ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Los Angeles Lakers odds, tips and betting trends | October 20

By DataSkrive
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TQpYx_0icXS2qZ00

The Los Angeles Clippers take on the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET in the season opener for both teams.

The Clippers face off against the Lakers. The Clippers are favored by 4 points against the Lakers. The game’s over/under is set at 220.5.

Clippers vs. Lakers Betting Odds

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list.

  • Los Angeles -4
  • Total: 220.5
  • Moneyline: Los Angeles -174, Los Angeles +146

OFFER: Claim your risk-free bet up to $350. Catch the excitement and start betting with Tipico Sportsbook! New customer offer in CO and NJ. 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. Bet now!

Clippers at Lakers odds, spread, & more

Prediction

  • Pick ATS: Lakers (+ 4)
  • Pick OU:
  • Over (220.5)
  • Prediction:
  • Clippers 112 – Lakers 110
  • The Clippers won 27 of the 39 games they were listed as the moneyline favorite last season (69.2%).
  • When they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -174 or shorter last year, the Clippers had a record of 17-7 (70.8%).
  • Based on this matchup’s moneyline, the Clippers have an implied win probability of 63.5%.
  • Last season, the Lakers were the underdog 39 times and won 10, or 25.6%, of those games.
  • The Lakers had a record of 7-22, a 24.1% win rate, when they were set as the underdog by +146 or more by bookmakers last season.
  • The oddsmakers’ moneyline implies a 40.7% chance of a victory for the Lakers.
  • Last year, the Clippers averaged 6.7 fewer points per game (108.4) than the Lakers allowed (115.1).
  • The Clippers went 18-2 against the spread and 17-3 overall last season when they scored more than 115.1 points.
  • The Lakers went 15-12 against the spread and 17-10 overall last season when giving up fewer than 108.4 points.
  • The Lakers scored an average of 112.1 points per game last year, only 3.7 more points than the 108.4 the Clippers allowed.
  • The Lakers went 28-23 against the spread and 25-26 overall last season when they scored more than 108.4 points.
  • The Clippers went 30-21-1 against the spread and 35-17 overall last season when allowing fewer than 112.1 points.
  • Last season, the Clippers were the league’s 23rd-ranked scoring team (108.4 PPG), while the Lakers were the 27th-ranked defense in terms of points per game (115.1) in NBA play.
  • The Lakers were the NBA’s 11th-ranked scoring squad (112.1 PPG) a season ago, while the Clippers ranked 11th in terms of allowed points per game (108.4 PPG).
  • The Clippers totaled just two more points than their opponents last season (0.0 per game on average), while the Lakers were out-scored by 250 total points (3.0 per game average differential).

PLAY: Free, daily sports pick’em contests and win prizes. Play now!

Over/Under

  • The average implied total for the Clippers last season was 111.7 points, 0.3 fewer points than their implied total of 112 points in Thursday’s game.
  • Last season, the Clippers totaled more than 112 points in a game 32 times.
  • The Lakers’ average implied point total last season (114.8 points) is 6.8 points higher than their implied total in this matchup (108 points).

Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, our official sportsbook partner in CO, NJ and, soon, IA. Bet now!

How to watch Clippers vs. Lakers

  • Game Day: Thursday, October 20, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Location: Los Angeles, California
  • Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Place your legal, online sports bets in CO and NJ at Tipico Sportsbook now.

Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LeBron hugged Draymond Green in the middle of losing to the Warriors and NBA fans ripped them

We know LeBron James and Draymond Green are buddies, even after some of the things they’ve been through. But in the middle of a regular-season game, particularly the season-opener in which Bron’s Los Angeles Lakers got destroyed by Green’s Golden State Warriors in a 123-109 loss … would they really hug each other in the middle of the game?
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Warriors’ Stephen Curry sends Anthony Davis into shadow realm with nasty fake and finish

It was business as usual for Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors, as they opened their season with a casual walloping of the Los Angeles Lakers at home Tuesday night. The Warriors scored a 123-109 victory over LeBron James and company, and they did that in style from start to finish. Speaking of which, here is Curry just toying with Anthony Davis’ defense in the fourth quarter.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Kyrie Irving had message for Ben Simmons after Nets’ loss

The 2022-23 Brooklyn Nets have played just one game together, and Kyrie Irving is already sharing words of wisdom with Ben Simmons. Simmons made his regular-season debut with the Nets in a game where they were crushed by the New Orleans Pelicans at home. The former No. 1 overall pick scored 4 points and grabbed 5 rebounds in the 130-108 loss. His most impressive feat was managing to foul out despite playing just 23 minutes.
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC Sports

Steph completely loses AD with incredible shot fake

Steph Curry pulled out all the tricks in his bag Tuesday night. Facing off against the Los Angeles Lakers in the Warriors' 2022-23 NBA season opener, Curry started downhill after Lakers' guard Patrick Beverly was caught on a Kevon Looney screen. With a full head of steam heading to the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ESPN

Lakers host the Clippers to start season

LINE: Lakers -4.5; over/under is 220.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Lakers host the Los Angeles Clippers for the season opener. The Lakers went 33-49 overall and 18-34 in Western Conference action last season. The Lakers averaged 112.1 points per game while shooting 46.9% from the field and 34.7% from deep last season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

162K+
Followers
216K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy