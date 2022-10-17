Los Angeles Clippers vs. Los Angeles Lakers odds, tips and betting trends | October 20

The Los Angeles Clippers take on the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET in the season opener for both teams.

The Clippers face off against the Lakers. The Clippers are favored by 4 points against the Lakers. The game’s over/under is set at 220.5.

Clippers vs. Lakers Betting Odds

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list.

Los Angeles -4

Total: 220.5

220.5 Moneyline: Los Angeles -174, Los Angeles +146

Clippers at Lakers odds, spread, & more

Prediction

Pick ATS: Lakers (+ 4)

Lakers (+ 4) Pick OU:

Over (220.5)

Prediction:

Clippers 112 – Lakers 110

The Clippers won 27 of the 39 games they were listed as the moneyline favorite last season (69.2%).

When they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -174 or shorter last year, the Clippers had a record of 17-7 (70.8%).

Based on this matchup’s moneyline, the Clippers have an implied win probability of 63.5%.

Last season, the Lakers were the underdog 39 times and won 10, or 25.6%, of those games.

The Lakers had a record of 7-22, a 24.1% win rate, when they were set as the underdog by +146 or more by bookmakers last season.

The oddsmakers’ moneyline implies a 40.7% chance of a victory for the Lakers.

Last year, the Clippers averaged 6.7 fewer points per game (108.4) than the Lakers allowed (115.1).

The Clippers went 18-2 against the spread and 17-3 overall last season when they scored more than 115.1 points.

The Lakers went 15-12 against the spread and 17-10 overall last season when giving up fewer than 108.4 points.

The Lakers scored an average of 112.1 points per game last year, only 3.7 more points than the 108.4 the Clippers allowed.

The Lakers went 28-23 against the spread and 25-26 overall last season when they scored more than 108.4 points.

The Clippers went 30-21-1 against the spread and 35-17 overall last season when allowing fewer than 112.1 points.

Last season, the Clippers were the league’s 23rd-ranked scoring team (108.4 PPG), while the Lakers were the 27th-ranked defense in terms of points per game (115.1) in NBA play.

The Lakers were the NBA’s 11th-ranked scoring squad (112.1 PPG) a season ago, while the Clippers ranked 11th in terms of allowed points per game (108.4 PPG).

The Clippers totaled just two more points than their opponents last season (0.0 per game on average), while the Lakers were out-scored by 250 total points (3.0 per game average differential).

Over/Under

The average implied total for the Clippers last season was 111.7 points, 0.3 fewer points than their implied total of 112 points in Thursday’s game.

Last season, the Clippers totaled more than 112 points in a game 32 times.

The Lakers’ average implied point total last season (114.8 points) is 6.8 points higher than their implied total in this matchup (108 points).

How to watch Clippers vs. Lakers

Game Day: Thursday, October 20, 2022

Thursday, October 20, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Arena: Crypto.com Arena

