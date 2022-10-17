Toronto Raptors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers odds, tips and betting trends | October 19

The Toronto Raptors will start their 2022-23 season against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at 4:30 PM ET.

The Raptors enter their game as a 2.5-point favorite against the Cavaliers. The game’s point total is set at 214.5.

Raptors vs. Cavaliers Betting Odds

Toronto -2.5

Total: 214.5

214.5 Moneyline: Toronto -142, Cleveland +120

Cavaliers at Raptors odds, spread, & more

Prediction

Pick ATS: Raptors (- 2.5)

Raptors (- 2.5) Pick OU:

Over (214.5)

Prediction:

Raptors 110 – Cavaliers 105

Toronto won 67.4% of the games last season in which it was favored on the moneyline (31-15).

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -142 or shorter last year, Toronto had a record of 22-12 (64.7%).

Toronto has an implied moneyline win probability of 58.7% in this game.

Cleveland was underdogs in 42 games last season and won 15 (35.7%) of those contests.

Cleveland had a record of 13-24, a 35.1% win rate, when it was set as the underdog by +120 or more by sportsbooks last season.

The implied probability of a win by Cleveland, based on the moneyline, is 45.5%.

Last year, the 109.4 points per game the Raptors recorded were just 3.7 more points than the Cavaliers allowed (105.7).

When Toronto put up more than 105.7 points last season, it went 36-12 against the spread and 38-10 overall.

Cleveland went 31-17-2 against the spread and 38-12 overall last season when giving up fewer than 109.4 points.

The Cavaliers averaged only 0.7 more points per game last year (107.8) than the Raptors allowed (107.1).

When it scored more than 107.1 points last season, Cleveland went 27-11-1 against the spread and 25-14 overall.

Toronto’s record was 31-11 against the spread and 30-12 overall when it allowed fewer than 107.8 points last season.

Last season, the Raptors were the NBA’s 20th-ranked offense (109.4 PPG), while the Cavaliers ranked fifth in defensive points per game (105.7) in the league.

Cleveland was the NBA’s 25th-ranked offense (107.8 PPG) a season ago, while Toronto allowed the seventh-ranked average points per game (107.1).

The Raptors totaled a total of 188 more points than their opponents last year (an average of 2.3 per game), and the Cavaliers out-scored opponents by 174 points on the season (2.1 more per game).

Over/Under

Toronto’s average implied point total last season was 1.9 more points than its implied total in Wednesday’s game (110.9 implied points on average compared to 109 implied points in this game).

Last season, Toronto scored more than 109 points in 44 games.

The 110.5-point average implied total last season for Cleveland is 4.5 more points than the team’s 106-point implied total in this matchup.

How to watch Raptors vs. Cavaliers

Game Day: Wednesday, October 19, 2022

Wednesday, October 19, 2022 Game Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Arena: Scotiabank Arena

