Read full article on original website
Related
WMAZ
Technical glitch causes delays for some Georgia voters
ATLANTA — Some polling locations in Georgia reported delays in early voting Monday due to a technical glitch in the Secretary of State's ENET system. 11Alive reached out to the Secretary of State's office, who confirmed that the system - which is used to check-in voters - was briefly down. However, after a system refresh, they said everything appears to be properly working.
WMAZ
Central Georgia's top news stories for 10/19/22
Crews continue their search for a missing man on Lake Juliette. A boat capsized and went into the water according to Fire Chief Matt Jackson.
WMAZ
Invasive tree frog hitches ride from Florida to North Carolina
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A Cuban tree frog from Florida might not have paid for an Uber to travel to another state, but it still managed to hitch a ride in someone's car to North Carolina. This kind of frog is an invasive and restricted species in North Carolina,...
WMAZ
Freeze Warning tonight | Central Georgia weather
We have the possibility of temps around 32 degrees tonight into tomorrow night. Sunny and cool again tomorrow.
WMAZ
Toys 'R' Us returns, opening in several Georgia Macy's stores
ATLANTA — Editor's note: The video above is from previous reporting on the store. Children and toy lovers rejoice! Toys 'R' Us is making a return by partnering with Macy's to reopen locations across the country, including the Peach state. Several locations are reportedly already open, but the triumphant...
WMAZ
Cold mornings paired with cool afternoons this week | Central Georgia weather
This week's cold front will bring cold, dry air to Central Georgia this workweek. Mornings lows could drop near freezing.
WMAZ
Alex's Wednesday Morning Forecast
A Freeze Warning remains in effect for the majority of Central Georgia through Thursday mid-morning. Temperatures will slowly start to warm up through the week.
Comments / 0