Read full article on original website
Related
Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday
The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
Kyler Murray Repeatedly Tells Cardinals Coach Kliff Kingsbury To 'Calm The F--- Down!''
"He's sometimes real animated," the star quarterback said about reprimanding his coach on the sideline.
Big Blue View
Giants news, 10/19: Kadarius Toney trade rumors, John Mara, more headlines
Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens was a microcosm. Baltimore outgained the Giants 406 yards to 238 and held a 10-point fourth-quarter lead. A team with a former MVP at quarterback and a winning pedigree should have been able to close that game out. Yet, it was the Giants who played with poise and resilience and game the game-winning plays over the final minutes.
Big Blue View
Adjusted QBR Tiers post Week 6
Tony Del G's fantastic post about the mystery of disappearing points in the NFL got me interested again in something I did last season where I took ESPN's QBR, which is a fairly good measure of QB production, and adjusted it for team offensive line (using PFF's weekly rankings) and WR/TE rankings (using Sharp's rankings from preseason).
Big Blue View
How can you hate?
Throwing to guys called up from the practice squad. I just don't understand some fans. It's gotta something else. Something "woke"
Big Blue View
NFL Week 7 picks, predictions: Will Giants win fourth straight?
How do your Big Blue View staff members think Sunday’s New York Giants-Jacksonville Jaguars matchup will turn out? Let’s get to this week’s NFL Week 7 moneyline picks for all of the Week 7 action to find out. Below, some of the explanations for this week’s Giants-Jags...
Big Blue View
Jaguars’ coach Doug Pederson on Giants’ start, Andy Reid’s influence
The New York Giants will travel down to Florida in Week 7 to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jags hired a familiar face in former Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson to clean up the mess that was Urban Meyer’s tenure. Pederson held a press conference with the Giants’ beat writers on Thursday, the first opposing coach to talk to the New York media. Given Pederson’s familiarity with the Giants and their offensive coordinator.
Big Blue View
Things that I Wish for the NY Giants
I wish that Nick Gates, who took most of the first team snaps yesterday, would actually be ready, that is 100% and could step in on Sunday as the starting Center. Feliciano is an alright backup, but I hate seeing him repeatedly getting pushed back like he's playing on roller skates. Nick Gates is as Nasty as Dirtbag, but it takes a Real Dog to see him getting shoved back into the QB's lap.
Comments / 0