I wish that Nick Gates, who took most of the first team snaps yesterday, would actually be ready, that is 100% and could step in on Sunday as the starting Center. Feliciano is an alright backup, but I hate seeing him repeatedly getting pushed back like he's playing on roller skates. Nick Gates is as Nasty as Dirtbag, but it takes a Real Dog to see him getting shoved back into the QB's lap.

23 HOURS AGO