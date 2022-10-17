Read full article on original website
What Would an Oregon Win Mean? A Lot. It'd Actually be Historic
There is clearly so much on the line when UCLA plays Oregon this Saturday in Eugene. So, here it all is, and we’re really piling it on. If you are squeamish about looking ahead, read no further. UCLA is ranked 9th in the AP Poll and 10th in the...
Vets Jaquez, Campbell anchor UCLA roster of star newcomers
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A pair of five-star recruits are sure to turn heads at UCLA this season. In an era when freshmen burn brightest, however, it’s two seniors who could prove invaluable to the eighth-ranked Bruins’ NCAA title hopes. Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Tyger Campbell are back for their fourth seasons in Westwood, a couple of battle-tested veterans who arrived at the same time as coach Mick Cronin to rebuild a program that owns a record 11 national championships. The COVID-19 pandemic canceled the NCAA Tournament in 2020, when the Bruins were riding a hot streak in March. Jaquez and Campbell helped them to a Final Four appearance in 2021. UCLA lost to North Carolina by seven points in the regional semifinals last season. The Bruins were 27-8 and finished second in the Pac-12 at 15-5 last season. They defended their home court well, winning 14 of 15 games.
extrainningsoftball.com
I Committed: 2024 Top-Ranked Catcher Sofia Mujica Headed to UCLA as “Plug-And-Play” Difference Maker
You have to tip your cap to the coaching staff at UCLA—Kelly Inouye-Perez, Lisa Fernandez and Kirk Walker—as they have received commits from the top-ranked pitcher in the 2024 class in Addisen Fisher (click HERE for more on her) and now have the top-ranked catcher headed to Westwood in Sofia Mujica.
Top Pac-12 Wager to Make Right Now in Week 8: UCLA
Chip Patterson joins CBS Sports HQ every week with his wagers to make for the upcoming week of college football. Here's his wager to make in the Pa-12.
Tavake Tuikolovatu excited by UCLA offer and plans to visit
Fontana (Calif.) Summit two-way lineman Tavake Tuikolovatu picked up a big local offer from UCLA over the weekend and it will have an impact on his decision moving forward.
UCLA Football Bowl Projections: Week 8
Taking a look around the internet to see where the experts are picking the Bruins to play come bowl season.
247Sports
Pac-12 football power rankings: UCLA remains No. 1, Oregon rises ahead of weekend clash
The Week 7 clash between USC and Utah lived up to the hype as the Utes overcame a slow start to topple the Trojans in Salt Lake City. It goes without saying that it was the most significant result on the west coast over the weekend shifted weekly Pac-12 power rankings.
WATCH: Chase Cota breaks down what it's like to go against his former team
Oregon WR Chase Cota met with the media after Wednesday's practice and broke down what it was like to go against his former team, No. 9 UCLA. Cota also touches on topics such as College GameDay, the improvement of Bo Nix, and what UCLA's secondary is capable of. Sign up...
USC football dodges a bullet with Jordan Addison injury update
Every USC football fan held their breath when they saw star wide receiver Jordan Addison making his way to the injury tent during Saturday’s 43-42 loss to Utah. Addison appeared to suffer a lower-body injury when a Utah player rolled up on him while attempting to make a tackle. On Tuesday, Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley spoke to the media, providing an update on the status of Addison, per Ryan Kartje of The Los Angeles Times.
Jalopnik
Formula 1's American Street Races Were Doomed to Fail From the Start
For years, Formula 1's Long Beach Grand Prix succeeded against all odds. There was no reason why a race at a run-down port city should have worked, but it did, and the sport spent years trying to reclaim the glamour of a race it allowed to die with several other ill-conceived street events around America that tried — and desperately failed — to capture the attention of the American fan.
californiaglobe.com
Caruso Retakes Narrow Lead In LA Mayoral Race Over Bass
A new Los Angeles Daily News/J.Wallin Opinion Research Poll released on Tuesday found that developer Rick Caruso now holds a slight 3% lead over Congresswoman Karen Bass (D-CA) in the LA Mayoral election, marking a large turnaround following Bass’ double digit leader only a few months ago. Caruso had...
Officials investigate allegations of racist taunting during football game in Orange County: Report
School administration officials are investigating allegations of racist taunting during a football game over the weekend, according to the Orange County Register. The incident occurred during a game between San Clemente and Mission Viejo high schools in San Clemente on Friday, according to the newspaper. Mission Viejo football players were allegedly subjected to racist comments […]
2urbangirls.com
Captain who won $4 Million in harassment case now target of detective’s suit
LOS ANGELES – A Los Angeles Police Department captain recently awarded $4 million by jurors who found she was harassed by the internal circulation of a photo of a nude woman falsely purported to be her is the focus of a lawsuit filed Tuesday by a detective who alleges the captain targeted the plaintiff for harassment.
10 Epic Hot Dogs Around Los Angeles
Los Angeles is known for having some of the best street meats in the country. While it might seem like there are a million places to get your hands on a hot dog, we've found the best spots in LA to grab a bite.
PLANetizen
Dodger Stadium Gondola Completes Draft Environmental Impact Report
The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) has released the draft Environmental Impact Report (EIR) for a proposed gondola to Dodger Stadium located above Downtown Los Angeles in Chavez Ravine. LA Aerial Rapid Transit Technologies LLC is proposing what is officially known as the Los Angeles Aerial Rapid Transit...
freightwaves.com
Container imports to Los Angeles and Long Beach are plummeting
September is usually a strong month for West Coast imports as U.S. companies bring in their year-end holiday goods. Not so in 2022. On Wednesday, the Port of Los Angeles reported its lowest import total for September since 2009, amid the Great Recession. The day before, the neighboring Port of Long Beach posted its weakest import total for September since 2016.
localemagazine.com
5 Whiskey Bars in OC That Are Perfect for a Dark and Stormy Day
Seek Shelter From the Storm at One of These OC Whiskey Bars. As the nights get longer and cooler, SoCal locals are trading in fruity, frozen drinks for a glass of amber-hued heaven. Smoky, malty and smooth, whiskey is a complex spirit that evokes a feeling of warmth, relaxation and a craving for a comfortable armchair, a cozy fireplace and the pitter-patter of rain hitting the window. While it isn’t necessarily known for its dark and stormy weather, Orange County has a handful of whiskey bars that can fulfill your rainy day fantasy—even when it’s 76° and sunny outside.
Tensions between Black and Latino residents in L.A. spike in wake of Nury Martinez scandal
Officials in Los Angeles are struggling to contain the fallout stemming from the leaked audio of racist comments made by former city council president Nury Martinez that forced her to resign. On Tuesday and Wednesday, the city council held virtual meetings to try to move forward from the Martinez scandal...
foxla.com
Antisemitic flyers left on vehicles at The Grove
LOS ANGELES - Antisemitic fliers were placed on cars at The Grove in the Fairfax neighborhood in Los Angeles over the weekend, in what officials are calling an isolated incident. Officials with the Grove told FOX 11 that the person responsible has been identified, and that the situation has been...
247Sports
