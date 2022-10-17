Read full article on original website
Stiff Neck
A stiff neck is usually caused by a muscle strain or conditions that affect the joints in your spine, such as osteoarthritis or a facet joint injury. Muscle strains in the neck typically occur after a specific event, such as lifting a heavy object or sleeping in an awkward position. Stiffness from arthritis has a more gradual onset and often gets worse over time. Less commonly, a stiff neck can occur from infections in your spinal cord and brain.
How Much Does Multiple Sclerosis Treatment Cost?
Multiple sclerosis (MS) is an autoimmune disorder affecting the central nervous system (brain and spinal cord). Symptoms of MS including muscle weakness, pain, and cognitive issues typically start between ages 20 and 40 and are caused by the breakdown of what’s called the myelin sheath (the protective coating around nerve cells that helps to carry information from the brain to the body). Treatment for MS can help slow the progression of this breakdown, and therefore slow symptom progression, but there is no cure for MS.
How to Identify and Treat Athlete’s Foot Bumps
Athlete's foot, medically known as tinea pedis, is a fungal infection of the skin around the toes and on the feet. The infections can also occur in other areas of the body. When that happens it is known by other names, like ringworm (tinea capitis) or jock itch (tinea cruris).
What Is Active Release Technique (ART)?
Active release technique (ART) is a manual therapy for relieving tension in the soft tissues. Healthcare providers such as physical therapists use this technique to improve range of motion and muscle pain. This article will provide an overview of active release technique, including the conditions it treats and what to...
Inpatient vs. Outpatient Therapy: What’s the Difference?
The most significant difference between inpatient and outpatient therapy is where the patient stays during their treatment. For inpatient therapy, a person lives with other patients during their stay. Inpatient therapy may be considered “full time” because you need to pause other life obligations like work or school. Outpatient therapy happens outside of this hospital or residential system. If you’re an outpatient, you’ll go “in and out” of therapy for timed treatment sessions.
What Is an Ingrown Toenail?
An ingrown toenail is when the side of the toenail grows into the skin next to it. It is a common condition affecting 20% of people who see their healthcare provider for foot problems. An ingrown toenail often happens on the big toe. It can cause pain, swelling, and redness....
What Is Non-Proliferative Diabetic Retinopathy?
Non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy (NPDR) includes the early stages of diabetes-related eye disease. It can become progressively worse, but you can take steps to slow the progression. This article will highlight the stages of non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy, discuss the causes, consider what's involved with diagnosis and treatment, and examine the prognosis.
Brain Tumor Facts and Statistics: What You Need to Know
A brain tumor, or intracranial tumor, is an accumulation of abnormal cells that grow uncontrollably within the brain. There are many different types of brain tumors, and treating it will depend on the type of brain tumor. Tumors can also originate within the brain or be "secondary" tumors that start in other body parts and spread to brain tissues.
Post-Sepsis Syndrome Overview
Post-sepsis syndrome is a collection of long-term physical and psychological symptoms that develop in roughly 50% of sepsis survivors. Sepsis is an extreme reaction carried out by the body when an infection is present. It is a medical emergency because it is life-threatening. Symptoms of post-sepsis syndrome can develop within...
How to Reverse Prediabetes
Prediabetes is a condition in which blood sugar levels are higher than normal, but they’re not quite high enough to be considered or diagnosed as type 2 diabetes. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that about 96 million American adults live with prediabetes. This is more than 1 in 3. Of these people living with prediabetes, more than 80% don’t know they have it.
What Causes Secondary Diabetes?
Secondary diabetes refers to glucose intolerance. "Glucose intolerance" is a term for health disorders that cause high blood sugar. In some instances, this condition can be caused by other medical problems. Secondary diabetes differs in some ways from other types of diabetes, but it still requires you to control your blood sugar and make lifestyle changes.
Adderall (Dextroamphetamine and Amphetamine) - Oral
Warning: The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a boxed warning for Adderall. Boxed warnings are the agency’s strongest warnings for serious and potentially life-threatening risks. The boxed warning:. Adderall has a boxed warning from the FDA because of its high potential for abuse. Long-term use of this...
What Is a Certified Hand Therapist (CHT)?
A Certified Hand Therapist (CHT) is an occupational therapist (OT) or physical therapist (PT) who specializes in the treatment of upper extremity conditions. While OTs and PTs have distinctly different training and roles in rehabilitation, therapists with a CHT credential provide the same type of treatment, regardless of their background. CHTs work in hospitals, outpatient clinics, and inpatient rehabilitation centers.
Why Do My Shins Itch?
Having itchy shins and legs is not an uncommon problem, but it could have several causes. Dry skin, irritants, cold weather, or a number of underlying medical conditions can all make you want to scratch your shins. This article will explore some of the more common causes and what you...
How to Manage Gestational Diabetes
Approximately 10% of all pregnancies are affected by gestational diabetes, in which a person develops diabetes during pregnancy. Gestational diabetes can pose a significant risk to both parent and baby if not managed and treated properly. The goal of gestational diabetes treatment is to regulate blood sugar levels. This can be achieved through dietary changes and exercise, but medications such as insulin are sometimes necessary.
Flank Pain
Flank pain affects one or both sides of the body between your abdomen and back. This symptom can be caused by issues with your muscles, internal organs, or your spine. Physical examination and imaging are often performed to determine the cause of flank pain. This article will discuss the symptoms...
Kinesiology vs. Physical Therapy: Uses, Benefits, & More
Kinesiology and physical therapy are both fields of science related to the body and movement. Kinesiologists and physical therapy providers (physical therapists and physical therapist assistants) are both professionals in health-related fields that can work with clients in a variety of settings. This article explains the fields of kinesiology and...
Can Bactrim Be Used to Treat Bacterial Vaginosis?
Bacterial vaginosis (BV) is a vaginal infection caused by several possible types of bacteria. Although antibiotics can treat this infection, not every antibiotic is a good fit. There are several options for treating bacterial vaginosis, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) puts two at the top of...
