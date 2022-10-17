ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Southern Charm’s Kathryn Dennis Says Patricia Altschul Tried to Set Up Thomas and Madison: Watch Olivia React

By Julia Emmanuele
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oJztn_0icXV3uL00

Plot twist! Kathryn Dennis reveled that her Southern Charm costar Patricia Altschul once tried to set Madison LeCroy up with Thomas Ravenel .

"Our families know each other and I know that's just bulls--t, like, literally bulls--t," Kathryn, 31, exclusively told Us Weekly at BravoCon on Saturday, October 15, when asked about the Madison's claim that Olivia Flowers once slept with the former politician , 60. "[I think] it was projection because actually a few years back, Patricia was trying to hook her up with Thomas . I don't know what happened there, but she was literally, like, projecting [onto Olivia] and I think I might have been the only one that knew [about] that."

Her revelation caught Olivia, 30, off guard, who confessed, "That was news to me."

The California native also brushed off the 32-year-old hairstylist's accusations. "I genuinely just think she was [just] saying something because she doesn't know me at all," Olivia told Us . "So, I think she just had to, like, find something [to attack me with]. Thomas is a family friend. That's how I met Kathryn."

'Southern Charm’ Cast: A Complete Guide to Who Has Dated Each Other

Read article

Madison first alleged that Olivia slept with Kathryn's ex-boyfriend during part one of Southern Charm 's season 8 reunion, which aired on October 6. “No, he’s like a family friend," the photographer said at the time, before firing back, “Sorry, where did that come from? Did you just pull that out of your fake ass ?"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jNTvs_0icXV3uL00
Kathryn Dennis, Patricia Altschul, Thomas Ravenel, and Madison LeCroy. Shutterstock(4)

However, Olivia told Us on Friday that she and Madison had buried the hatchet in the weeks following the reunion . "You know what, I held my tongue for a long time and I told her last night, 'Madison, you talk so much trash and you're so petty, you can handle a little Instagram jab . Like, let's move on,'" she explained. "And I had a lot Sauvignon blanc and I said what I said. ... We laughed and cheers'ed and things [between us are] fine. They're fine."

Things are still tense, however, between Kathryn and her ex-boyfriend Chleb Rav e nell. "I genuinely do regret ... several things about [our relationship]," she admitted. "Maybe not the whole relationship, but parts of it." The reality TV personality also claimed that it was the "things that happened" after their breakup that really upset her.

"Like, he owes me thousands of dollars. That's kind of where my head space is," Kathryn claimed. "And so yeah, he kind of screwed me over."

Southern Charm’s Taylor Claims Ex Shep 'Uses' Girls, More Reunion Bombshells

Read article

She and the former college athlete first sparked romance rumors in July 2020 and made their relationship public three months later. Despite moving in together in April 2021, Us confirmed that the twosome called it quits in November of that year . “She broke up with him and they are no longer living together,” a source exclusively told Us at the time. "There is no bad ill-will between them."

The insider added that while Kathryn wanted to "get married again and have more kids," Chleb wasn't on the same page. “Her future husband would have to be this amazing stepfather to her children and be someone who would make a serious commitment to her, and [Chleb] just wasn’t that,” the source explained. "They weren’t meant to be and even friends of hers picked up on it. She has so much love in her life as is with her little kiddos ."

Chleb, for his part, claimed that he and Kathryn actually split because he felt "unappreciated" by his then-girlfriend. “I didn’t feel like whatever I had to do mattered too much to her because of what all she was going through ,” he told Us exclusively in July. “She didn’t have the head space to really think about what the hell I was going through, and I can’t really fault her for that, but I mean … it just came to a point where we just had to just break it off .”

He continued: "Every time we would film, it’d just be an argument. … It was getting petty. So we were just like, ‘You know what? We should just break this off."

