ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Oklahoma City Thunder odds, tips and betting trends | October 19

By DataSkrive
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nRBFq_0icXSmAc00

The Oklahoma City Thunder face the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center on Wednesday, October 19, 2022. The game, the first of the 2022-23 season for both teams, begins at 5:00 PM ET.

The Timberwolves are a double-digit favorite against the Thunder when the Timberwolves and the Thunder square off. The Timberwolves are favored by 10.5 points. The game’s point total is set at 227.

Timberwolves vs. Thunder Betting Odds

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list.

  • Minnesota -10.5
  • Total: 227
  • Moneyline: Minnesota -571, Oklahoma City +426

OFFER: Claim your risk-free bet up to $350. Catch the excitement and start betting with Tipico Sportsbook! New customer offer in CO and NJ. 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. Bet now!

Thunder at Timberwolves odds, spread, & more

Prediction

  • Pick ATS: Timberwolves (- 10.5)
  • Pick OU:
  • Under (227)
  • Prediction:
  • Timberwolves 119 – Thunder 103
  • Minnesota was favored on the moneyline 45 total times last season. It finished 33-12 in those games.
  • Minnesota had a record of 5-1 when it played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -571 or shorter last year (83.3%).
  • The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives Minnesota an 85.1% chance to win.
  • Oklahoma City was underdogs 79 times last season and won 22, or 27.8%, of those games.
  • Last season, Oklahoma City won four of its 29 games, or 13.8%, when it was the underdog by at least +426 on the moneyline.
  • Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Oklahoma City has a 19.0% chance to win.
  • Last year, the 115.9 points per game the Timberwolves recorded were only 4.1 more points than the Thunder gave up (111.8).
  • Minnesota went 33-16-1 against the spread and 36-14 overall last season when scoring more than 111.8 points.
  • Oklahoma City had a 39-11-4 record against the spread and a 21-33 record overall last season when allowing fewer than 115.9 points.
  • The Thunder’s 103.7 points per game last year were 9.6 fewer points than the 113.3 the Timberwolves gave up to opponents.
  • When it scored more than 113.3 points last season, Oklahoma City went 15-3 against the spread and 11-7 overall.
  • Minnesota had an ATS record of 14-5-1 and a 16-4 record overall last season when its opponents scored fewer than 103.7 points.
  • Last season, the Timberwolves were the league’s highest-scoring team (115.9 PPG), while the Thunder were the 15th-ranked defense in terms of points per game (111.8) in NBA play.
  • Oklahoma City was the NBA’s lowest-scoring offense (103.7 PPG) a season ago, while Minnesota allowed the 24th-ranked average points per game (113.3).
  • The Timberwolves totaled 216 more points than their opponents last season (2.6 per game on average), while the Thunder were out-scored by 664 total points (8.1 per game average differential).

PLAY: Free, daily sports pick’em contests and win prizes. Play now!

Over/Under

  • Minnesota’s average implied point total last season was 2.9 fewer points than its implied total in Wednesday’s game (116.1 implied points on average compared to 119 implied points in this game).
  • Last year, Minnesota put up more than 119 points 34 times.
  • The 112.8-point average implied total last season for Oklahoma City is 4.8 more points than the team’s 108-point implied total in this matchup.

Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, our official sportsbook partner in CO, NJ and, soon, IA. Bet now!

How to watch Timberwolves vs. Thunder

  • Game Day: Wednesday, October 19, 2022
  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • Arena: Target Center

Place your legal, online sports bets in CO and NJ at Tipico Sportsbook now.

Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LeBron hugged Draymond Green in the middle of losing to the Warriors and NBA fans ripped them

We know LeBron James and Draymond Green are buddies, even after some of the things they’ve been through. But in the middle of a regular-season game, particularly the season-opener in which Bron’s Los Angeles Lakers got destroyed by Green’s Golden State Warriors in a 123-109 loss … would they really hug each other in the middle of the game?
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Rudy Gobert starting at center for Timberwolves on Wednesday

Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert is starting in Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Gobert will make his first start for Minnesota alongside D'Angelo Russell, Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, and Karl-Anthony Towns. In 32.4 expected minutes, our models project Gobert to produce 14.1 points, 13.5 rebounds, and 1.1 assists.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Oklahoman

Thunder vs. Timberwolves: Five takeaways OKC's loss to Minnesota in NBA season opener

MINNEAPOLIS — A 6-foot-6 Kenrich Williams guarded Karl-Anthony Towns. Aleksej Pokusevski, a stringbean of a center, matched up with Rudy Gobert. And Eugene Omoruyi, a nose guard in disguise, was the Thunder’s unlikely defensive answer off the bench.  The undersized Thunder did its best to confound the supersized Timberwolves, but Oklahoma City’s comeback fell short in what ended as a 115-108 Minnesota win on opening night in Minneapolis.  ...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NBA Power Rankings: The good and the bad for all 30 teams before the 2022-23 season begins

The 2022-23 NBA season is about to tip off, and it’s as wide-open of a race to the championship as most fans can remember. For the first time in a long time, there are several teams who are able to make a legitimate case for why they have the best chance to win it. Of course, only one team is able to hoist the trophy at the end of the season, so who will it be this time around?
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Hubert Davis, UNC staff visiting five-star 2024 recruit

Hubert Davis and UNC basketball staff member Brad Frederick are back on the recruiting trail Wednesday afternoon and they have their eyes on a big five-star recruit in the 2024 class. The duo will be in Missouri to visit five-star guard Elliot Cadeau per Alex Karamanos of Circuit Scouting. The visit to see Cadeau comes just over a week after Cadeau finished his visit to UNC’s campus. The 6-foot-1, 165-pound guard has a total of 18 offers in his recruitment and has taken two visits so far. In addition to UNC, Cadeau has visited Texas Tech and will visit Louisville this upcoming...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Everything Chip Kelly said about Oregon during his weekly press conference

Unless you’ve been hiding under a rock or are younger than eight years old, you know what Chip Kelly accomplished during his time at Oregon. While on the Duck sideline, everyone was a faceless opponent and no game was more important than any other game. But over the years, Kelly’s stance on that might have changed, or possibly Oregon is just different since he actually wore green and yellow for a few years. He had plenty of positive things to say about the Ducks in his weekly press conference leading up to the game featuring two Top 10 teams. Although he spread...
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Thunder vs. Timberwolves: Lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Wednesday

The Oklahoma City Thunder play the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place. This marks the season opener for both the Thunder (0-0) and the Timberwolves (0-0). The Thunder will have Shai Gilgeous-Alexander back in action after he missed the preseason while rehabbing a sprained MCL.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

162K+
Followers
216K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy