaking gap in educational outcomes between and within countries. This is partly because, while access to school has increased, the quality of learning still often languishes, even before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Melinda French Gates says MacKenzie Scott's 'trust-based' approach to philanthropy is 'a great model' that could inspire others to give
MacKenzie Scott has donated over $12 billion since signing the Giving Pledge, vowing to give away most of her wealth to philanthropy in her lifetime.
Revealing the Possibilities for Educational Institutions in the Metaverse
The Metaverse is a virtual world with a million possibilities. Almost every industry can attain a corner in the realms of the Metaverse. Much recently, technological advancement brought about around the pandemic-era world has altered the way industries market their products. In 2003, the Second Life platform came along, intending to create digital avatars that would perform the same activities as a human, but in a digital world, it immediately got quite popular. Apart from its popularity back then, the technology back then was not as advanced as now to justify the existence of an actual parallel world.
The globalization myth
Globalization is taking a beating. Its diminishing number of defenders face a rising chorus of critics, particularly in the United States, that blame it for wage stagnation, increased inequality, and the hollowing out of once vibrant industrial towns. Yet these often acrimonious debates miss the real underlying trend in trade...
Mary Kay Inc. Establishes the Business Case for Gender-Responsive Procurement at the Diversity Summit in Prague, Czech Republic
DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2022-- A long-standing champion and global advocate for women’s empowerment and gender equality, Mary Kay shared with transparency its gender-responsive procurement (GRP) global journey at the Diversity Summit in Prague, Czech Republic. Hosted by Startup Disrupt on September 13, 2022, at the newly renovated Clam-Gallas Palace, the summit was the largest European hybrid conference on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI), bringing together more than 50 keynote speakers from the non-profit, government, and business sector. The event is held under the auspices of the Czech Presidency of the Council of the European Union, the Capital City of Prague, and the US Embassy in the Czech Republic. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221019005912/en/ “Studies show that women entrepreneurs tend to reinvest up to 90% of their earnings in their families and communities, thus linking inclusive economic growth directly to development,” says Virginie Naigeon-Malek, Mary Kay Inc. Global Head of Sustainability and Social Impact. (Credit: Mary Kay Inc.)
Physics World
Universities must reform how they evaluate students so that assessment is integral to learning
Nicolas Labrosse says we must change how universities evaluate physics students. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused massive disruption to higher education. Its impact has also raised important questions about university education, including how we should best assess students in university physics departments. The current “gold standard” of student assessment is written examinations under controlled conditions that are often held at the end of the course. By being invigilated and time-limited, such exams are fair, guarantee academic integrity and support the development of independent thinking. They are also good at judging how well students can carry out certain derivations or apply their knowledge.
metrosiliconvalley.com
Tech for Greater Good Inspires Ethical Entrepreneurship
One person’s burning straw is another person’s treasure, as they say. In India, a company called Strawcture Eco figured out how to reduce the amount of straw that farmers routinely burn by instead converting the straw into alternative building materials. The company is one of four Tech Laureates receiving accolades at this year’s Tech for Global Good, the signature annual event of The Tech Interactive, which unfolds Saturday night at the Signia by Hilton San Jose.
Nigeria Promotes Innovation, Becomes Latest African Country to Pass Startup Act
With presidential assent marking its final passage into law, the Nigeria Startup Bill has become the Nigeria Startup Act as of Wednesday (Oct. 19). Intended to foster innovation and create a hospitable environment for new businesses, the act first defines what type of business gets classified as a startup and then introduces a range of incentives such as tax breaks, funding and access to an assisted licensing pathway.
crowdfundinsider.com
UOB Offers Sustainability Tool to Help Firms Overcome Barriers in their Green Journey
UOB (SGX: U11) recently announced the launch of the UOB Sustainability Compass at the Gateway to ASEAN Conference. The Sustainability Compass is a tool that “provides a step-by-step guide for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to overcome their inertia and kickstart their sustainability journeys.”. As an “industry-first,” the UOB...
Phys.org
New paper highlights the importance of locational strategy in business
A new paper published in Global Strategy Journal argues that business leaders should make a greater effort to understand locational strategy, a framework used for understanding how an organization's geographical decisions fit into the broader corporate strategy. According to the study authors, this knowledge could give businesses an edge over their competition, as locational decisions can affect everything from branding to human resources to research and development.
SimScale Launches Online Learning Center for Cloud-Native Engineering Simulation
MUNICH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 20, 2022-- SimScale launched a new online learning center for its cloud-native engineering simulation platform. Users can access the easy-to-use training resources athttps://learning.simscale.com/. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221019005478/en/ SimScale learning portal has more than 85 training videos available on-demand and comes with certification depending on what skill level is completed. Multiple learning paths are available, for example, the Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) path is shown in the image. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Carnegie Learning Triples High-Dosage Tutoring Team
PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 17, 2022-- Carnegie Learning, a leading provider of K-12 education technology, curriculum, and professional learning solutions, today announced the company has tripled the number of certified math and ELA instructors to the national tutoring team. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221017005951/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
Imani Maatuka on Bridging the Gap Scholarship For Budding Law Students
One of the popular fields to study is the law. Every person should have the same opportunity when entering this field, however, most people know that Big Law is a boys club. What’s Big Law? It’s basically a group of large, high-revenue law firms located in cities like New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles. The firms normally have multiple branches, sometimes in smaller cities, as well as an international presence. With their size also comes a certain level of prestige.
Shein Wants to ‘Ignite a Cultural Movement of Circularity’ With Launch Into Resale
Shein is the latest retailer to get into the resale game. The fast-fashion e-commerce company announced on Monday that it has launched Shein Exchange, a new online peer-to-peer resale destination to buy and sell previously owned Shein products. According to Shein, the new destination was created in partnership with resale technology platform Treet and is now available to all U.S. customers with plans to expand to other global markets next year. Shein added that the pilot version of its new platform is part of the company’s larger commitment to address the ongoing issues of textile waste and build a future of fashion that...
bestcolleges.com
Requirements for a Career in Technology
Tech careers include those in hardware, software, design, and research and development. You can specialize by industry or function: tech development, security, or support. Technology degrees differ by their scope, cost, and career outcome. Tech internships can provide practical experience, mentorship, and on-the-job training. Technology can help make people and...
csengineermag.com
Hexagon and LocLab announce strategic partnership to accelerate the adoption of Smart Digital Realities in transportation, construction and urban planning
The strategic partnership is focused on increasing the automation of 3D digital twin creation by leveraging reality capture solutions and making digital twins seamlessly accessible to customers by connecting them with HxDR, Hexagon’s cloud-based storage, visualisation, and collaboration platform for reality capture and geospatial data. LocLab, based in Germany,...
forkast.news
Why local language education holds the key to crypto’s future
From day one, I have believed that blockchain and crypto technologies can drive financial inclusion for the underbanked and the underprivileged. That is one of the main reasons why I decided to invest my time and money in this space after spending my early career years in traditional corporate finance.
Technology Rental Plans Emerge As Affordable Business Option
The growth of remote work in recent years has accelerated the tendency for more flexible company structures that embrace digital technology and decentralized organization. Alongside this trend, businesses are adapting their approach to procurement and ownership, with demand for rental and subscription models matching the new focus on flexibility and agility.
Dassault Systèmes and Verkor Sign MoU to Advance Next-Generation Low-Carbon Battery Development and Manufacturing
Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA) today announced it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Verkor, a European pioneer in electric vehicle and stationary batteries, to accelerate the development of next-generation lithium-ion batteries and the first gigafactory that will produce them. Together, the two companies aim to nurture a European battery ecosystem that supports Europe’s efforts to achieve climate neutrality by 2050. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221020005918/en/ Under the MoU, the two companies will establish best practices for virtual, end-to-end development of products and manufacturing processes that improve innovation and efficiency, and...
