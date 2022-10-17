Two of the best offenses in the nation face off this Saturday when No. 9 UCLA makes the trip to Eugene for a Pac-12 clash with No. 10 Oregon. The Bruins are led by coach Chip Kelly, a former Oregon coach who was considered one of the most innovative offensive minds in college football during his time with the Ducks. Oregon can pin its success on Auburn transfer quarterback Bo Nix, who is undergoing a career resurgence under first-year coach Dan Lanning. During a media appearance ahead of this weekend’s game, Nix revealed that he remembers watching Kelly’s offenses growing up.

EUGENE, OR ・ 19 HOURS AGO