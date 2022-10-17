ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

China claims right to protect consulate; UK decries assault

LONDON (AP) — China’s Foreign Ministry said Tuesday its diplomatic missions abroad have the right to “take necessary measures” to maintain security after British police opened an investigation into the assault of a Hong Kong protester who alleged he was dragged into the Chinese Consulate in Manchester and beaten up during a demonstration.
France 24

Iran schoolgirl dies after being beaten by security forces, teachers' union says

A 15-year-old Iranian girl died last week after being beaten during a raid by the security forces on her school, a teachers’ union said, urging the authorities to stop killing “innocent” protesters. Asra Panahi died on October 13, after “plainclothes officers attacked” Shahed High School in the...
France 24

At least 50 killed in Chad protests as police clash with demonstrators

In tonight's edition: Security forces in Chad open fire on protesters demanding an end to military rule. At least 50 people are reported to have been killed. Also in Chad, flooding triggers a state of emergency while across the border in Niger, the extreme weather claims 200 lives. We report from one of the worst-hit areas.
Newsweek

Putin Ally Hints Change to Ukraine War Plan: 'Everything Will Be Different'

Ramzan Kadyrov, the head of Russia's Chechen Republic, hinted on Wednesday that the war in Ukraine had entered a new phase. Weeks after demanding a change in strategy from Russia's military, and criticizing how the conflict has been handled so far, Kadyrov, a staunch ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, said, "Everything will be different."
Newsweek

Video Shows Russian Fighter Jet Fall From Sky as 4 Planes Destroyed—Ukraine

A video purportedly showing a Russian fighter jet fall from the sky has been widely shared online after Ukrainian forces claimed to have shot down four planes in a single day. The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine claimed that on Saturday, September 24, two Russian Su-25 jets had been destroyed alongside an Su-30 and Su-34.
Newsweek

Russians in Ukraine Preparing To Help Overthrow Putin—Opposition Leader

Volunteer Russian fighters battling their compatriots in Ukraine can be a vanguard in a future revolution to topple Vladimir Putin, a prominent opposition leader has said. Ilya Ponomarev—a member of the Russian parliament from 2007 to 2016 and the only one to vote against the annexation of Crimea in 2014—told Newsweek Putin has set the stage for a "new Russian revolution" with a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Newsweek

Video Shows Russian 'Snake' Minefield Vehicle Obliterated by Drone: Ukraine

Ukrainian paratroopers in southern Ukraine have destroyed a Russian demining installation, according to a fiery new video posted on social media. A Facebook post reported that soldiers of the 79th Separate Amphibious Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed the UR-77 Russian demining installation, known among military officials as the "Snake Horynich."
Newsweek

Chinese State Media Highlights Putin's 'Daunting' Losses in Ukraine

Chinese state-media highlighted Russia's "daunting losses on the battlefield," a rare admission of the ongoing challenges the Russian military faces in Ukraine from the Kremlin ally. China remains one of Russian President Vladimir Putin's closest international allies amid the invasion, which drew large international rebuke when Putin launched his "special...
Newsweek

Intel Shows Russia Laying Out Plan to Justify Big Loss, Kherson Retreat

Russian authorities are laying the groundwork to justify a planned retreat from Ukraine's southern region of Kherson following strategic failures and losses, according to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW). A report on the Russian war effort published by ISW on Wednesday night argues that the Kremlin is...
The Drive

Ukraine Situation Report: Russia Rigged Kherson Dam To Explode Zelensky Claims

Blowing up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant dam on the Dnipro River would create a “large-scale disaster” said Ukraine’s president. Russia has mined the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant on the Dnipro River in Ukraine’s southern Kherson Oblast, setting the stage for a "large-scale disaster," President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday.
Business Insider

The Russian pilots who ejected from a military plane moments before it crashed into an apartment building and killed 13 people could face charges, Russia says

A Russian Su-34 aircraft crashed into an apartment building in western Russia, killing 13 people. The two pilots managed to eject from the aircraft after an engine caught fire during training. Now, a Russian committee is investigating to see if the pilots could faces charges for the incident. Two Russian...
France 24

Ukraine warns of threat from Belarus, US says Iran helped Russia operate drones from Crimea

Ukraine on Thursday warned of a “growing” threat of a new Russian offensive from Belarus, after Minsk and Moscow last week announced a joint force "to defend" Belarusian borders. Washington, meanwhile, said it believes Iranian military personnel “were on the ground in Crimea” to help Russia operate the Tehran-provided “kamikaze” drones that killed several civilians in Ukraine earlier this week. Follow Read our live blog to see how all the day's events unfolded. All times are in Paris time (GMT+2).

Comments / 0

Community Policy