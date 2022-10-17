ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Taking the family to a Pacers game on a budget? We've got you covered.

By Matthew VanTryon and Scott Horner, Indianapolis Star
MLive.com

Ex-Michigan basketball captain cut by Indiana Pacers, headed to G League

Eli Brooks did not make the Indiana Pacers’ opening night roster, but will remain with the franchise. Brooks, who played five seasons at Michigan and left as the program’s all-time winningest player, signed a contract with the Pacers after not getting drafted in June. The 6-foot-1 guard played in three Summer League games, making 4-of-7 shots and handing out eight assists over 29 total minutes.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

VIRAL: Palo Banchero Dunks Over A Player In First NBA Game

Paolo Banchero was the first overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft out of Duke by the Orlando Magic this past summer. Therefore, he played in his first career NBA regular season game on Wednesday evening when the Magic faced off with the Detroit Pistons in Michigan. During the game,...
ORLANDO, FL
Doc's Sports Service

Washington Wizards vs Indiana Pacers Prediction, 10/19/2022 Preview and Pick

Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN. Odds/Point Spread: Washington (-3) The Washington Wizards are hitting the road to Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Wednesday where they will attempt to beat the Indiana Pacers. Indiana opens this matchup as 3-point underdogs from Vegas oddsmakers. The over/under is set at 227.5. The Wizards played...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WegENT

How Much Does It Cost to Attend an NBA Game in 2022-23?

No professional sports league boasts the individual star power of the NBA. It’s part of the reason we love NBA betting each night of the season. From LeBron to Steph to Giannis, KD, Kyrie, Joker, and Luka – people around the globe know these players by their first names and nicknames.
WASHINGTON STATE
Yardbarker

NBA Fans Pining For Buddy Hield-To-L.A. Trade

Following your Los Angeles Lakers' 123-109 opening night loss to the Golden State Warriors, NBA fans all over the Twittersphere thought the club needed a massive perimeter shooting upgrade. And everyone had one candidate in mind: Indiana Pacers shooting guard Buddy Hield. The 6'4" guard is a career 39.8% shooter...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Indiana Pacers start slow in season opening loss to Washington Wizards: 'We got punched in the mouth'

Entering this NBA season, there were questions about the Indiana Pacers' ability to stop other teams. The roster worked on defense roughly twice as much as offense in training camp in an attempt to improve on the defensive end of the floor, but their preseason defense still left more questions than answers about how the team would get stops this season.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Wizards vs Pacers: Season Opener Halftime Notes

What could have been a key position match-up for Wizards vs Pacers, did not happen due to an ankle injury for Myles Turner. There was some talk about what a match-up between Wizards 7’3 center Kristaps Porzingis and Turner (6’11) would look like but we will have to wait until a future game instead.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

