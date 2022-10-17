ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Oregon QB Bo Nix recalls Ducks offense's 'great success' under UCLA's Chip Kelly growing up

Two of the best offenses in the nation face off this Saturday when No. 9 UCLA makes the trip to Eugene for a Pac-12 clash with No. 10 Oregon. The Bruins are led by coach Chip Kelly, a former Oregon coach who was considered one of the most innovative offensive minds in college football during his time with the Ducks. Oregon can pin its success on Auburn transfer quarterback Bo Nix, who is undergoing a career resurgence under first-year coach Dan Lanning. During a media appearance ahead of this weekend’s game, Nix revealed that he remembers watching Kelly’s offenses growing up.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

BeaverBlitz Staff Picks: Oregon State vs Colorado

Oregon State and Colorado are almost ready to do battle, and on Saturday, we’ll have live updates and conversations throughout the game here at BeaverBlitz. Today, on our final day of preparation, the site staff and a special guest are providing score predictions for the contest. Here’s how the BeaverBlitz crew thinks Saturday’s game will unfold.
BOULDER, CO
247Sports

How to Watch Oregon State Beavers vs Colorado Buffaloes

The Oregon State Beavers are home for the second week in a row, hosting the Colorado Buffaloes at Reser Stadium. This week's game will air on the Pac-12 Network while BeaverBlitz staff will be hosting live in game coverage in The Lodge for members of BeaverBlitz. Here is how you...
CORVALLIS, OR
247Sports

247Sports

55K+
Followers
385K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy