AS JUST ABOUT any exerciser that has stepped into a weight room can tell you, the squat is an absolutely essential leg day exercise. The squat is a basic movement pattern, and it's a versatile one. The first image that pops into your head when you think about squats might feature a rack, weight plates, and a barbell loaded high up on your back, but that's far from the only way you can add a load to challenge your muscles to stimulate growth and build lower body strength. You can use dumbbells, too (and kettlebells, sandbags, landmines, Bulgarian bags, the list goes on). More specifically, you can widen out your stance from the traditional position to do the dumbbell sumo squat, a key variation that can give you different range of benefits.

16 HOURS AGO