Patty Shirk, 67, of Emmetsburg
Services for 67-year-old Patty Shirk of Emmetsburg will be Monday, October 24th, at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church in Emmetsburg. Visitation will be Sunday from 3-6 p.m. at the fuenral home. Martin-Mattice Funeral Home in Emmetsburg is in charge of the arrangements.
Ruth Miller, 92, of Ruthven
Services for 92-year-old Ruth Miller of Ruthven will be Monday, October 24th, at 10:30 a.m. at United Methodist Church in Ruthven with burial at Crown Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 2-5 p.m. at the funeral home. Martin-Mattice Funeral Home in Ruthven is in charge of the arrangements.
Cheryl “Cherri” Pyle-Haack, 77, of Schaller
Funeral services for 77-year-old Cheryl “Cherri” Pyle-Haack of Schaller will be Saturday, October 22nd, at 10 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Schaller with burial at Schaller Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Fratzke and Jensen Funeral Home in Schaller is...
Marlys Lee, 97, of Minnesota Formerly of Ruthven
A memorial service for 97-year-old Marlys Lee of Minnesota, formerly of Ruthven, will be Saturday, October 22nd, at 11 a.m. at United Methodist Church in Ruthven with burial at Crown Hill Cemetery. Martin-Mattice Funeral Home in Ruthven is in charge of the arrangements.
June Reiman, 99, of Milford
A Mass of Christian Burial for 99-year-old June Reiman of Milford will be Friday, October 21st at 10:30 AM at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Milford. Visitation will be at the church from 9 AM to 10:30 AM on Friday. Turner Jenness Funeral Home of Milford is in charge of arrangements.
Amy Meyer, 53, and Carol Meyer, 80, of Spencer
Joint Graveside Services for 53-year-old Amy Meyer and 80-year-old Carol Meyer of Spencer will be Thursday, October 20th, at 2 p.m. at North Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Spencer. Warner Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Storm Lake Brew Employee Arrested for Felony Theft
Storm Lake, IA (KICD) — At 11 a.m. Monday morning Storm Lake Police were called to Brew located at 1201 East Lakeshore Drive on the report of theft by an employee. The caller told responding officers that 39 year old Amphone Keopaseuth of Storm Lake had allegedly taken around $2,000 in store deposits for himself. Keopaseuth was arrested soon after and charged with Class D Felony 2nd Degree Theft. He was booked into the Buena Vista County Jail on a $2,000 bond.
Sac City Woman Charged With Allegedly Passing Counterfeit Money
Storm Lake, IA (KICD)– A Sac City woman has been charged with allegedly passing counterfeit money at a Storm Lake business. Police were called to the Goodwill store on West Milwaukee Avenue last Tuesday for an after the fact report of a fake one hundred dollar bill being passed several days earlier.
Cherokee Police Chief Reacts To Schools Plan To Potentially Arm Staff Members
Cherokee, IA (KICD)– As we’ve been reporting this week, the Cherokee School Board voted Monday night to proceed with a plan that would allow certain staff members to carry weapons. Police Chief Nate James tells KICD’s Nikki Thunder this approval does not mean the district will actually end...
Four Injured in Crash Involving School Bus and Semi Near Marcus
Marcus, IA (KICD) — Four individuals were injured following a crash East of Marcus just after 7:30 this morning. According to the Iowa State Patrol report, a semi driven by 61-year-old James Nieuwenhuis of Hospers failed to stop at a stop sign along F Avenue and entered the intersection. A Marcus Meriden Cleghorn Remsen Union school bus travelling on 470th Street then collided with the semi, sending both vehicles into the ditch.
Class 1A and 2A Regional Cross Country State Qualifying Meet Preview
Spencer, Ia (KICD) – Class 1A and 2A Cross Country State Qualifying meets run this afternoon, here’s what to watch for with our regional teams. The first site we take a look at is Central Springs where regional schools GTRA and West Bend-Mallard will be at. The Girls race features two ranked teams in #9 Fort Dodge St. Edmond and #16 North Iowa. Ranked Individuals at this meet include #9 Alyssa Richman of Manson-Northwest Webster, #17 Kadence Huck of Nashua-Plainfield, #18 Lauren Hillesland of North Iowa, #25 Jacie Welbig of North Union, and #26 Tyra Schupbach of West Bend-Mallard. The only ranked boys team at this site is #15 Lake Mills. Ranked Boys Individuals include #9 Aaron Lursen from St. Edmond, #14 Justin Rygh of Lake Mills, and #26 Gavin Gruhovd of North Iowa.
Water Quality Commission Looking to Reassess Fees For Dickinson County Communities
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– The Dickinson County Water Quality Commission is looking to reassess fees to each of the county’s government entities based on how money valuations have changed over the years. John Wills went to the Board of Supervisors after having met with five other groups in...
Regional Volleyball Scores: 10/18/22
Spencer, Ia (KICD) – Regional Volleyball started action last night for 1A, 2A, and 3A. In Class 1A Region 3, Bishop Garrigan beat Harris-Lake Park 3 sets to 0. The Golden Bears will host George-Little Rock in the Regional Quarter Finals. North Iowa topped GTRA 3 sets to nothing and will advance to play AGWSR in Ackley for the Regional Quarter Finals. West Bend-Mallard defeated South O’Brien 3-0 and will play at Glidden-Ralston for the Regional Quarter Finals.
Spencer Mainstreet Hosting Statewide Fall Workshop
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Mainstreet directors from across Iowa are gathering in Spencer for a couple of days this week for the annual Fall Workshop. Carol Lilly, a Downtown Development Specialist with Mainstreet Iowa, tells KICD News workshops like the one put together at Spencer Community Theatre are a great way for a host community show off the hard work that makes a community thrive.
Spencer Tigers XC Compete at State Qualifying Meet in Humboldt
Humboldt, Ia (KICD) – The Spencer Tigers girls and boys Cross Country teams competed at the State Qualifying Meet Wednesday in Humboldt. The highlight of the afternoon was Peyton Morey who won the girls race with a time of 20:28.05. The win also qulifies her as an individul for the state meet. Here is coach Valarie Hamilton on Morey’s race.
Cherokee Approves Certain Staff Members to Carry Weapons
Cherokee, IA (KICD) — The KICD Broadcast area now has two school districts that believe arming staff members is the way to handle or prevent school shootings. The Spirit Lake school board was the first in the state to approve the policy, and last night Cherokee unanimously adopted a similar plan.
Coaches Preview: Spencer Tigers @ Storm Lake Football
Storm Lake, Ia (KICD) – The Spencer Tigers take on the Storm Lake Tornadoes Friday night on the road. Spencer is coming off of a loss to LeMars that snapped a 6 game winning streak, and delayed the Tigers sealing up the District Championship for another week. Spencer got beat up with some injuries a week ago, but Coach Jim Tighe is confident in the players that will be filling in this week.
Sports Schedule: 10/19/22
Spencer, Ia (KICD) – Here is what is coming up for Sports this afternoon. The 3A and 4A State Qualfiying Meets are this afternoon at 5 different sites per class. In Volleyball, Spirit Lake goes to Sheldon for the Class 3A Region 1 Semi Final. Estherville Lincoln Central is at Sioux Center for the same Region. Sibley-Ocheyedan hosts Boyden-Hull in the Class 2A Region 1 Quarterfinal. West Bend-Mallard goes to Glidden-Ralston for the Class 1A Region 3 Quarterfinal. Emmetsburg will travel to North Union for the Class 2A Region 1 Quarterfinal.
IGL Sanitary Sewer Addresses Infiltration
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD) — The Dickinson County Planning and Zoning commission took the first step toward updating its comprehensive plan Monday by asking Iowa Great Lakes Sanitary Sewer what their capacity for growth is. Manager Steve Anderson says the system would have plenty of capacity, if water that...
Wildcats beat Spencer, Advance to Semi-Finals
Humboldt, Ia (KICD) – The Spencer Tigers Volleyball Team would travel to Humboldt on Tuesday night for the Class 3A Regional Quarter Finals. In set 1, Spencer hung tight, but Humboldt was able to come away with aa 25-22 victory to take a 1 set to nothing lead. Humboldt...
