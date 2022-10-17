Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Unique Flea Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in IllinoisTravel MavenVilla Park, IL
Fun Mexican Restaurant in Schaumburg with tasty Birria TacosChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Haunted car wash: TikTok video gives a sneak peek of this suburban Chicago's "Tunnel of Terror'Jennifer GeerOrland Park, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Upside Down Halloween Parade on 10/22Adrian HolmanChicago, IL
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
What manufacturing workers make in Illinois
Get It Made compiled statistics on manufacturing pay in Illinois using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on get-it-made.co.uk, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Illinois quick hits: Watch for deer; Illinoisans participate in earthquake drill; wet winter predictions
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is reminding motorists that deer mating season has arrived. Officials said that means deer become more active, mainly at dawn and dusk from October through December. In 2021, 14,522 motor vehicle crashes involved deer in Illinois. Of these, nearly 1,400 resulted in damage to...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Georgia officials tout record number of jobs
(The Center Square) — Georgia labor officials touted a rosy economic picture as the number of jobs in the state continued to increase, though the number of employed Georgians declined. The number of jobs in the state increased to a new all-time high of more than 4.8 million. The...
KPVI Newschannel 6
What manufacturing workers make in South Dakota
Get It Made compiled statistics on manufacturing pay in South Dakota using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on get-it-made.co.uk, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KPVI Newschannel 6
What manufacturing workers make in Rhode Island
Get It Made compiled statistics on manufacturing pay in Rhode Island using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on get-it-made.co.uk, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Illinois gubernatorial candidates asked about genera affirming care for minors
(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker and GOP nominee Darren Bailey were asked about gender-affirming care for Illinois youth as the November election nears. WGN hosted the two major party candidates for governor for their second and final debate Tuesday. The pair discussed schools, crime and health care in Illinois.
KPVI Newschannel 6
East Texas nonprofit hopes small loans, job training will ease the hardships of leaving prison
LUFKIN — Maurice Watts pulled up to a compact, red-brick building on a recent Thursday morning, dressed in black athletic clothes and a Houston Astros baseball cap. He had spent the previous 12 hours driving an 18-wheeler truck for Common Disposal, a saltwater transport company based in San Augustine, Watts’ hometown in rural East Texas. Watts held an envelope in his hand with $238. It was the first of six loan repayments to the Legacy Institute for Financial Education, a Lufkin-based nonprofit organization that had lent him $1,350.
KPVI Newschannel 6
This Is the Top Ranking School District in Oregon
Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Diet not working? Let AI rearrange your plate
BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU researchers are using artificial intelligence, or AI, to effectively predict individual responses to different diets, which traditionally have been prescribed using a one-size-fits-all approach. LSU’s Pennington Biomedical Research Center recently partnered with LSU Health New Orleans to leverage new technologies in the fight against the obesity epidemic and health disparities in Louisiana by joining the largest-ever national effort to leverage big data science for precision health.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Signature collection begins to repeal California oil well setback law
(The Center Square) – Oil producers announced Thursday they have launched the signature gathering process to stop a new oil well bill, a measure they call a “political war on California’s energy workers and producers.”. Independent oil producers and workers are spearheading an effort to place a...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Same candidates competing a third time for Crown Point-area Indiana House seat
Voters living in Crown Point, Winfield, Lakes of the Four Seasons and nearby unincorporated areas in Lake and Porter counties will find on this year's ballot two familiar names vying to represent Indiana House District 19. For a third consecutive election, Republican state Rep. Julie Olthoff, of Crown Point, and...
KPVI Newschannel 6
This Is the Top Ranking School District in New Mexico
Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Gun violence survivors urge voters to reject amendment on ballot Nov. 8
CEDAR RAPIDS — Leah Schneider of Cedar Rapids was enjoying the last day and last concert of a three-day music festival on the Las Vegas Strip on Oct. 1, 2017, when she heard three pops of gunfire. It would be followed by 10 minutes of gunfire that would ring...
KPVI Newschannel 6
4 US Attorneys tapped to lead handling of Wisconsin election complaints
Four Assistant U.S. Attorneys have been tapped to take the lead on complaints involving voter fraud, intimidation and voting rights concerns ahead of the Nov. 8 election in Wisconsin, the U.S. Department of Justice said. The four officials will be in charge of their districts complaints on election day, taking...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Mid-Shore Pro Bono offers tenant counsel services
EASTON — Mid-Shore Pro Bono recently received funding from two grants to help provide access to pro-bono legal services for tenants facing eviction. The program enhances Mid-Shore Pro Bono’s housing justice program, with funding awarded by the Maryland Legal Services Corporation and from Equal Justice Works, allowing significant expansion of legal assistance for tenants, including in-court access to representation.
KPVI Newschannel 6
State agrees to spend $20 million to settle false unemployment-fraud cases
(The Center Square) – Part of the many woes plaguing Michigan’s Unemployment Insurance Agency since before the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic may be resolved but may cost state taxpayers $20 million. The Michigan attorney general’s office announced Thursday the state has reached a tentative $20 million settlement...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Longtime Idaho law enforcement officials endorse Arkoosh over Labrador for attorney general
BOISE — An array of former top Idaho law enforcement officers and officials endorsed Tom Arkoosh for Idaho attorney general on Thursday, citing concerns over rival Raúl Labrador’s law enforcement positions. Those included pushing legislation in Congress in 2017, which Idaho sheriffs opposed, to stop local law...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Iowa House District 10 race sees four-term incumbent running against no-party independent
SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa — The race for Iowa House District 10 is something of a rarity. It's one of only six races, among more than 150 in the entire state, where a no-party independent is officially listed on the ballot. In the district, which includes Spirit Lake, Milford, Emmetsburg...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Meet the Candidates: Tom Shipley
(Nodaway) -- KMA News continues its "Meet the Candidates" series, featuring the candidates running in key races in the November general election. Today, we shift our focus to the race for the Iowa Senate's 19th district, which covers Adams, Cass, Montgomery, Page, Ringgold and Taylor counties, plus all but the northeastern section of Union County. Today's report features the Republican incumbent, State Senator Tom Shipley.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Animal rescue advocate sues St. Louis County alleging illegal destruction of records
CLAYTON — St. Louis County violated Missouri public records laws when staff destroyed hundreds of boxes of animal control records earlier this month, a lawsuit filed this week on behalf of an animal rights advocate claims. The records were relevant to two existing lawsuits and multiple open records requests...
Comments / 0