Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers odds, tips and betting trends | October 18

The Boston Celtics face the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at 4:30 PM ET in the season opener for both teams.

The Celtics head into their game as a 3-point favorite against the 76ers. The over/under for the game is set at 216.5.

Celtics vs. 76ers Betting Odds

Boston -3

Total: 216.5

216.5 Moneyline: Boston -154, Philadelphia +131

76ers at Celtics odds, spread, & more

Prediction

Pick ATS: Celtics (- 3)

Celtics (- 3) Pick OU:

Under (216.5)

Prediction:

Celtics 112 – 76ers 104

Boston went 44-16 in games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 73.3% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -154 or shorter last year, Boston had a record of 36-12 (75%).

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives Boston a 60.6% chance to win.

Last season, Philadelphia was the underdog 25 times and won 12, or 48%, of those games.

Last season, Philadelphia won eight of its 15 games, or 53.3%, when it was the underdog by at least +131 on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks’ moneyline implies a 43.3% chance of a victory for Philadelphia.

Last year, the Celtics put up just 4.5 more points per game (111.8) than the 76ers gave up (107.3).

Boston had a 32-14-1 record against the spread and a 38-9 record overall last season when putting up more than 107.3 points.

Philadelphia went 33-18 against the spread and 40-11 overall last season when giving up fewer than 111.8 points.

The 76ers averaged 5.4 more points per game last year (109.9) than the Celtics gave up to opponents (104.5).

Philadelphia put together a 30-21-2 ATS record and a 42-11 overall record last season in games it scored more than 104.5 points.

Boston had an ATS record of 34-18-1 and a 41-12 record overall last season when its opponents scored fewer than 109.9 points.

Last season, the Celtics were the league’s 12th-ranked scoring team (111.8 PPG), while the 76ers were the eighth-ranked defense in terms of points per game (107.3) in NBA play.

The 18th-ranked scoring NBA team was Philadelphia a season ago (109.9 PPG), while the Boston squad was the best defense (104.5 PPG) in the league.

The Celtics outscored their opponents by a total of 597 points last season (7.3 points per game on average), and the 76ers put up 214 more points than their opponents on the year (2.6 per game).

Over/Under

The average implied total for Boston last season was 111.0 points, 1.0 more point than its implied total of 110 points in Tuesday’s game.

Last season, Boston put up more than 110 points in 44 games.

The average implied point total last season for Philadelphia (111.9) is 4.9 more points than the team’s implied total in this matchup (107).

How to watch Celtics vs. 76ers

Game Day: Tuesday, October 18, 2022

Tuesday, October 18, 2022 Game Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Arena: TD Garden

