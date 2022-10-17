ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers odds, tips and betting trends | October 18

By DataSkrive
 3 days ago
The Golden State Warriors will open their 2022-23 season matching up with the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET.

The Warriors head into their game against the Lakers as a 7-point favorite. The game features a point total of 224.5.

Warriors vs. Lakers Betting Odds

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list.

  • Golden State -7
  • Total: 224.5
  • Moneyline: Golden State -287, Los Angeles +228

Lakers at Warriors odds, spread, & more

Prediction

  • Pick ATS: Warriors (- 7)
  • Pick OU:
  • Under (224.5)
  • Prediction:
  • Warriors 119 – Lakers 103
  • Golden State put together a 44-18 record in games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 71% of those games).
  • When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -287 or shorter last year, Golden State finished with a record of 24-5 (82.8%).
  • Based on this game’s moneyline, Golden State’s implied win probability is 74.2%.
  • Los Angeles won 10, or 25.6%, of the 39 games it played as underdogs last season.
  • Los Angeles had a record of 1-12, a 7.7% win rate, when it was set as the underdog by +228 or more by bookmakers last season.
  • The implied probability of a win by Los Angeles, based on the moneyline, is 30.5%.
  • Last year, the Warriors scored only 4.1 fewer points per game (111.0) than the Lakers allowed (115.1).
  • When Golden State totaled more than 115.1 points last season, it went 26-5-1 against the spread and 28-4 overall.
  • Los Angeles went 17-14 against the spread and 18-13 overall last season when giving up fewer than 111.0 points.
  • The Lakers’ 112.1 points per game last year were 6.6 more points than the 105.5 the Warriors allowed to opponents.
  • Los Angeles put together a 32-27 ATS record and a 30-29 overall record last season in games it scored more than 105.5 points.
  • Golden State had an ATS record of 35-21-3 and a 45-14 record overall last season when its opponents scored fewer than 112.1 points.
  • Last season, the Warriors were the NBA’s 15th-ranked offense (111.0 PPG), while the Lakers ranked 27th in defensive points per game (115.1) in the league.
  • The 11th-ranked scoring NBA team was Los Angeles a season ago (112.1 PPG), while the Golden State squad was the third-ranked defense (105.5 PPG) in the league.
  • The Warriors totaled 454 more points than their opponents last season (5.5 per game on average), while the Lakers were out-scored by 250 total points (3.0 per game average differential).

Over/Under

  • The average implied total for Golden State last season was 113.7 points, 2.3 fewer points than its implied total of 116 points in Tuesday’s game.
  • Last year, Golden State scored more than 116 points 32 times.
  • Los Angeles’ average implied point total last season (114.8 points) is 5.8 points higher than its implied total in this matchup (109 points).

How to watch Warriors vs. Lakers

  • Game Day: Tuesday, October 18, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Location: San Francisco, California
  • Arena: Chase Center

