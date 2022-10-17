ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
WMAZ

Technical glitch causes delays for some Georgia voters

ATLANTA — Some polling locations in Georgia reported delays in early voting Monday due to a technical glitch in the Secretary of State's ENET system. 11Alive reached out to the Secretary of State's office, who confirmed that the system - which is used to check-in voters - was briefly down. However, after a system refresh, they said everything appears to be properly working.
GEORGIA STATE
WMAZ

Toys 'R' Us returns, opening in several Georgia Macy's stores

ATLANTA — Editor's note: The video above is from previous reporting on the store. Children and toy lovers rejoice! Toys 'R' Us is making a return by partnering with Macy's to reopen locations across the country, including the Peach state. Several locations are reportedly already open, but the triumphant...
GEORGIA STATE
WMAZ

Alex's Wednesday Morning Forecast

A Freeze Warning remains in effect for the majority of Central Georgia through Thursday mid-morning. Temperatures will slowly start to warm up through the week.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy