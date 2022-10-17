Atlanta Hawks vs. Houston Rockets odds, tips and betting trends | October 19

The Houston Rockets take on the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on Wednesday, October 19, 2022. The game, the first of the 2022-23 season for both teams, starts at 4:30 PM ET.

The Hawks enter their game against the Rockets as a 10-point favorite. The matchup’s over/under is set at 233.

Hawks vs. Rockets Betting Odds

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook

Atlanta -10

Total: 233

233 Moneyline: Atlanta -440, Houston +339

Rockets at Hawks odds, spread, & more

Prediction

Pick ATS: Hawks (- 10)

Hawks (- 10) Pick OU:

Under (233)

Prediction:

Hawks 121 – Rockets 105

Atlanta finished with a 33-17 record in games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 66% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -440 or shorter last year, Atlanta had a record of 10-1 (90.9%).

Atlanta has an implied moneyline win probability of 81.5% in this game.

Last season, Houston was the underdog 75 times and won 14, or 18.7%, of those games.

Houston had a record of 4-30, a 11.8% win rate, when it was set as the underdog by +339 or more by oddsmakers last season.

The implied probability of a win by Houston, based on the moneyline, is 22.8%.

Last year, the Hawks recorded only 4.3 fewer points per game (113.9) than the Rockets allowed (118.2).

When Atlanta scored more than 118.2 points last season, it went 24-6 against the spread and 26-4 overall.

Houston had a 21-10 record against the spread and a 15-16 record overall last season when allowing fewer than 113.9 points.

The Rockets scored an average of 109.7 points per game last year, just 2.7 fewer points than the 112.4 the Hawks gave up.

When it scored more than 112.4 points last season, Houston went 26-9-1 against the spread and 19-17 overall.

Atlanta had an ATS record of 19-14 and a 22-11 record overall last season when its opponents scored fewer than 109.7 points.

Last season, the Hawks were the league’s sixth-ranked scoring team (113.9 PPG), while the Rockets allowed the most points per game (118.2) in NBA play.

Houston’s squad was the 19th-ranked scoring team (109.7 PPG) in the NBA a season ago, while Atlanta ranked 21st in terms of allowing points per game (112.4).

The Hawks scored a total of 128 more points than their opponents last year (an average of 1.5 per game), while the Rockets were out-scored by opponents on average last year (by 695 total points, -8.5 per game).

Over/Under

The average implied total for Atlanta last season was 115.2 points, 6.8 fewer points than its implied total of 122 points in Wednesday’s game.

Last season, Atlanta put up more than 122 points in a game 22 times.

The 117.6-point average implied total last season for Houston is 5.6 more points than the team’s 112-point implied total in this matchup.

How to watch Hawks vs. Rockets

Game Day: Wednesday, October 19, 2022

Wednesday, October 19, 2022 Game Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Arena: State Farm Arena

State Farm Arena TV Channel: NBA League Pass

TV Channel: NBA League Pass

