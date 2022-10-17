ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Anaheim Ducks at New York Rangers odds, picks and predictions

By Payton Shanks
 3 days ago
The Anaheim Ducks (1-1-0) visit the Big Apple to face the New York Rangers (2-1-0) Monday for a 7 p.m. ET faceoff. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Ducks vs. Rangers odds, and make our expert NHL picks and predictions.

The Ducks are coming off a 7-1 drubbing at the New York Islanders Saturday. They won their opener Wednesday in a 5-4 OT squeaker at home vs. the Seattle Kraken.

The Rangers’ last game was also a loss – a 4-1 setback at the Winnipeg Jets Friday. They won their first 2 games of the season, starting with 3-1 vs. the visiting Tampa Bay Lightning Tuesday followed by 7-3 at the Minnesota Wild Thursday.

Ducks at Rangers odds

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 3:05 p.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Ducks +195 (bet $100 to win $195) | Rangers -250 (bet $250 to win $100)
  • Puck line (PL)/Against the spread (ATS): Ducks +1.5 (-125) | Rangers -1.5 (+102)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 5.5 (O: -135 | U: +107)

Ducks at Rangers projected goalies

John Gibson (1-1-0, 5.35 GAA, .880 SV%) vs. Igor Shesterkin (2-0-0, 2.02 GAA, .935 SV%)

Gibson started both of the Ducks first 2 games. He has 66 saves on 75 shots, played the entire game against Seattle and was pulled after the 2nd period vs. the Islanders after getting into a 5-0 hole.

Shesterkin started both of the Rangers’ wins, allowing 4 goals on 62 shots in 119 combined minutes. He was given a night off after Thursday’s win in Minnesota as G Jaroslav Halak started in Friday’s loss at Winnipeg.

Ducks at Rangers picks and predictions

Prediction

Rangers 4, Ducks 2

AVOID.

The Rangers (-250) will come away with the win here to move to 3-1 on the season. While I am very confident in this pick, I would not recommend betting a moneyline when a team is this heavily favored.

BET RANGERS -1.5 (+102).

As mentioned, the Rangers should get a win here and I believe they’ll do so by a comfortable margin.

The Ducks have shown that they will allow a high amount of goals, yielding 11 in their first 2 games. The Rangers have proven that they can score at will vs. a worse team, and they did vs. Minnesota.

Expect the Rangers to pile on points in this matchup and expect their defense to hold the Ducks. RANGERS -1.5 (+102) is my BEST BET.

BET OVER 5.5 (-135).

I expect the Over to be met because of the Rangers’ offensive ability, and the Ducks’ lack of defense. While this bet isn’t as strong as the ATS, I do have a good amount of confidence in this one as well. The Ducks are not on the same level as the Rangers and I expect the home team to prove that Monday.

