Advanced Statistical Preview: UCLA v. Oregon
The advanced stats confirm it -- this is a match-up between two elite offenses and two vulnerable defenses...
Oregon QB Bo Nix recalls Ducks offense's 'great success' under UCLA's Chip Kelly growing up
Two of the best offenses in the nation face off this Saturday when No. 9 UCLA makes the trip to Eugene for a Pac-12 clash with No. 10 Oregon. The Bruins are led by coach Chip Kelly, a former Oregon coach who was considered one of the most innovative offensive minds in college football during his time with the Ducks. Oregon can pin its success on Auburn transfer quarterback Bo Nix, who is undergoing a career resurgence under first-year coach Dan Lanning. During a media appearance ahead of this weekend’s game, Nix revealed that he remembers watching Kelly’s offenses growing up.
BeaverBlitz Staff Picks: Oregon State vs Colorado
Oregon State and Colorado are almost ready to do battle, and on Saturday, we’ll have live updates and conversations throughout the game here at BeaverBlitz. Today, on our final day of preparation, the site staff and a special guest are providing score predictions for the contest. Here’s how the BeaverBlitz crew thinks Saturday’s game will unfold.
The prospects who could be the next Oregon Duck football commit
Who could be next to commit to the Oregon Ducks? Here is the latest intel we've heard regarding 2023 prospects who are close to committing to Oregon very soon or down the.
How to Watch Oregon State Beavers vs Colorado Buffaloes
The Oregon State Beavers are home for the second week in a row, hosting the Colorado Buffaloes at Reser Stadium. This week's game will air on the Pac-12 Network while BeaverBlitz staff will be hosting live in game coverage in The Lodge for members of BeaverBlitz. Here is how you...
What's Bruin Show - Oregon Preview: The Battle of Top Tens
In this episode of the What's Bruin Show, we discuss the hype around No. 9 UCLA football and look at the upcoming game against No. 10 Oregon.
What Would an Oregon Win Mean? A Lot. It'd Actually be Historic
There is clearly so much on the line when UCLA plays Oregon this Saturday in Eugene. So, here it all is, and we’re really piling it on. If you are squeamish about looking ahead, read no further. UCLA is ranked 9th in the AP Poll and 10th in the...
WATCH: Chase Cota breaks down what it's like to go against his former team
Oregon WR Chase Cota met with the media after Wednesday's practice and broke down what it was like to go against his former team, No. 9 UCLA. Cota also touches on topics such as College GameDay, the improvement of Bo Nix, and what UCLA's secondary is capable of. Sign up...
