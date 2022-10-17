Read full article on original website
Cheryl “Cherri” Pyle-Haack, 77, of Schaller
Funeral services for 77-year-old Cheryl “Cherri” Pyle-Haack of Schaller will be Saturday, October 22nd, at 10 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Schaller with burial at Schaller Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Fratzke and Jensen Funeral Home in Schaller is...
Casey’s Fire in Hull Has Undetermined Origin
Hull, IA (KICD) — The State Fire Marshall’s office has wrapped up its investigation into the fire at the Casey’s location in Hull. Inspector Andrew Giere tells KICD News the official cause will be listed as undetermined, but that is does NOT appear to have been intentional.
Marlys Lee, 97, of Minnesota Formerly of Ruthven
A memorial service for 97-year-old Marlys Lee of Minnesota, formerly of Ruthven, will be Saturday, October 22nd, at 11 a.m. at United Methodist Church in Ruthven with burial at Crown Hill Cemetery. Martin-Mattice Funeral Home in Ruthven is in charge of the arrangements.
Amy Meyer, 53, and Carol Meyer, 80, of Spencer
Joint Graveside Services for 53-year-old Amy Meyer and 80-year-old Carol Meyer of Spencer will be Thursday, October 20th, at 2 p.m. at North Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Spencer. Warner Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
June Reiman, 99, of Milford
A Mass of Christian Burial for 99-year-old June Reiman of Milford will be Friday, October 21st at 10:30 AM at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Milford. Visitation will be at the church from 9 AM to 10:30 AM on Friday. Turner Jenness Funeral Home of Milford is in charge of arrangements.
Cherokee Police Chief Reacts To Schools Plan To Potentially Arm Staff Members
Cherokee, IA (KICD)– As we’ve been reporting this week, the Cherokee School Board voted Monday night to proceed with a plan that would allow certain staff members to carry weapons. Police Chief Nate James tells KICD’s Nikki Thunder this approval does not mean the district will actually end...
Marilyn “Sis” Hedges, 89, of Sibley
Services for 89-year-old Marilyn “Sis” Hedges of Sibley will be Saturday, October 22nd at 10:30 AM at Zion Lutheran Church near Ocheyedan. Visitation will be at the Jurrens Funeral Home – Andringa Funeral Chapel of Ocheyedan on Friday, October 21st from 5 PM to 7 PM. Jurrens Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Storm Lake Brew Employee Arrested for Felony Theft
Storm Lake, IA (KICD) — At 11 a.m. Monday morning Storm Lake Police were called to Brew located at 1201 East Lakeshore Drive on the report of theft by an employee. The caller told responding officers that 39 year old Amphone Keopaseuth of Storm Lake had allegedly taken around $2,000 in store deposits for himself. Keopaseuth was arrested soon after and charged with Class D Felony 2nd Degree Theft. He was booked into the Buena Vista County Jail on a $2,000 bond.
Water Quality Commission Looking to Reassess Fees For Dickinson County Communities
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– The Dickinson County Water Quality Commission is looking to reassess fees to each of the county’s government entities based on how money valuations have changed over the years. John Wills went to the Board of Supervisors after having met with five other groups in...
Regional Volleyball Scores: 10/20/22
Spencer, Ia (KICD) – Here are the regional volleyball scores from last night. In Class 1A Region 3 West Bend-Mallard falls on the road to Glidden-Ralston 3-0. Glidden-Ralston will play AGWSR for the Regional Semi-Finals. Class 2A Region 1 had Emmetsburg falling to North Union in Armstrong 3-1. North...
Spencer Tigers XC Compete at State Qualifying Meet in Humboldt
Humboldt, Ia (KICD) – The Spencer Tigers girls and boys Cross Country teams competed at the State Qualifying Meet Wednesday in Humboldt. The highlight of the afternoon was Peyton Morey who won the girls race with a time of 20:28.05. The win also qulifies her as an individul for the state meet. Here is coach Valarie Hamilton on Morey’s race.
Spencer Mainstreet Hosting Statewide Fall Workshop
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Mainstreet directors from across Iowa are gathering in Spencer for a couple of days this week for the annual Fall Workshop. Carol Lilly, a Downtown Development Specialist with Mainstreet Iowa, tells KICD News workshops like the one put together at Spencer Community Theatre are a great way for a host community show off the hard work that makes a community thrive.
Spencer Cross Country State Qualifying Meet Preview
Humboldt, Ia (KICD) – The Spencer Cross Country team goes to Humboldt Wednesday afternoon for the Boys and Girls Class 3A State Qualifying Meet. In order to Qualify for the State Meet, an individual runner must place in the top 15 of their State Qualifying Race or be a part of a team between 5 and 7 runners that placed in the top 3 of the Team standings.
Spencer Woman Sentenced to Prison for Buying Firearms for Felons
Sioux City, IA (KICD) — A Spencer woman has been sentenced in Federal Court for purchasing guns for felons. 25-year-old Marissa Anderson pled guilty to False Statement During Purchase of a Firearm in March of this year. Evidence against her showed she had supplied 12 guns to five different people who were legally not allowed to own them. Anderson had also given a semiautomatic weapon to a felon then drove him around Spencer as he threatened another person with it.
Wildcats beat Spencer, Advance to Semi-Finals
Humboldt, Ia (KICD) – The Spencer Tigers Volleyball Team would travel to Humboldt on Tuesday night for the Class 3A Regional Quarter Finals. In set 1, Spencer hung tight, but Humboldt was able to come away with aa 25-22 victory to take a 1 set to nothing lead. Humboldt...
IGL Sanitary Sewer Addresses Infiltration
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD) — The Dickinson County Planning and Zoning commission took the first step toward updating its comprehensive plan Monday by asking Iowa Great Lakes Sanitary Sewer what their capacity for growth is. Manager Steve Anderson says the system would have plenty of capacity, if water that...
Cherokee Approves Certain Staff Members to Carry Weapons
Cherokee, IA (KICD) — The KICD Broadcast area now has two school districts that believe arming staff members is the way to handle or prevent school shootings. The Spirit Lake school board was the first in the state to approve the policy, and last night Cherokee unanimously adopted a similar plan.
Iowa State Patrol Gives Basic Safety Reminders For National Teen Driver Safety Week
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The Iowa State Patrol is once again putting out reminders on basic safety tips for those behind the wheel this time as part of National Teen Driver Safety Week. Trooper Kevin Krull from Post 6 in Spencer says it all starts the topics that have been...
Sports Schedule: 10/19/22
Spencer, Ia (KICD) – Here is what is coming up for Sports this afternoon. The 3A and 4A State Qualfiying Meets are this afternoon at 5 different sites per class. In Volleyball, Spirit Lake goes to Sheldon for the Class 3A Region 1 Semi Final. Estherville Lincoln Central is at Sioux Center for the same Region. Sibley-Ocheyedan hosts Boyden-Hull in the Class 2A Region 1 Quarterfinal. West Bend-Mallard goes to Glidden-Ralston for the Class 1A Region 3 Quarterfinal. Emmetsburg will travel to North Union for the Class 2A Region 1 Quarterfinal.
Cherokee School Board President Discusses Plan To Arm Staff Members
Cherokee, IA (KICD)– The Cherokee Board of Education passed a measure on Monday to arm select staff members with firearms as an added security feature in event of an incident involving a weapon on school grounds. Board President Jody Thomas spoke with KICD’s Nikki Thunder about the plan that...
