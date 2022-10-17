Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Oklahoma City Thunder odds, tips and betting trends | October 19

The Oklahoma City Thunder face the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center on Wednesday, October 19, 2022. The game, the first of the 2022-23 season for both teams, begins at 5:00 PM ET.

The Timberwolves are a double-digit favorite against the Thunder when the Timberwolves and the Thunder square off. The Timberwolves are favored by 10.5 points. The game’s point total is set at 227.

Timberwolves vs. Thunder Betting Odds

Timberwolves vs. Thunder Betting Odds

Minnesota -10.5

Total: 227

227 Moneyline: Minnesota -571, Oklahoma City +426

Thunder at Timberwolves odds, spread, & more

Prediction

Pick ATS: Timberwolves (- 10.5)

Timberwolves (- 10.5) Pick OU:

Under (227)

Prediction:

Timberwolves 119 – Thunder 103

Minnesota was favored on the moneyline 45 total times last season. It finished 33-12 in those games.

Minnesota had a record of 5-1 when it played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -571 or shorter last year (83.3%).

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives Minnesota an 85.1% chance to win.

Oklahoma City was underdogs 79 times last season and won 22, or 27.8%, of those games.

Last season, Oklahoma City won four of its 29 games, or 13.8%, when it was the underdog by at least +426 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Oklahoma City has a 19.0% chance to win.

Last year, the 115.9 points per game the Timberwolves recorded were only 4.1 more points than the Thunder gave up (111.8).

Minnesota went 33-16-1 against the spread and 36-14 overall last season when scoring more than 111.8 points.

Oklahoma City had a 39-11-4 record against the spread and a 21-33 record overall last season when allowing fewer than 115.9 points.

The Thunder’s 103.7 points per game last year were 9.6 fewer points than the 113.3 the Timberwolves gave up to opponents.

When it scored more than 113.3 points last season, Oklahoma City went 15-3 against the spread and 11-7 overall.

Minnesota had an ATS record of 14-5-1 and a 16-4 record overall last season when its opponents scored fewer than 103.7 points.

Last season, the Timberwolves were the league’s highest-scoring team (115.9 PPG), while the Thunder were the 15th-ranked defense in terms of points per game (111.8) in NBA play.

Oklahoma City was the NBA’s lowest-scoring offense (103.7 PPG) a season ago, while Minnesota allowed the 24th-ranked average points per game (113.3).

The Timberwolves totaled 216 more points than their opponents last season (2.6 per game on average), while the Thunder were out-scored by 664 total points (8.1 per game average differential).

Over/Under

Minnesota’s average implied point total last season was 2.9 fewer points than its implied total in Wednesday’s game (116.1 implied points on average compared to 119 implied points in this game).

Last year, Minnesota put up more than 119 points 34 times.

The 112.8-point average implied total last season for Oklahoma City is 4.8 more points than the team’s 108-point implied total in this matchup.

How to watch Timberwolves vs. Thunder

Game Day: Wednesday, October 19, 2022

Wednesday, October 19, 2022 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Arena: Target Center

