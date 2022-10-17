Read full article on original website
Sioux City Journal
Wind causes Woodbury County jail walls to fall
SIOUX CITY – Six internal walls for the new Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center fell due to wind on Friday. Installation of walls has been delayed for an unknown amount of time. High winds caused a few of the interior jail wall panels to fall, crashing into other walls...
kicdam.com
Cherokee Police Chief Reacts To Schools Plan To Potentially Arm Staff Members
Cherokee, IA (KICD)– As we’ve been reporting this week, the Cherokee School Board voted Monday night to proceed with a plan that would allow certain staff members to carry weapons. Police Chief Nate James tells KICD’s Nikki Thunder this approval does not mean the district will actually end...
kiwaradio.com
About $24,000 Worth Of Standing Corn Lost In May City Area Blaze
May City, Iowa — About $24,000 worth of corn went up in smoke as the result of a fire near May City on Wednesday, October 19th, 2022. According to May City Fire Chief Nick Schaeffer, at about 3:20 p.m., the May City Fire Department was called to the report of a cornfield on fire near 210th Street & Warbler Avenue, about a mile north of May City.
stormlakeradio.com
Clay County Heritage Center Special Event this Saturday in Spencer
The city of Spencer will be holding a special event this Saturday, October 22nd. Clay County Heritage Center Executive Director, Shelby Nelson has said there will be multiple walking tours covering a variety of topics. Question and answer sessions will conclude with every tour. This event is free to the...
nwestiowa.com
Hull gets new economic development head
HULL—Promoting human flourishing is what Doug Anderson is all about. That’s why the 49-year-old professor at Northwestern College in Orange City applied to become the city of Hull’s new economic development director, a role he assumed on Sept. 28. “What I’ve really loved has been this idea...
nwestiowa.com
O'Brien County votes down stop sign plan
PRIMGHAR—The O’Brien County Board of Supervisors halted a move Tuesday, Oct. 11, to install a fourth stop sign at an intersection on the southern end of Sanborn’s city limits. County engineer Scott Rinehart presented a resolution to the board to place the eight-sided traffic device on the...
stormlakeradio.com
Cathy A. Swanson, age 74, of Storm Lake
Cathy A. Swanson, age 74, of Storm Lake, Iowa died October 13, 2022 at MercyOne Medical Center in Sioux City, Iowa. Funeral services will be held Monday, October 24, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at the United Methodist Church in Storm Lake, Iowa. Burial will be in the Storm Lake Cemetery.
kiwaradio.com
Another Northwest Iowa School District To Allow Armed School Staff
Cherokee, Iowa — A second northwest Iowa school district has opted to allow school staff to carry firearms in school. Our news partner, KTIV-TV, reports that the Cherokee Community School Board voted Monday night to change its policy language to allow additional staff to be armed. The yes vote...
KCRG.com
Second school district in Iowa allows staff to carry guns at school
CHEROKEE, Iowa (KCRG) - A school district in Northwest Iowa is allowing some staff members to carry guns on school grounds. The district in Cherokee, Iowa, came to the decision during a board meeting on Monday. Teachers and parents had a chance to speak during the meeting. Some said it...
Storm Lake man charged for theft of about $2K
A Storm Lake man was accused of taking money from his employer on Monday.
kicdam.com
Spirit Lake Man Hurt in Lyon County Crash
Rock Rapids, IA (KICD)– A Spirit Lake man sustained minor injuries in a single vehicle crash in Rock Rapids Friday afternoon. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office believes 67-year-old George Letscher suffered an unspecified medical condition that caused to lose control of the van he was driving. Letscher was transported to a local hospital by law enforcement.
Wells Enterprises looking to pick up Tyson employees wanting to stay
Earlier this month Tyson Foods announced their plans to relocate Dakota Dunes corporate office to Arkansas, leaving more than 500 office workers with a tough decision.
Mapleton man uses small lottery winnings to buy $1 million ticket
On Monday night Daryl Ingram used his winnings from the Saturday night lottery drawing to purchase a handful of easy-pick tickets from KCK's Food and Fuel in Danbury, Iowa.
MMCRU students, bus driver released from hospital after crash, officials say
MMCRU said on Facebook Thursday morning that one of their buses was involved in a crash. A few students were injured in the crash.
stormlakeradio.com
Ann Hemphill, age 65 of Carroll, formerly of Odebolt
A Memorial Service for Ann Hemphill, age 65 of Carroll, formerly of Odebolt, will be at 1pm on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at the United Methodist Church in Odebolt. A Visitation/Luncheon will run from 11:30-1pm at the church. Ann passed away on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at St. Anthony Regional...
algonaradio.com
Humboldt County Man Charged in Insurance Investigation
–A Humboldt County man is facing a pair of felony charges following an investigation by the Iowa Insurance Division. According to a release from the IID, 21-year-old Cole Bryant Anderson of Rutland was arrested earlier this month on charges of Fraudulent Submissions and Forgery, both Class D Felonies. According to...
nwestiowa.com
Man arrested for no contact violation
SIOUX CENTER—A 24-year-old Sioux Center man was arrested about 7:15 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, on a charge of violation of a no contact/protective order. The arrest of Walter Leonardo Martin Chilel stemmed from a 911 call from a residence on the 700 block of East First Street in Sioux Center, according to the Sioux Center Police Department.
stormlakeradio.com
Lakeside Man Already in Federal Prison Sentenced on Other Charges
A Lakeside man, who is already serving time in prison for federal firearms violations, was sentenced last week in Buena Vista County District Court to serve up to ten years in prison on multiple state charges. 46-year-old Leonard Weimer pleaded guilty to Operating While Intoxicated 3rd or Subsequent Offense and...
KCCI.com
Former Lake City police officer pleads guilty to tampering with records
LAKE CITY, Iowa — A former Lake City police officer charged with felonious misconduct in office has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge. Aaron Alspach pleaded guilty to one count of tampering with records. Another former police officer, Anthony Snyder, and Lake City city administrator Eric Wood were also...
$1 Million Powerball ticket purchased in northwest Iowa
(Clive, IA) — For the third time in two months, someone in Iowa has won a lottery prize of at least 1-million dollars. The Iowa Lottery says someone bought a Powerball ticket at a KCK’s Food and Fuel in Danbury Monday. The northwest Iowa community is a town of 320 people. The winning ticket joins a 2 million dollar winner from Forest City last week, and a 1 million dollar winner from Ames in September.
