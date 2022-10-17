Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fallout from the “Thank You, I’m Sorry” Speech and the Wrath of Jill Biden Because Nobody Stopped HimThe Veracity ReportWashington, DC
Washington, D.C. Mayor May Have Made a Wrong Call on Handling Texas MigrantsTom HandyWashington, DC
Obstetrician Delivers his Wife's Baby Girl inside the lift of their apartment building and it was Caught on CameraShameel ShamsAnnapolis, MD
Washington, D.C.'s Best Free AttractionsTerry MansfieldWashington, DC
This Day in History: October 19: The United States Government vs MicrosoftWilliam Saint ValWashington, DC
Related
Michael Fanone, a former DC police officer who was attacked at the Capitol riot, said he's 'broke' and that speaking out about January 6 'destroyed my career'
Michael Fanone told Rolling Stone he knew shortly after testifying about being assaulted on January 6 that his law enforcement career was over.
Jury convicts QAnon believer who thought he was storming the White House during the Capitol riot
WASHINGTON — A federal jury on Friday convicted a QAnon believer who chased down U.S. Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman on Jan. 6, 2021, finding the defendant guilty on all charges against him. Doug Jensen, an Iowa man who was one of the first 10 rioters to enter the...
Lindsey Graham told an officer who was beaten with a flag pole during the Capitol attack that he should have shot rioters 'in the head,' new book reveals
Former Capitol police officer Michael Fanone's new book claims Sen. Lindsey Graham told officers, "We gave you guys guns, and you should have used them."
Ex-Capitol Police officer 'betrayed' oath by warning Jan. 6 rioter about Facebook posts, prosecutor says
WASHINGTON — An ex-police officer "betrayed" his sworn oath by warning a fellow Donald Trump supporter who entered the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 to remove his Facebook content about the attack, a federal prosecutor told a jury Tuesday. Michael Riley, a former Capitol Police officer charged last year...
Melania Trump will join other first ladies like Jill Biden, Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton to promote a women's suffrage monument
Trump tweeted on Wednesday that she is "honored" to help secure a National Mall monument "of enduring inspiration for women and future female leaders."
‘Their plan is to literally kill people’: Newly released emails show Secret Service was aware of plans for violence on Jan 6
Emails and messages among members of the US Secret Service at least 10 days before the attack on the US Capitol reveal that the agency was well aware of violent threats and plans to occupy the halls of Congress, according to the House select committee investigating the assault. A Secret...
Trump Saw Staffers of Color at White House, Assumed They Were Waiters, Book Says
It was January of 2017, and a newly inaugurated President Donald Trump held a reception at the White House to meet with top congressional leaders. Hors d’oeuvres were on the menu. And the new president turned to a row of racially diverse Democratic staffers and asked them to retrieve the canapes, according to a new book.
Legal experts: Russia link to Trump documents means it's a matter of "when, not if" he is indicted
Former President Donald Trump sought to cut a deal with the National Archives to trade records he took from the White House to Mar-a-Lago late last year for "sensitive" documents about the FBI investigation of his 2016 campaign's ties to Russia, according to The New York Times. The exchange never...
Trump's Weekend Rant Made Him Sound 'Guilty And Scared,' Ex-Prosecutor Says
From a former federal prosecutor’s perspective, ex-President Donald Trump sounded pretty desperate over the weekend as he railed against the investigation into his possession of classified documents. At a rally in Mesa, Arizona, Trump accused former President George H.W. Bush of taking millions of documents to a former “bowling...
AOC says her office struggles to keep up with the 'astronomical' level of daily threats that she receives: NYT
Since last year, Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez has spent over $120,000 on security protection, according to data examined by The New York Times.
Harvard Law Professor Explains Why A Trump Indictment In D.C. Would Hold Extra Peril
Laurence Tribe warned that the former president is facing an attorney general who will "leave no stone unturned."
