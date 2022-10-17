ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reading, PA

Schuylkill County DA seeks funding in order to combat gun violence

POTTSVILLE, Pa. - The Schuylkill County District Attorney is applying for thousands of dollars in state funding to combat gun violence. He said there's been a significant increase over the past decade, and the county needs another detective on staff. Our cameras have caught several violent incidents across Schuylkill County...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Man charged in Pottstown double homicide

POTTSTOWN, Pa. - A man has been accused of killing two people in Pottstown earlier this week. Dominic Carboni, 17, of Schwenksville, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and robbery, according to a news release from the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office. He is...
POTTSTOWN, PA
Man sentenced to life in prison in woman's shooting death

LANSDALE, Pa. - A man convicted of first-degree murder in a woman's killing in Montgomery County will spend the rest of his life in prison. A jury convicted Ricky Vance last month. Vance and Chong Ling Dan conspired to kill Ebony Pack. Investigators say Dan was jealous of the victim...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Allentown school board expected to vote on firing superintendent

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The superintendent of the Allentown School District may soon be out of a job. A school board member who asked not to be cited tells 69 News they expect to vote Thursday night on firing John Stanford. The member expects the board will vote him out as the result of a lack of confidence.
ALLENTOWN, PA
Reading police advise pharmacies of recent robberies

READING, Pa. — Reading police are putting the city's pharmacies on notice about a pair of recent drug store robberies. The holdups happened within the past week at the Rite Aid at North Sixth and Greenwich streets and at Penn Pharmacy at Ninth and Penn streets, according to city police.
READING, PA
Double homicide in Pottstown takes neighbors by surprise

POTTSTOWN, Pa. - The Montgomery County District Attorney continues to investigate a double homicide in Pottstown. It was around 11:30 p.m. Monday when the gunshots rang out at the intersection of Fourth and Johnson streets. "It's pretty tragic," said a neighbor who did not want to be identified. "I mean,...
POTTSTOWN, PA
Man punished for selling meth in Berks, Schuylkill counties

SCRANTON, Pa. — A Reading man will spend more than eight years behind bars for selling methamphetamine in Berks and Schuylkill counties. A federal judge in Scranton sentenced William F. Showers to 100 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute more than 50 grams of meth.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Leader of violent gang, 2 others convicted on all charges

READING, Pa. — It's not the end of crime in Reading, but local and federal law enforcement authorities said it's a significant takedown. "Since this organization has been taken down, the violence that was associated with drug trafficking with this group has subsided," said Reading Police Chief Richard Tornielli.
Bucks woman who faked kidnapping facing new charges

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - The woman who spent years in prison for faking her own kidnapping is facing new charges. Bonnie Sweeten was charged Monday with wire fraud for allegedly stealing from her employer, according to federal court documents. Sweeten, who was working as a bookkeeper for a Doylestown excavating company,...
DOYLESTOWN, PA
Sheriff, Redner's join effort to close Wernersville CCC

SOUTH HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. — The head of security for Redner's, Berks County Sheriff Eric Weaknecht, and Pennsylvania state Sen. Chris Gebhard are joining the push to close the Wernersville Community Corrections Center. "Sheriff Eric Weaknecht has issued a letter of support. I spoke with him," said South Heidelberg...
WERNERSVILLE, PA
Gunshots fired in area of 8th Street Bridge in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown police are investigating gunfire overnight. Shots rang out around 2 a.m. Thursday on the Eighth Street Bridge, in the area of Harrison Street, police said. Investigators found evidence of gunfire, but no victims. Police will continue to investigate who fired the shots and if anyone or...
ALLENTOWN, PA
2 teens shot dead in Pottstown, DA says

POTTSTOWN, Pa. - Authorities are investigating a double homicide in Pottstown, Montgomery County. Multiple neighbors called 911 when gunshots rang out around 11:30 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Fourth and Johnson streets, said the county district attorney's office. "I was woken up by about six gunshots," said Sekema Gentles,...
POTTSTOWN, PA
Berks coroner trying to locate Reading man's relatives

BERN TWP., Pa. — The Berks County coroner is asking for the public's help in its efforts to locate a Reading man's next of kin. Angel Manuel Torres-Andradez, 51, lived in the 400 block of Schuylkill Avenue, according to the coroner. Anyone with information about Torres-Andradez's relatives is asked...
READING, PA
Berks coroner seeks family of West Lawn-area man

BERN TWP., Pa. — The coroner is looking for the family of a Berks County man. James Pilkerton, 75, died Monday at Reading Hospital, the county coroner's office said. Pilkerton was from the West Lawn area, which is part of Spring Township. Anyone with information about his next of...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Police ID victim of fatal crash on Route 422 in Amity

AMITY TWP., Pa. — A Birdsboro woman died late Tuesday morning, when her car was hit by a tractor-trailer in eastern Berks County, according to the police. Justine Twardowski was traveling north on River Bridge Road in Amity Township, crossing the eastbound lanes of Route 422, when her car was hit by a tractor-trailer shortly before 10:30 a.m., police said.
BERKS COUNTY, PA

