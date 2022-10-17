ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Atlanta Hawks vs. Houston Rockets odds, tips and betting trends | October 19

By DataSkrive
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YZAFy_0icXTYrx00

The Houston Rockets take on the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on Wednesday, October 19, 2022. The game, the first of the 2022-23 season for both teams, starts at 4:30 PM ET.

The Hawks enter their game against the Rockets as a 10-point favorite. The matchup’s over/under is set at 233.

Hawks vs. Rockets Betting Odds

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list.

  • Atlanta -10
  • Total: 233
  • Moneyline: Atlanta -440, Houston +339

OFFER: Claim your risk-free bet up to $350. Catch the excitement and start betting with Tipico Sportsbook! New customer offer in CO and NJ. 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. Bet now!

Rockets at Hawks odds, spread, & more

Prediction

  • Pick ATS: Hawks (- 10)
  • Pick OU:
  • Under (233)
  • Prediction:
  • Hawks 121 – Rockets 105
  • Atlanta finished with a 33-17 record in games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 66% of those games).
  • When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -440 or shorter last year, Atlanta had a record of 10-1 (90.9%).
  • Atlanta has an implied moneyline win probability of 81.5% in this game.
  • Last season, Houston was the underdog 75 times and won 14, or 18.7%, of those games.
  • Houston had a record of 4-30, a 11.8% win rate, when it was set as the underdog by +339 or more by oddsmakers last season.
  • The implied probability of a win by Houston, based on the moneyline, is 22.8%.
  • Last year, the Hawks recorded only 4.3 fewer points per game (113.9) than the Rockets allowed (118.2).
  • When Atlanta scored more than 118.2 points last season, it went 24-6 against the spread and 26-4 overall.
  • Houston had a 21-10 record against the spread and a 15-16 record overall last season when allowing fewer than 113.9 points.
  • The Rockets scored an average of 109.7 points per game last year, just 2.7 fewer points than the 112.4 the Hawks gave up.
  • When it scored more than 112.4 points last season, Houston went 26-9-1 against the spread and 19-17 overall.
  • Atlanta had an ATS record of 19-14 and a 22-11 record overall last season when its opponents scored fewer than 109.7 points.
  • Last season, the Hawks were the league’s sixth-ranked scoring team (113.9 PPG), while the Rockets allowed the most points per game (118.2) in NBA play.
  • Houston’s squad was the 19th-ranked scoring team (109.7 PPG) in the NBA a season ago, while Atlanta ranked 21st in terms of allowing points per game (112.4).
  • The Hawks scored a total of 128 more points than their opponents last year (an average of 1.5 per game), while the Rockets were out-scored by opponents on average last year (by 695 total points, -8.5 per game).

PLAY: Free, daily sports pick’em contests and win prizes. Play now!

Over/Under

  • The average implied total for Atlanta last season was 115.2 points, 6.8 fewer points than its implied total of 122 points in Wednesday’s game.
  • Last season, Atlanta put up more than 122 points in a game 22 times.
  • The 117.6-point average implied total last season for Houston is 5.6 more points than the team’s 112-point implied total in this matchup.

Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, our official sportsbook partner in CO, NJ and, soon, IA. Bet now!

How to watch Hawks vs. Rockets

  • Game Day: Wednesday, October 19, 2022
  • Game Time: 4:30 PM ET
  • Location: Atlanta, Georgia
  • Arena: State Farm Arena
  • TV Channel: NBA League Pass
  • Livestream: Watch on fuboTV!

Place your legal, online sports bets in CO and NJ at Tipico Sportsbook now.

Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LeBron hugged Draymond Green in the middle of losing to the Warriors and NBA fans ripped them

We know LeBron James and Draymond Green are buddies, even after some of the things they’ve been through. But in the middle of a regular-season game, particularly the season-opener in which Bron’s Los Angeles Lakers got destroyed by Green’s Golden State Warriors in a 123-109 loss … would they really hug each other in the middle of the game?
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday

The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
ATHENS, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NBA Power Rankings: The good and the bad for all 30 teams before the 2022-23 season begins

The 2022-23 NBA season is about to tip off, and it’s as wide-open of a race to the championship as most fans can remember. For the first time in a long time, there are several teams who are able to make a legitimate case for why they have the best chance to win it. Of course, only one team is able to hoist the trophy at the end of the season, so who will it be this time around?
Doc's Sports Service

Washington Wizards vs Indiana Pacers Prediction, 10/19/2022 Preview and Pick

Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN. Odds/Point Spread: Washington (-3) The Washington Wizards are hitting the road to Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Wednesday where they will attempt to beat the Indiana Pacers. Indiana opens this matchup as 3-point underdogs from Vegas oddsmakers. The over/under is set at 227.5. The Wizards played...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Hubert Davis, UNC staff visiting five-star 2024 recruit

Hubert Davis and UNC basketball staff member Brad Frederick are back on the recruiting trail Wednesday afternoon and they have their eyes on a big five-star recruit in the 2024 class. The duo will be in Missouri to visit five-star guard Elliot Cadeau per Alex Karamanos of Circuit Scouting. The visit to see Cadeau comes just over a week after Cadeau finished his visit to UNC’s campus. The 6-foot-1, 165-pound guard has a total of 18 offers in his recruitment and has taken two visits so far. In addition to UNC, Cadeau has visited Texas Tech and will visit Louisville this upcoming...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Compensation, salary cap details for Panthers' trade of Christian McCaffrey

The value of the running back has never been lower in the NFL. But luckily for the Carolina Panthers, Christian McCaffrey is a little more than just a running back. Late Thursday night, McCaffrey was shipped off to the San Francisco 49ers for a handful—and we mean a handful—of future draft capital. With the Niners going all-in on a rush towards the Lombardi Trophy, they were seemingly quite willing to part with an enticing package for a unique, do-it-all, multi-faceted offensive weapon.
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBA Analysis Network

This Hawks-Lakers Trade Features Anthony Davis

Every NBA team needs a franchise player. Some teams don’t have one. On the other hand, some have more than one. At the same time, some teams just aren’t clear on whether one of their players is a franchise player or not. Look at the Los Angeles Lakers....
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Transfer quarterback for Notre Dame: Who’s available and do they fit

The Irish should have recruited another quarterback during this past offseason but opted not to and it has come back to bite them. With Tyler Buchner and an extensive injury history and Drew Pyne having up-and-down play so far in his career, it makes sense to look elsewhere for a quarterback. Although the season is just about at the midway point, there have been multiple quarterbacks that have already entered the transfer portal and a few of them have even already made their decisions.
SOUTH BEND, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

162K+
Followers
216K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy