Related
Men's Health
The 7 Best On Running Shoes to Buy in 2022, According to Our Fitness Editor
WE'RE STARTING to dip our toes (and running shoes) into cool, even cold, weather, but that doesn’t mean it’s time to hang up your kicks. Hardcore runners know that every season is running season. If you’re just getting into running or you’re a seasoned veteran looking for a footwear upgrade, we kindly point you to On.
Men's Health
The 19 Best Cashmere Sweaters for Men, According to Stylish Guys With Great Taste
WHEN it comes to winter knits, the cashmere sweater is the literal GOAT. Woven from the belly hairs of Tibetan goats, cashmere may be the softest thing on Earth. And the best cashmere sweaters for men look great with just about anything. Seriously: wear it over chinos for business-casual look, take it out for a night on the town with some dark denim jeans, or pair it with a dress shirt and suit pants for a formal day at the office. And because cashmere is spun from such ultra-fine fibers, it's made to be worn forever.
Men's Health
The Best Sleep Trackers Can Help You Better Understand Your Habits
IF YOU''VE been feeling a bit off in your sleep schedule lately, consider a sleep tracker. The best high tech trackers analyze your heart rate and sleeping time to (1) provide an overall mapping on how well you're resting and (2) give you personalized recommendations on what you can do to potentially improve your slumber.
Men's Health
The 7 Best Heated Blankets to Keep You Nice and Toasty
WITH THE leaves already turning in most parts of the northern U.S., it’s clear that summer is squarely in the rear-view. Fall is officially here, and that means cold weather is right around the corner. Most of us—unless we’re lucky enough to live in Hawaii or crazy enough to live in Florida (Kidding. We love you, Florida.)—will be dealing with winter weather soon enough. That means freeze warnings, blizzard alerts, and waking up early to shovel out the Prius. If your current stash of blankets, throws, quilts, and sherpa-lined onesies just isn’t cutting it anymore, it’s time to invest in something more. We’re talking about going electric.
Men's Health
How This Mountaineer Turned Oscar-Winning Director Climbs to Success
AT HOME IN Jackson, Wyoming, Jimmy Chin can step outside and run, ruck, or climb in Grand Teton. But these days, the pro climber turned Oscar- winning filmmaker (and father) is often on the road. Chin’s solution: hit the nearest climbing gym. Today, he’s at Vital Climbing Gym in Brooklyn and has 90 minutes to work out before a day of meetings and promotion that culminates in an 8:00 p.m. screening of his new show, Edge of the Unknown with Jimmy Chin, at the Central Park Conservancy Film Festival.
Men's Health
5 Must-Do Glute-Building Exercises for a Stronger Backside
These Are The Best Exercises To Build Strong Glutes | Men’s Health Muscle These Are The Best Exercises To Build Strong Glutes | Men’s Health Muscle. Guys, let's be honest: When's the last time you thought about your glute workouts?. Yes, "booty training" has been stereotyped—unfairly, we believe—as...
Men's Health
The Best Waterproof Hiking Gear for Your Upcoming Trips This Season
WHEN PLANNING your next hiking adventure, choosing the proper gear to withstand uncertain weather conditions is crucial. Whether it be a jacket, a pair of boots, or a pair of hiking pants or shorts, the best waterproof garments should combine the best qualities of style and function. For jackets and...
Men's Health
The Best Sports Advent Calendars for Runners
We don't want to hear your nostalgia-laden rants about how they were just made of paper in the good old days: advent calendars now come with everything from crisps to cheese, and we love it. You can read our article on the best beer advent calendars for runners here, but if you want something a little more fitness-focussed to get you through December, browse our selection of the best sports advent calendars for runners. From a shot of caffeine to get you out the door, to pampering products to soothe aching limbs, we've got something for every runner.
Men's Health
Jonathan Adler Fall Sale: Shop Our Picks and Get 20% Off Sitewide
Everything Jonathan Adler touches—from the Parker Palm Springs hotel to some of the swankiest private residences in the world—boasts the designer’s signature style: colorful maximalism with a hint of cheekiness. And in a rare move of generosity for his fellow design enthusiasts, Adler is hosting a 20% off sitewide sale with free shipping on orders over $250 until November 1st. So if you needed an excuse to snag yourself a marble and brass tic-tac-toe or a midnight blue velvet sectional, you finally have one.
Men's Health
The Sumo Dumbbell Squat Adds a New Element to Your Leg Day
AS JUST ABOUT any exerciser that has stepped into a weight room can tell you, the squat is an absolutely essential leg day exercise. The squat is a basic movement pattern, and it's a versatile one. The first image that pops into your head when you think about squats might feature a rack, weight plates, and a barbell loaded high up on your back, but that's far from the only way you can add a load to challenge your muscles to stimulate growth and build lower body strength. You can use dumbbells, too (and kettlebells, sandbags, landmines, Bulgarian bags, the list goes on). More specifically, you can widen out your stance from the traditional position to do the dumbbell sumo squat, a key variation that can give you different range of benefits.
