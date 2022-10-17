Read full article on original website
Judge forces US military to reveal that 500 vets are secretly taking jobs of up to $260,000 with foreign governments: 15 generals and admirals are being employed by Saudi Arabia - but DoD won't say how much they are being paid
More than 500 retired US military personnel have taken lucrative jobs working for foreign governments – with generals and admirals landing roles in Saudi Arabia. At least 15 high ranking officials from the military have worked as paid consultants for the Defense Ministry of Saudi Arabia since 2016 - after a judge forced the military to hand over documents detailing the jobs.
Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
Gordon Sondland said working for Trump was like staying at an all-inclusive resort: 'You're thrilled when you first arrive, but things start to go downhill fast'
Gordon Sondland was an ambassador to the EU who Trump fired in 2020. Sondland likened working for Trump to an "all-inclusive resort" stay that went bad quickly. He also said "the people who work the place can be rude and not so bright." Gordon Sondland, a one-time ambassador to the...
Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights
Donald Trump's Boeing 757 has a new paint job and has been seen on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Florida. CNN's Kate Bennett explains.
Trump news – live: Jan 6 committee subpoenas Donald Trump and wants him to testify on 14 November
Donald Trump has officially been subpoenaed by the January 6 House committee.The former president has been given until 4 November to provide the committee with documents, and it is aiming to take his deposition “on or about” 14 November.Earlier, Steve Bannon was sentenced to four months in jail and fined $6,500 after being found guilty for criminal contempt of Congress case after refusing to comply with a subpoena from the January 6 select committee.The Department of Justice recommended that the far-right agitator and former White House adviser should be given a six-month jail sentence and a $200,000 fine. Meanwhile,...
Pakistan's election commission bars ex-PM Khan from office
Officials say Pakistan's elections commission has disqualified former Prime Minister Imran Khan from holding public office for five years, after finding he had unlawfully sold state gifts and concealed assets as premier
Official document describes scale of abuses in Ethiopia war
Dozens of women and girls have been raped and hundreds of civilians killed during fighting in northern Ethiopia's Tigray region
Capitol rioter gets prison for attacks on journalist, police
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Pennsylvania man was sentenced on Friday to nearly three years in prison for assaulting an Associated Press photographer and attacking police officers with a stun gun during the U.S. Capitol riot. Alan Byerly apologized to his victims before U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss sentenced him...
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
‘Significant and historic action’: Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump records, testimony
WASHINGTON — The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol on Friday issued a subpoena to former President Donald Trump for documents and testimony related to the day’s violence. According to The Associated Press, the panel stated the former president “orchestrated” a...
Video: Israeli guard, settler join forces in West Bank clash
An Israeli rights group has released a video that appears to show an Israeli security guard and a Jewish settler joining forces during a clash with Palestinian farmers in the occupied West Bank, with the settler throwing a stun grenade after the guard apparently shows him where to aim
Jan. 6 Committee issues Trump subpoena seeking testimony on Capitol riot
Former President Donald Trump has been subpoenaed by the Jan. 6 committee for testimony on the Capitol riot, more than 15 months after the panel was established.