A Texas mom who took her family into the Capitol riot doubled-down on Trump's election fraud lies as she asked a federal judge for leniency
A Texas family of 5 was sentenced Wednesday for taking part in the Capitol riot on January 6, according to CBS News reporter Scott MacFarlane. A federal judge said the Munn family's trip on January 6 "went so far off the rails" when they entered the Capitol illegally. The mother...
Roger Stone Says Jared Kushner Has an IQ of 70, Calls Ivanka Trump an ‘Abortionist Bitch’ in New Footage (Video)
Stone, a shadowy, 70-year-old conservative operative who dresses and often behaves like a cartoonish super-villain, was recorded exploding (at who, nobody knows for sure) after learning that he wouldn’t receive a pardon in the post-Jan. 6 madness. (Trump had already pardoned him once before, shortly before he was set to service a prison sentence.) The Daily Beast obtained the footage, which is from an upcoming documentary. Stone can be seen in the back of a car, screaming into a cell phone.
A Christian pastor from Ohio was arrested over Capitol riot charges after telling congregants they needed to give the government 'reason to fear us,' prosecutors say
William Dunfee, who the FBI said preached about January 6 before and after the riot, was accused of pushing a metal barrier into US Capitol Police.
Former Trump aide Sarah Matthews says besides Trump, Mark Meadows was the most disappointing person on January 6: 'He wouldn't speak up and say what we all knew'
A former White House deputy press secretary said besides former President Donald Trump, the behavior of Mark Meadows — the former chief of staff — was the most disappointing during the Capitol riot. On Friday's episode of Politico's podcast "Playbook Deep Dive," Sarah Matthews, one of several aides...
Secret Service Met With Oath Keepers Before Capitol Riot, Report Says
Prior to the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, Secret Service agents reached out to—and even met with—members of the far-right militia group Oath Keepers, according to any agency official. A Secret Service spokesperson confirmed to CNN that Oath Keeper members sometimes reached out to the agency with questions about rallies. “We are aware that individuals from the Oath Keepers have contacted us in the past to make inquiries,” the spokesperson said, adding that the outreach was standard practice for the agency to maintain intelligence on groups that plan to demonstrate. The Washington Post previously reported multiple contacts between the group and the agency. Several Oath Keepers, including its founder Stewart Rhodes, are on trial for seditious conspiracy for their role in the riots. Last week, a former member of the militia group testified that Rhodes suggested he had been in touch with Secret Service agents.Read it at CNN
Oops: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's official Facebook page is filled with images insulting the lawmaker as a cavewoman, clown, and 'whore'
It appears the Republican congresswoman did not adjust her Facebook privacy settings to prevent such images from automatically appearing on her page.
Trump mocked for giving wedding speech that is all about himself: ‘How pathetic’
Donald Trump has been mocked for giving a speech at a wedding all about himself instead of speaking about the bride and groom. “I just want to say it's been an honour to be your president,” Mr Trump told the guests, according to a video tweeted by lawyer Ron Filipkowski. “And so many of my friends are in this room, and they happen to be Jewish. And they said tonight, that no president has done more for Israel than I had.”
“Not even Clarence Thomas”: Trump judge Aileen Cannon “humiliated” after Supreme Court rebuke
Reacting to the Supreme Court wanting nothing to do with Donald Trump's latest appeal while he is under investigation on multiple fronts, MSNBC's Joe Scarborough said the rebuke not only was a shot back at the former president but also a major rebuke of Trump-appointed Judge Aileen Cannon. On Thursday...
‘I’ll drag you into bed later’: Racy texts between Oath Keepers’ leader and lawyer revealed during sedition hearing
Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes and Kellye SoRelle, the group’s legal counsel, appear to have been sharing more than just an ideology.Federal prosecutors revealed during the Oath Keepers’ trial on Monday that Mr Rhodes and Ms SoRelle had been exchanging text messages that suggest the two were involved in a romantic relationship."Speaking of f****** … if you need some come on over," Mr Rhodes texted the attorney in the days before the Capitol riot.Ms SoRelle said she could not, but Mr Rhodes insisted that he would "drag [her] into bed later”.Despite initially turning Mr Rhodes down, Ms SoRelle later...
Comments / 0