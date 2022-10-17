ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers odds, tips and betting trends | October 18

By DataSkrive
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Boston Celtics face the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at 4:30 PM ET in the season opener for both teams.

The Celtics head into their game as a 3-point favorite against the 76ers. The over/under for the game is set at 216.5.

Celtics vs. 76ers Betting Odds

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list.

  • Boston -3
  • Total: 216.5
  • Moneyline: Boston -154, Philadelphia +131

76ers at Celtics odds, spread, & more

Prediction

  • Pick ATS: Celtics (- 3)
  • Pick OU:
  • Under (216.5)
  • Prediction:
  • Celtics 112 – 76ers 104
  • Boston went 44-16 in games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 73.3% of those games).
  • When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -154 or shorter last year, Boston had a record of 36-12 (75%).
  • The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives Boston a 60.6% chance to win.
  • Last season, Philadelphia was the underdog 25 times and won 12, or 48%, of those games.
  • Last season, Philadelphia won eight of its 15 games, or 53.3%, when it was the underdog by at least +131 on the moneyline.
  • The sportsbooks’ moneyline implies a 43.3% chance of a victory for Philadelphia.
  • Last year, the Celtics put up just 4.5 more points per game (111.8) than the 76ers gave up (107.3).
  • Boston had a 32-14-1 record against the spread and a 38-9 record overall last season when putting up more than 107.3 points.
  • Philadelphia went 33-18 against the spread and 40-11 overall last season when giving up fewer than 111.8 points.
  • The 76ers averaged 5.4 more points per game last year (109.9) than the Celtics gave up to opponents (104.5).
  • Philadelphia put together a 30-21-2 ATS record and a 42-11 overall record last season in games it scored more than 104.5 points.
  • Boston had an ATS record of 34-18-1 and a 41-12 record overall last season when its opponents scored fewer than 109.9 points.
  • Last season, the Celtics were the league’s 12th-ranked scoring team (111.8 PPG), while the 76ers were the eighth-ranked defense in terms of points per game (107.3) in NBA play.
  • The 18th-ranked scoring NBA team was Philadelphia a season ago (109.9 PPG), while the Boston squad was the best defense (104.5 PPG) in the league.
  • The Celtics outscored their opponents by a total of 597 points last season (7.3 points per game on average), and the 76ers put up 214 more points than their opponents on the year (2.6 per game).

Over/Under

  • The average implied total for Boston last season was 111.0 points, 1.0 more point than its implied total of 110 points in Tuesday’s game.
  • Last season, Boston put up more than 110 points in 44 games.
  • The average implied point total last season for Philadelphia (111.9) is 4.9 more points than the team’s implied total in this matchup (107).

How to watch Celtics vs. 76ers

  • Game Day: Tuesday, October 18, 2022
  • Game Time: 4:30 PM ET
  • Location: Boston, Massachusetts
  • Arena: TD Garden

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

