TheWrap

Roger Stone Says Jared Kushner Has an IQ of 70, Calls Ivanka Trump an ‘Abortionist Bitch’ in New Footage (Video)

Stone, a shadowy, 70-year-old conservative operative who dresses and often behaves like a cartoonish super-villain, was recorded exploding (at who, nobody knows for sure) after learning that he wouldn’t receive a pardon in the post-Jan. 6 madness. (Trump had already pardoned him once before, shortly before he was set to service a prison sentence.) The Daily Beast obtained the footage, which is from an upcoming documentary. Stone can be seen in the back of a car, screaming into a cell phone.
Business Insider

Former Trump aide Sarah Matthews says besides Trump, Mark Meadows was the most disappointing person on January 6: 'He wouldn't speak up and say what we all knew'

A former White House deputy press secretary said besides former President Donald Trump, the behavior of Mark Meadows — the former chief of staff — was the most disappointing during the Capitol riot. On Friday's episode of Politico's podcast "Playbook Deep Dive," Sarah Matthews, one of several aides...
TheDailyBeast

Secret Service Met With Oath Keepers Before Capitol Riot, Report Says

Prior to the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, Secret Service agents reached out to—and even met with—members of the far-right militia group Oath Keepers, according to any agency official. A Secret Service spokesperson confirmed to CNN that Oath Keeper members sometimes reached out to the agency with questions about rallies. “We are aware that individuals from the Oath Keepers have contacted us in the past to make inquiries,” the spokesperson said, adding that the outreach was standard practice for the agency to maintain intelligence on groups that plan to demonstrate. The Washington Post previously reported multiple contacts between the group and the agency. Several Oath Keepers, including its founder Stewart Rhodes, are on trial for seditious conspiracy for their role in the riots. Last week, a former member of the militia group testified that Rhodes suggested he had been in touch with Secret Service agents.Read it at CNN
The Independent

Trump mocked for giving wedding speech that is all about himself: ‘How pathetic’

Donald Trump has been mocked for giving a speech at a wedding all about himself instead of speaking about the bride and groom. “I just want to say it's been an honour to be your president,” Mr Trump told the guests, according to a video tweeted by lawyer Ron Filipkowski. “And so many of my friends are in this room, and they happen to be Jewish. And they said tonight, that no president has done more for Israel than I had.”
The Independent

‘I’ll drag you into bed later’: Racy texts between Oath Keepers’ leader and lawyer revealed during sedition hearing

Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes and Kellye SoRelle, the group’s legal counsel, appear to have been sharing more than just an ideology.Federal prosecutors revealed during the Oath Keepers’ trial on Monday that Mr Rhodes and Ms SoRelle had been exchanging text messages that suggest the two were involved in a romantic relationship."Speaking of f****** … if you need some come on over," Mr Rhodes texted the attorney in the days before the Capitol riot.Ms SoRelle said she could not, but Mr Rhodes insisted that he would "drag [her] into bed later”.Despite initially turning Mr Rhodes down, Ms SoRelle later...

