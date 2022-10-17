Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers odds, tips and betting trends | October 18

The Golden State Warriors will open their 2022-23 season matching up with the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET.

The Warriors head into their game against the Lakers as a 7-point favorite. The game features a point total of 224.5.

Warriors vs. Lakers Betting Odds

Golden State -7

Total: 224.5

224.5 Moneyline: Golden State -287, Los Angeles +228

Lakers at Warriors odds, spread, & more

Prediction

Pick ATS: Warriors (- 7)

Warriors (- 7) Pick OU:

Under (224.5)

Prediction:

Warriors 119 – Lakers 103

Golden State put together a 44-18 record in games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 71% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -287 or shorter last year, Golden State finished with a record of 24-5 (82.8%).

Based on this game’s moneyline, Golden State’s implied win probability is 74.2%.

Los Angeles won 10, or 25.6%, of the 39 games it played as underdogs last season.

Los Angeles had a record of 1-12, a 7.7% win rate, when it was set as the underdog by +228 or more by bookmakers last season.

The implied probability of a win by Los Angeles, based on the moneyline, is 30.5%.

Last year, the Warriors scored only 4.1 fewer points per game (111.0) than the Lakers allowed (115.1).

When Golden State totaled more than 115.1 points last season, it went 26-5-1 against the spread and 28-4 overall.

Los Angeles went 17-14 against the spread and 18-13 overall last season when giving up fewer than 111.0 points.

The Lakers’ 112.1 points per game last year were 6.6 more points than the 105.5 the Warriors allowed to opponents.

Los Angeles put together a 32-27 ATS record and a 30-29 overall record last season in games it scored more than 105.5 points.

Golden State had an ATS record of 35-21-3 and a 45-14 record overall last season when its opponents scored fewer than 112.1 points.

Last season, the Warriors were the NBA’s 15th-ranked offense (111.0 PPG), while the Lakers ranked 27th in defensive points per game (115.1) in the league.

The 11th-ranked scoring NBA team was Los Angeles a season ago (112.1 PPG), while the Golden State squad was the third-ranked defense (105.5 PPG) in the league.

The Warriors totaled 454 more points than their opponents last season (5.5 per game on average), while the Lakers were out-scored by 250 total points (3.0 per game average differential).

Over/Under

The average implied total for Golden State last season was 113.7 points, 2.3 fewer points than its implied total of 116 points in Tuesday’s game.

Last year, Golden State scored more than 116 points 32 times.

Los Angeles’ average implied point total last season (114.8 points) is 5.8 points higher than its implied total in this matchup (109 points).

How to watch Warriors vs. Lakers

Game Day: Tuesday, October 18, 2022

Tuesday, October 18, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Arena: Chase Center