Southern Charm’s Kathryn Dennis and Chleb Ravenell: The Way They Were

Read article

Nearly one year after their breakup, Kathryn revealed that while she is dating , her main focus is on her children. "I am focusing on being the best parent I can be and focusing on the positive things in my relationship with my children," she explained to Us on Friday. "You know, they are my life. I gave them life, but really they gave me mine and that's my focus."

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi

Comments / 5

Related
Us Weekly

Southern Charm’s Kathryn Dennis and ‘Winter House’ Star Jason Cameron ‘Hit It Off’ After Meeting at BravoCon 2022: ‘He Slid Into Her DMs’

It all goes down in the DMs! Jason Cameron reached out to Kathryn Dennis after the two crossed paths following a BravoCon 2022 afterparty, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “They initially met at Tom Sandoval’s concert,” the insider says about the Saturday, October 15, event. “They hit it off, hung out and talked for […]
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
bravotv.com

Naomie Olindo's "New Man" Has a Southern Charm Connection

The Southern Charm cast member teased a new relationship at BravoCon 2022 — and Shep Rose knows who he is. During the Southern Charm Season 8 reunion, Naomie Olindo was asked by host Andy Cohen if she and Whitney Sudler-Smith were still “dating,” Naomie confirmed they were not, but that they were "still great friends."
Us Weekly

Bethenny Frankel Inserts Herself Into Kathy Hilton and Kyle Richards’ Drama: ‘The Only Error That They Have Made’ Is Being on ‘RHOBH’

Bethenny Frankel has entered the chat! The Real Housewives of New York City alum got candid about the messy feud between Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars — and sisters — Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton. “I know it all. Even ask Andy Cohen,” the Skinnygirl founder, 51, said in a video via TikTok on […]
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
bravotv.com

Naomie Olindo Just Witnessed Whitney Sudler-Smith Do Something She's "Never Seen" Him Do Before

Plus, why Paige DeSorbo wants Craig Conover to extend an"olive branch" to his ex in this first look at the Southern Charm Season 8 finale. Season 8 of Southern Charm is almost over (well, until the reunion), but not before we celebrate Christmas with our favorite Charleston residents and their loved ones. In a first look at the upcoming Season 8 finale of Southern Charm, airing on September 29, we're getting a sense of where the cast stands with one another before they head off to Craig Conover's holiday party.
OK! Magazine

Not Backing Down: Kathy Hilton Shares Messages Shading Sister Kyle Richards & Lisa Rinna As Feud Continues

Kathy Hilton knows she has the support of the majority of Bravo fans. Following the bombshell Wednesday, September 21, episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills where Lisa Rinna alleged that the Paris In Love star had a complete break down and threatened to take down Bravo, NBC and her own sister Kyle Richards, Hilton is clapping back through messages from her supporters. On Thursday, September 22, Hilton shared a post to her Instagram stories from a fan account which read, "Kyle posted this pic, with this caption the day after Kathy's alleged meltdown." The photo featured the Halloween...
Popculture

'Chrisley Knows Best': Savannah Chrisley Reacts to Rumors She's Dating a Country Singer

Savannah Chrisley has heard the rumors that she's dating a man of country music, but unfortunately for fans, she says those rumors aren't true — despite the fact that there may have once been a spark between the two of them. The Chrisley Knows Best daughter, 25, has recently been tied to "Prayed For You" singer Matt Stell after she and ex-fiancé Nic Kerdiles appeared in his music video in 2018, but Chrisley shut down speculation about any romance when asked about her love life.
EW.com

Bachelor in Paradise preview: Brandon leaves one beach beauty breathless

The last time Bachelor Nation saw Brandon Jones in Mexico, he was getting his heart crushed by Michelle in the season 18 finale of The Bachelorette. The boy must be a glutton for punishment, rose lovers, because as you'll see in this sneak preview of Tuesday's premiere of Bachelor in Paradise, Brandon is back — but this time there's at least one beauty on the beach who is ready to give him her rose.
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

229K+
Followers
23K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy