Multiple sclerosis (MS) is an autoimmune disorder affecting the central nervous system (brain and spinal cord). Symptoms of MS including muscle weakness, pain, and cognitive issues typically start between ages 20 and 40 and are caused by the breakdown of what’s called the myelin sheath (the protective coating around nerve cells that helps to carry information from the brain to the body). Treatment for MS can help slow the progression of this breakdown, and therefore slow symptom progression, but there is no cure for MS.

18 HOURS AGO