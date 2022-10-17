Taking the family to a Pacers game on a budget? We've got you covered.

Read full article on original website
Ex-Michigan basketball captain cut by Indiana Pacers, headed to G League
Eli Brooks did not make the Indiana Pacers’ opening night roster, but will remain with the franchise. Brooks, who played five seasons at Michigan and left as the program’s all-time winningest player, signed a contract with the Pacers after not getting drafted in June. The 6-foot-1 guard played in three Summer League games, making 4-of-7 shots and handing out eight assists over 29 total minutes.
Jazz Insider Reveals Lakers Had The Opportunity To Move Russell Westbrook And 2 First Round Picks For Bojan Bogdanovic, Mike Conley, Rudy Gay, And 1 Pick
The Los Angeles Lakers declined the opportunity to trade Russell Westbrook and 2 first-round picks for Bojan Bodganovic, Mike Conley, Rudy Gay and a 2023 first-rounder.
BREAKING: Timberwolves Waive Player Before First Game
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Minnesota Timberwolves have waived Eric Paschall.
VIRAL: Palo Banchero Dunks Over A Player In First NBA Game
Paolo Banchero was the first overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft out of Duke by the Orlando Magic this past summer. Therefore, he played in his first career NBA regular season game on Wednesday evening when the Magic faced off with the Detroit Pistons in Michigan. During the game,...
Washington Wizards vs Indiana Pacers Prediction, 10/19/2022 Preview and Pick
Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN. Odds/Point Spread: Washington (-3) The Washington Wizards are hitting the road to Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Wednesday where they will attempt to beat the Indiana Pacers. Indiana opens this matchup as 3-point underdogs from Vegas oddsmakers. The over/under is set at 227.5. The Wizards played...
How Much Does It Cost to Attend an NBA Game in 2022-23?
No professional sports league boasts the individual star power of the NBA. It’s part of the reason we love NBA betting each night of the season. From LeBron to Steph to Giannis, KD, Kyrie, Joker, and Luka – people around the globe know these players by their first names and nicknames.
Here's what Pacers fans can expect inside the upgraded Gainbridge Fieldhouse
INDIANAPOLIS — As part of the second largest renovation in NBA history, Gainbridge Fieldhouse is ready to welcome guests for the Indiana Pacers' season opener Wednesday night. New this year, Hoosier artwork lines the halls, untraditional food options fill menus throughout the fieldhouse, and in just a few months,...
NBA Fans Pining For Buddy Hield-To-L.A. Trade
Following your Los Angeles Lakers' 123-109 opening night loss to the Golden State Warriors, NBA fans all over the Twittersphere thought the club needed a massive perimeter shooting upgrade. And everyone had one candidate in mind: Indiana Pacers shooting guard Buddy Hield. The 6'4" guard is a career 39.8% shooter...
Myles Turner misses Pacers’ season opener after bizarre injury in warmups
The Indiana Pacers’ season is starting off on the wrong foot … literally. Pacers center Myles Turner was a late scratch for Wednesday’s season opener against the Washington Wizards after injuring his left ankle in pregame warmups. Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports reports that Turner landed on a ball boy’s foot in warmups, leading to the ankle injury.
Indiana Pacers start slow in season opening loss to Washington Wizards: 'We got punched in the mouth'
Entering this NBA season, there were questions about the Indiana Pacers' ability to stop other teams. The roster worked on defense roughly twice as much as offense in training camp in an attempt to improve on the defensive end of the floor, but their preseason defense still left more questions than answers about how the team would get stops this season.
Wizards vs Pacers: Season Opener Halftime Notes
What could have been a key position match-up for Wizards vs Pacers, did not happen due to an ankle injury for Myles Turner. There was some talk about what a match-up between Wizards 7’3 center Kristaps Porzingis and Turner (6’11) would look like but we will have to wait until a future game instead.
‘Hoos in the NBA: Malcolm Brogdon scores 16 points in Boston Celtics debut
For the Boston Celtics to return to the NBA Finals and win it, they know they needed to add depth, add a player who can deliver a bit of everything against some of the fiercest competition. That guy may just end up being UVA Basketball alum Malcolm Brogdon. The 29-year-old...
'Sports Equinox' is here. All four major sports have games on Thursday.
The NFL, MLB, NBA and NHL seasons are all in alignment Thursday with a full slate of games, plus MLS, LPGA and college football action too.
